PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Bicknell Family Center for the Arts has partnered with Olive Street Presents to bring concerts to the community, starting with Laney Jones on July 21.
Olive Street Presents is a nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization based in Pittsburg that was created to be the next generation of Olive Street House Concerts, which since 2009 has produced more than 100 shows. Under the new partnership, two or three concerts a year will be offered.
Singer Laney Jones, who has earned widespread acclaim with a string of early releases, will perform in the Miller Theater at 7 p.m. on July 21. General admission is $20. Tickets may be purchased at olivestreetpresents.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.