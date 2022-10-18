NEOSHO, Mo. — Construction will soon begin on a dog park in Neosho. 

The Neosho City Council on Tuesday during its regular meeting selected a $17,260 bid from Stafford Fencing Co. to put up fencing for a dog park at Scenic Park, located at Main and Jefferson streets in northern Neosho. 

The park will feature fenced-off areas for smaller and larger dogs, as well as an interior entry pen. The park will have 284 feet in fencing at 4 feet high. Additionally, a dog water station will be installed on a concrete pad. 

A contract for construction is expected to be placed on an agenda for a future meeting. 

The Scenic Park plan was a redirection after the city originally opened bids for a 1-acre dog park at Benton Park. As bids were evaluated, city officials asked to relocate the dog park to a place with existing utility connections. 

Scenic Park already has a pavilion, water connections, restrooms and natural flood mitigation — all which would have required development at Benton Park. 

The vote for accepting the bid was 6-0; council member Ashton Robinson was absent. 

The council also approved applying for a grant that would fund construction of the park. With a 6-0 vote, the council directed city staff to approve a Coover Regional "Celebration of Public Spaces" grant for up to $25,000. The Coover grant program is run by a partnership between Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Commerce Trust Co.

 

