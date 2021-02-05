With medical costs and unemployment rates both on the rise thanks to COVID-19, President Joe Biden recently tossed a lifeline to millions of uninsured Americans by opening a 90-day window accepting new insurance applications for subsidized benefits.
By ordering HealthCare.gov insurance markets to remain open from Feb. 15 through May 15, Biden’s move is a “red letter event," said Karri Foster, admission supervisor for Freeman Health System.
“In the 10 years that the Affordable Care Act marketplace has been in place, we have never had an additional open enrollment; it has always been a special enrollment,” she said.
The annual open enrollment runs from Nov. 15 through Dec. 31. Once that six-week window closes, that’s it; only those who suffer a life-changing event during the rest of the year — a marriage, a divorce, loss of insurance or a loved one — are allowed to make changes by special enrollment. And during special enrollments, proof of life changes have to be shown.
With the signing of an executive order, however, Biden has created a second, temporary open enrollment opportunity that’s “really unprecedented,” Foster said.
“This is a 90-day window that has never been available because this is in response to the COVID-19 emergency and they are giving (people) an opportunity to sign up for insurance during a time that wouldn’t normally be available to them," she said.
The marketplace — a platform offering various insurance plans to individuals, families and small businesses — was created in 2010 to offer taxpayer-subsidized health insurance coverage to millions of uninsured Americans, regardless of a person’s medical history or preexisting conditions, including COVID-19. Many of its strengths were stunted or rolled back during former President Donald Trump’s four years in office.
The idea of reopening the ACA's health insurance markets in the pandemic has had broad support from consumer, medical and business organizations. The main insurer trade group, America’s Health Insurance Plans, applauded Biden’s move.
Experts agree that number of uninsured people has risen because of layoffs in the coronavirus economy, but authoritative estimates await government studies due later this year. While some estimates cite 5 million to 10 million newly uninsured people, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office says its analysis suggests a smaller number.
Nonetheless, the CBO projects that nearly 32 million Americans are uninsured, and of those, about 2 in 3 are eligible for some kind of subsidized coverage.
Foster believes a “great number” of people will take advantage of this opportunity.
“With the unemployment situation that we’re seeing, people are finding themselves in a tough spot,” she said. “During our regular open enrollment that just finished, we screened over 300 potential applicants for the (marketplace) and had 150 enrolled. That’s an amazing number when you’re talking about just a six-week period. You (lengthen that) to 90 days ... and we’ve got the opportunity to help a large number of” people and patients.
People can apply for insurance coverage themselves by visiting HealthCare.gov.
But parts of the process can get tricky, particularly when tax credits are brought into the picture. Foster and her team can assist residents with marketplace health care plans during the upcoming enrollment period.
“Our Freeman eligibility partners work with patients every day, and we don’t care if they are Freeman patients or not. This is a community-centered program that we want to meet the needs of our community,” Foster said. “Make an appointment with us, we’ll go over plans, we’ll do the application work with you, we’ll do all those things.”
To request help from Freeman, email freemaneligibilitypartners@freeman.com or call 417-347-8888.
The open enrollment period, Foster said, “will absolutely give us a unique opportunity to help (those) in need ... and I do absolutely feel that we are ready to handle the needs of the community.
“We want to make sure those people out there who are not taking their medication because they can’t afford it; the people not seeing their doctors the way they need to see them because they can’t afford it, we’ve got to find them some sort of coverage,” she said. “And that’s what we do.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
