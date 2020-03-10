Biden, Trump win in local counties

While Missouri voters continued former Vice President Joe Biden’s March surge through the presidential primaries, his victories over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Jasper and Newton counties were much closer affairs.
In Jasper County, Biden defeated Sanders by just seven Democratic votes, 47.56% to 47.44%. In Newton County, Biden’s margin was a bit wider, with a difference of 447 votes between them.
It’s a reversal of fortune for Sanders, who four years ago garnered 62% of Democratic votes in Jasper County and 55% of votes in Newton County.
Sixty-eight Democrat delegates are up for grabs in Missouri. They divvy up their delegates proportionally with a 15% minimum threshold. Missouri's eight congressional districts will determine how 44 of the pledged delegates will be allocated, while the remaining 24 pledged delegates will be determined by the statewide vote, according to The Associated Press. Before Tuesday’s primaries, Biden had earned 632 delegates compared with Sanders’ 536. For the Republicans, 54 pledged GOP delegates are at stake.
On the other side of the aisle, President Donald Trump, without any significant GOP ballot opposition, easily carried both counties, garnering 97% of the vote in each.
Krista Stark, executive director of Southwest Missouri Democrats, said Biden's sudden momentum shift since Super Tuesday, which has placed him on top of the Democrat delegate leader board, tells her that her fellow Democrats are voting "blue no matter who."
"An ABC exit poll showed that a vast majority of Missouri Democrats, 82%, said they will support the eventual Democrat nominee," Stark said during a phone interview Tuesday night. "That shows me that Missouri Democrats will come together and move forward toward November."
It's imperative, she continued, "that we win the (White House) and keep the House (seats) and we work hard to bring about change" in America.
Nanda Nunnelly, who chairs the 7th Congressional District Democratic organization, said that while some have voted for Biden, some for Sanders, and some for nominees no longer running for election, "the voters have spoken," and those voters will come together to make the right decision.
Local GOP advisers watched with interest Tuesday as Biden and Sanders battled it out in Southwest Missouri. Alan Griffin, who serves as chairman of the Jasper County Republican Central Committee, said though he's pleased with Trump's showing locally, "I try not to take anything for granted."
"We will work as hard as possible to get as many people to get the word out to support Trump," he said. "I'm confident. I don't know how (Trump) can lose."
Scott Wade, with the Newton County Republican Central Committee, said late Tuesday that he was pleased with the results for Trump in Newton County and those statewide.
"We always have to be concerned when it comes to election season," he said.
Voters in Jasper and Newton counties followed the statewide trend Tuesday, favoring Biden over Sanders.
In the 2016 presidential preference primary, Sanders dominated the polls in Jasper and Newton counties over competitor Hillary Clinton where he collected over 50 percent of the votes in both counties. However, the race between Biden and Sanders on Tuesday was neck and neck in Jasper County.
Jasper County
Biden was the top choice of Democrats in Jasper County, garnering 2,986 votes, or 47.56%, of that balloting. Sanders was only seven votes behind, receiving 2,979 votes, or 47.44%.
Trump led the race for the GOP, receiving 6,401 votes, or 97.5%, of the total Republican ballots cast.
Turnout was 16.6%, with 12,899 voters participating in the primaries.
Newton County
Biden was the choice of 1,558, or 55.6%, of residents who marked Democrat ballot. Sanders trailed with 1,111, or 39.65%, of those who cast Democratic ballots.
Trump garnered 3,931 votes, of 97.86%, in the GOP primary in Newton County.
Turnout was 17.34 percent, with 6,841 voters participating.
