MIAMI, Okla. — Former Vice President Joe Biden garnered the most votes in Oklahoma’s presidential preference primary on Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the Democratic primary race so far.
Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders was hoping to be the top preference again for the Sooner State after winning Oklahoma’s Democratic primary in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.
In the presidential preferential primary in 2016, Sanders won 50.10% of the Democratic votes in Ottawa County where Hillary Clinton won 39.34%. Statewide, Sanders collected 51.88% of the total votes with Clinton receiving 41.52% in 2016.
However, Biden proved to be the stronger preference this year in Oklahoma, where he won 38.67% of the total Democratic votes. Biden also secured wins in Alabama, Arkansas, Minnesota and Tennessee, as well as the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia. Sanders has won Vermont, Utah and Colorado, and The Associated Press has called California for Sanders.
Sanders followed as the Democratic runner-up in the state of Oklahoma where he won 25.43% of the total vote. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who grew up in Oklahoma City, won 13.38% of total votes statewide, trailing closely behind billionaire Mike Bloomberg, who won 13.9% of the total votes in Oklahoma.
Results were still out in Texas late Tuesday night.
Ottawa County numbers
About 23% of the 17,104 total registered voters in Ottawa County turned out to vote in Tuesday’s presidential primary. Verna L. Ferris, Ottawa County Election Board secretary, previously told the Globe she expected about a 20% overall turnout, based on previous presidential preference primary races, and was close to the mark.
Ottawa County Democrats also favored Biden where he received a total of 944 votes, or 44.74%. Sanders was the second county selection where he won a total of 411 votes or 19.48%, according to unofficial results.
Warren received a total of 180 votes or 8.53% in Ottawa County, leaving her again in fourth place behind Bloomberg, who received a total of 276 votes or 13.08% in the county, according to unofficial results.
A total of 2,110 votes were cast on the Democratic ballot in Ottawa County on Super Tuesday. Independents were also allowed to vote in the Democratic primary.
Republican votes
Without any significant GOP ballot opposition, President Donald Trump finished with about 93% of the vote in Oklahoma, which has voted for a Republican in every presidential election since 1968. Trump received 273,562 of the total votes statewide, or 92.6%. The distant runner-up in the state was Joe Walsh, who won 10,989 of the total votes, or 3.72%, even though he had withdrawn from the race. The four other candidates didn’t break 2% of the vote.
Trump in Ottawa County received a total of 1,747 votes, or 96.68%, with a total of 1807 GOP votes being cast in the primary.
Delegates
Oklahoma, one of 14 states to participate in Super Tuesday primaries, had a total of 37 pledged delegates at stake.
Candidates in Oklahoma needed at least 15% of the primary vote to win delegates. Out of the 14 Democratic candidates on the ballot, only five had not dropped out of the running.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
