After weeks of rain and below-normal temperatures, the Big Bicycle Across Missouri, or Big BAM ride, kicked off Sunday to scorching heat and humidity.
Between 150 and 200 riders joined the public in Landreth Park for the kickoff to the seventh annual Big BAM ride. Participants in the ride registered and pitched their tents in the park between 2 and 6:30 p.m. The public joined in at 6:30 p.m. for a concert in the park and with food trucks to welcome the riders.
Dan Johnson, of Lebanon, and Chris Webster, of Ozark, said they’ve ridden in a number of Big BAM rides and that they’re looking forward to “not working, losing cellphone coverage, disconnecting.”
“I’m praying I find my legs somewhere around Miller, up the road, because I haven’t really prepared much for this,” Johnson said. “We’re going to start early and go slow.”
“It’s been a tough year because of all the rain,” Webster added. “I’m probably behind about 500 miles behind last year. We’ll just drink a lot of fluids and take it slow and get up early and go.”
Danita Allen Wood, an owner of Missouri Life Magazine and an organizer of the ride with husband Greg Wood, said the riders will leave Joplin early Monday morning for the first leg of a six-day ride.
The route will parallel historic Route 66 for about 300 miles from Joplin to Eureka, just outside St. Louis. The first leg is just over 85 miles and goes through Joplin, Carterville and Carthage on the way to Willard.
Wood compared the ride with the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, a bicycle tour that’s been happening since 1973.
“If you know about RAGBRAI in Iowa, you know most of their scenery is corn and soybeans,” Wood said. “Here, we throw in cows and barns and many other things as well. It’s interesting going over creeks and branches and rivers. There are some hills too. Greg chooses the route, and he really tries to find ridge roads through the hills with gentle slopes. Sometimes there’ll be a steep one, but a lot of the way it’ll be picking your way along the ridges on those gently rolling ridge roads. We’re not precisely following Route 66, but we’re close to it.”
Wood said she and her husband had heard about the ride in Iowa while living there before moving to Missouri.
“We didn’t have anything quite like this in Missouri, so we decided why don’t we try it,” Wood said. “We started Big BAM as an event sponsored by Missouri Life Magazine. We go about 300 miles, sometimes more, sometimes less in different years. It can vary from five to six days. This year is six days of riding, and this year for the first time we’ve included a float trip option on a short day.”
Patrick Tuttle, director of the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau, said having the ride start in Joplin is a big deal.
“It’s a great ride, and it’s good what they're doing for Joplin and for the state,” Tuttle said. “This is not just lodging tax money for Joplin; these people are buying food and spending money in Joplin. They’re also doing Route 66, so it’s good exposure for the Mother Road. I talked to some folks from Texas who had never been to Missouri at all, so they’re seeing some cool things.”
Chris Whitener, of El Paso, Texas, is riding in his first bicycle tour as part of a monthlong ride around the state.
He left his car in Clinton and rode his recumbent bike to Joplin for the Big BAM Ride. He’ll ride that to St. Louis, then take the Katy Trail back to Clinton.
“It took me six weeks to learn how to ride it with confidence because it’s awkward,” Whitener said. “It’s very comfortable. There is no butt pain or hand pain. It’s seems to be very quick, but on the hills I can’t stand up on the pedals, so I just have to get to the right gearing and get up them.”
Whitener said he was working toward retirement next year and was hoping to use biking to relax after 30 years as a police officer and trainer at the El Paso Police Academy.
“I want to break away from this hypervigilant mindset we call in psychology a paradigm,” Whitener said. “I really want to look at people for the goodness that they are instead of being a suspect.”
