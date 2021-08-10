PARSONS, Kan. — An icon of America’s railroading past will make an overnight stop in Parsons on its way through the region during a monthlong tour.
Union Pacific’s Big Boy steam locomotive, Engine No. 4014, is said to be the largest operating steam locomotive in the world and one of the largest ever built.
Big Boy is operated today by the Union Pacific Railroad’s legacy steam program alongside the Living Legend, No. 844, a smaller but still massive locomotive built to haul passengers.
Big Boy’s 2021 tour will stop in Parsons for an overnight stay at 4 p.m. Wednesday and park in the area of Clark Avenue and North 20th Street.
It will depart at 8 a.m. Thursday and make a 45-minute stop in Vinita, Oklahoma, at 9:45 a.m.; a 15-minute stop in Pryor, Oklahoma, at 11:45 a.m.; and 15-minute stops in Wagoner and Muskogee, Oklahoma, before stopping for the night in McAlester, Oklahoma.
The train will travel through Texas for stops in Fort Worth and Houston, then stop in New Orleans for a couple of days before making its way back home through Louisiana, Arkansas and Missouri. It will be on display Sunday, Aug. 29, in St. Louis and Wednesday, Sept. 1, in Kansas City before heading home across Kansas and Colorado.
According to the Union Pacific website, 25 Big Boy locomotives were built exclusively for the rail company, with the first engine being delivered in 1941 and the type being active until 1961.
The engines have a 4-8-8-4 wheel arrangement, meaning they have four smaller wheels in a leading set of pilot wheels, a set of eight large driver wheels followed by another set of eight driver wheels, then four smaller wheels supporting the rear of the locomotive.
The engine and tender, which is always attached to it while in operation, are a total of 132 feet long and weigh 1.2 million pounds.
The locomotive itself is so long that it has a hinge in the middle to allow the engine to bend to negotiate curves.
These engines were built to haul heavily loaded freight trains across the mountains of the western U.S.
Union Pacific said seven Big Boy engines are still on public display, including one in St. Louis and one in Dallas.
The company said engine No. 4014 was delivered to Union Pacific in December 1941 and was retired in December 1961, having traveled 1,031,205 miles in its years of service.
Union Pacific said reacquired No. 4014 from the Rail Giants Museum in Pomona, California, in 2013, and moved it to Cheyenne, Wyoming, the home of the legacy steam program, to begin a multiyear restoration. It returned to service in May 2019 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
