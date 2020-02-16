They’ve hiked the entire 12-mile length of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield together, served as Red Kettle ringers for a local Salvation Army and delivered cookies to firefighters in the Joplin area.
So, for kicks, would the two agree to skydive together from 30,000 feet?
“Uh — yeah, we’re not doing that,” said 46-year-old Mike Brown with a shake of his head.
“C’mon — why not?” asked a 14-year-old Braiden Windle, sitting next to him.
“If I get in a plane,” Brown told him with a chuckle, “I’m staying in the plane.”
Brown serves as an adult volunteer, or a “Big,” for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jasper and Newton Counties. He has mentored Braiden, a “Little” attending South Middle School, for over a year now.
The first time the two met during a supervised meet and greet, both said they had bouts of nervousness.
“I’m an old bald guy,” Brown said, “and there was a part of me thinking, ‘Oh man, he’s going to think I’m a loser and horrible.’”
Said Braiden, “I was like, ‘I didn’t sign up for this.'" But after just a week spent with Brown, “it’s been pretty fun.”
What makes this particular match unusual is the fact that Brown is no stranger to the inner workings of Big Brothers Big Sisters. Thirty-six years ago, while living in Rolla, Brown himself was a Little. When his parents divorced, he was able to see his dad twice a month on weekends. His mother felt it would help him to be mentored by a second father figure.
Like most 10-year-olds, he was skeptical of his Big at first, a man named Tom. But the first words out of Tom’s mouth immediately made Brown feel at ease.
“The first thing he told me was that he wasn’t trying to take the place of my dad. He said, ‘That’s not who I am. That’s not my job.’ And that helped things (between us).”
Their relationship “really took off after that, really quickly,” said Brown, who also serves as a board member for the nonprofit organization. “It didn’t take very long for me to realize that (Tom) was genuine and that he really cared.”
Today, decades later, Brown is still in touch with Tom, who now lives in St. Louis.
“To think about what Tom did for me all those years ago? It’s like — wow — it was so huge.”
And that is how Big Brothers Big Sisters works. It creates one-on-one mentoring relationships by matching an adult man or woman volunteer to a boy or girl – ages 5 to 15 — in need of a positive role model, said Tom Furrh, executive director in Joplin. Mentors commonly spend two hours each week with their young match and roughly eight hours a month. Matches are made only after extensive background checks and by mutual interests. For example, Brown was matched with Braiden due to their shared love of the outdoors and baseball, particularly the St. Louis Cardinals. And in many cases, these relationships can span entire decades, with Littles inviting their mentors to key moments later in life, such as a graduation or wedding.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is currently overseeing 22 matches, with 35 additional kids on a waiting list and one or two more referrals rolling in each week, “but our adult referrals are really, really low,” Furrh said, “so we are in dire need of volunteers … the fact that we’re only serving (22) kids is really sad.”
The need for additional community involvement and support is paramount.
“If you want to make a difference in the community, we’re a great place to start," Furrh said. "We don’t want superheroes. We just need caring, compassionate people. You can make a big difference; it’s a little bit of time every week, (but) it gives something important back to someone who needs it.”
Last Tuesday, Brown and Braiden spent an hour at Northpark Mall, most of the time at Tilt Studio, playing several air hockey matches. When the weather warms up later this year, they’ll be attending Joplin Outlaws games. Last year, Braiden threw out the game’s first pitch.
When it comes to his friendship with his mentor, Braiden jokingly said of Brown: “Yeah, he’s all right.”
“For a 14-year-old?” Brown countered with a chuckle. “That’s an accomplishment.”
Fundraiser
To help the organization accomplish its goal of creating a lifelong relationship, it needs money. One of the organization’s most popular fundraisers is the annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake, which is scheduled for March 7 at 4th Street Bowl in Joplin. Five flights — 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. — are scheduled. Teams can enter for $250, which covers shoe rental and lane fees. It's a fun and easy way for a company, some friends or a family to come together and support a child in need, Executive Director Tom Furrh said. The organization hopes to raise $35,000 this year, which will help it continue its two programs: the Big/Little mentoring program as well as a popular “lunch buddy” program, which consists of an adult eating lunch with a little one inside a school’s cafeteria. Last year’s Bowl for Kids’ Sake raised $25,000 and had 300 participants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.