RIDGEDALE, Mo. — A number of special events are scheduled over the Memorial Day week at Big Cedar Lodge, 190 Top of the Rock Road.
Events start at 1 p.m. Thursday with a 5-Stand Top Shot Memorial Shooting Clash. The event will be held at The Shooting Academy on the Big Cedar resort property.
Couples can compete against others in a 50-target clay shooting challenge for the title of Big Cedar Lodge Shoot Academy Top Shooting Couple. Participants must be 18 or older. The cost is $55 per person.
At 5 p.m. Thursday, the first Fun Mountain Memorial Bowling Tournament will be held at Fun Mountain on the resort. Families will have 10 frames of bowling in which each frame will be a new challenge such as granny-style bowling, opposite-hand bowling and backwards bowling. The fee is $20 per person and reservations are required.
Register at www.bigcedar.com.
