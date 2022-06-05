WEST MINERAL, Kan. — The Big Brutus historic landmark, 6509 NW 60th St., will host the Big Iron Overland Rally, a three-day weekend camp-out and concert scheduled for Friday, June 10, through Sunday, June 12.
The music festival will feature a dozen bands over a span of 48 hours, with live music playing from 2 to 11 p.m on Friday and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Musical acts include Webb City's Dance Monkey Dance, the Hillbenders, the Adam Johnston Band featuring Dakota Pagan, Opal Algafia and the Sweet Nothings, Credence Cool Water Revue, the Dirty Strings, the Braden Baugh Band, Red Oak Ruse, Josh Westbrook, Snaps for Sinners and CRC Music.
Details: www.bigironoverlandrally.com.
