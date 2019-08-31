The seventh annual Big Red Shoe Run, presented by Ronald McDonald House of the Four States and TAMKO Building Products, is set for Saturday, Sept. 7, starting at 3402 S. Jackson.
Participants can choose a 15K, 5K, or one-mile walk to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States. Online registrations are available at athlinks.com.
Race day entry and packet pickup will begin at 6:15 a.m. Runners of the 15K will kick off at 7:15 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8 a.m. and the one-mile walk starts at 8:05 a.m.
Awards will be presented to the top overall male and female runners, as well as in each age group for the 15K and 5K events. All finishers will receive a medal, while 15K finishers will receive a customized running buff.
Details: 417-624-2273.
