Excitement over the Kansas City Chiefs again playing in the Super Bowl could lead to a payoff for customers of a local furniture store.
The Chiefs are three-point favorites to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. But if quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company win by 21 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then customers who bought furniture during the past week will get their bucks refunded.
"Everyone around here is a Chiefs fan," said owner Allen Trimble. "When you go to Kansas City for a game, you can always find people from Webb City, Carl Junction or Neosho. I thought this would be a great time to give something back that would be a lot of fun."
Like many other businesses across the area, Trimble and his staff have shown off their fandom by wearing team jerseys and other gear. Commercials for the promotion feature Trimble wearing a jersey with Mahomes' number.
Today is the last day to participate in Trimble's gamble — the store will be closed on Sunday. And the store has plenty of items in stock so that you can sit on them during the Super Bowl, Trimble said.
This is the biggest promotion of this kind that Trimble has run. The closest was from a past year, where if it snowed on Christmas Day in Joplin, customers would receive a refund of the price of their furniture.
Contests like these require some strict victory conditions. As it turns out, there were flurries on Christmas that year but not nearly enough accumulation to trigger the deal.
This contest is much the same. Trimble is relying on insurance to cover losses of what could be thousands of dollars. Full rules of the contest are available at the store, located at 3732 N. Main St.
"I thought 21 points was a fair spread," Trimble said. "That's where you get the risk factor. If I would have said that if it was only a Chiefs win, no one in their right mind would cover me."
Trimble has worked for the Joplin business for about 35 years but has been the owner for only the past three. The store has seen a lot in its almost 50-year history, from the recovery of the 2011 tornado to fulfilling the orders of customers when an Ashley furniture store closed unexpectedly in 2007.
As for enduring the latest challenge caused by the pandemic's effect on the economy, Trimble said his store has survived some tough times with the help of Paycheck Protection Program loans. Business has been steady for the past few months, he said.
So he sees the contest as a possible boon to the economy if the Chiefs' lead led to customer wins. If those customers got their money back, he hopes they spend it with other local businesses, he said.
And the promotion has helped business: Trimble said a few customers have been on the fence about furniture for a few months, but the possibility of it being free led them to make purchase decisions.
"Anything can happen," Trimble said. "I've had customers tell me that all kinds of things could happen, like (Buccaneers quarterback Tom) Brady getting injured or the Chiefs throwing a couple long bombs."
