A kickoff celebration for the Big BAM, or Bike Across Missouri, Ride will be held Sunday at Landreth Park.
The ride is a 6-day cycling event across Missouri. Riders will follow a 304-mile course along Route 66 from Joplin to Eureka in St. Louis County near the Route 66 State Park. They will roll out on Monday morning and the ride concludes Saturday, June 18.
They will be arriving in Joplin on the weekend and registration will open at 2 p.m. Sunday at the park.
Mayor Doug Lawson will open the celebration by providing welcoming remarks at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on the amphitheater stage at the park. His message will be followed by the singing of the of the national anthem and a prayer for event safety and announcements to the riders.
After that, music will be presented by longtime regional performers Larry Smith and Karl Doner, The Smith Brothers and Zane Grimes.
Food truck vendors Smack Dab, Fire on the Grill, and the Hershey’s Mobile Ice Cream Parlor will be on site.
Bike ride participants will camp at Landreth Park and depart early Monday.
Increased bike traffic will be seen on Sunday and Monday, especially in the area of Landreth Park and along Langston Hughes-Broadway/Route 66. Motorists are asked to use extra caution along the route along Langston Hughes-Broadway and St. Louis Avenue north to Missouri 171.
Crossing with the light at Highway 171, they will use the north shoulder of 171 east to Powell Drive in Webb City. Powell Drive becomes Broadway Street, which they will follow to downtown Webb City and then on to Carterville. Cyclists will follow Route 66 to Carthage, then on to Red Oak II and to Willard to end the first day.
Go online to https://www.bigbamride.com/copy-of-route-map to view the full map for the bike ride.
Organizers say residents along the route are being invited to cheer the riders or display decorated bicycles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.