Cupid and Prohibition are usually not mentioned in the same breath. However, I ran across a story from 1910 that combined them.
To understand the story, some background is necessary. In late 1909, the evangelist Billy Sunday conducted a six-week campaign in Joplin. The energetic former baseball player expounded at length on the evils of drink. He didn't mince words: "The saloon is a liar. It promises good cheer and sends sorrow," and, "Whiskey has its place — but its place is hell." His revivals were well attended and his sermons printed verbatim in the Globe and News Herald.
To local prohibitionists, it seemed the time was ripe to put an end to saloons in Jasper County towns by means of a local option election. Sunday left for his next revival venue in the beginning of January 1910, while the local option petitions achieved enough signatures for a special election at the end of that month.
Women were the prime movers through women's clubs and the Woman's Christian Temperance Union. They strongly lobbied the men in the county to vote to eliminate saloons in Jasper County towns. The symbol of the WCTU has been a white ribbon. Members wore little white enamel pins shaped like a white bow. They also carried with them white ribbons and pins that they would pin to the lapels of any men who supported their cause. A rallying slogan came from the title of an 1878 temperance song. It was: "Lips that touch liquor shall never touch mine." (Despite its earnest intent, the slogan had become part of the promotion of a satirical film produced by Edison Studio in 1901 titled "Kansas Saloon Smashers.")
This is the background for the following Joplin Daily Globe story that ran on the front page on Sunday, Feb. 13, 1910. The headline: "Carterville girl and Webb City man, who met at recent election at first time, are married, despite parental objection based on her 16 years — love at first sight."
Cupid's arrow flies
"Won’t you help to vote ’er dry?
"Had Miss Mina Moss, the 16-year-old daughter of Thomas Moss of Carterville, who was an ardent worker at the polls during the recent local option election at that place, not fastened a bit of white ribbon in the buttonhole of Cecil Delano of this city and requested him as per the foregoing, Mr. and Mrs. Price Delano probably today would not be residing at the home of their friends, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Young, at Ellis and Fourth streets, and an angry papa and mamma in Carterville, who exerted their every effort to prevent the match.
"The couple, after their first and unexpected meeting under the somewhat singular circumstances, immediately fell in love with each other. Of course Delano permitted of the ribbon being buttonholed to him, and it is probable had he been entitled to vote at Carterville, even though he was on the moist side of the fence, he would, after gazing into the pretty face of the young woman, have gone in and 'voted ’er dry.'
"After first seeing the girl, Delano sought out an acquaintance, and together they found someone who formally introduced the couple. After that, events moved in rapid succession, and in four days they decided to get married. But under no circumstances was their secret to be divulged.
"The demeanor of Miss Moss around home after that first night, however, caused papa and mamma to become suspicious. Both demanded an explanation and finally put their right feet down with a bang.
Parents overruled
"The condition of affairs soon was communicated to Delano, who incidentally was informed that whatever was to be done had to be done quickly, with the result that last Wednesday, just six days from the time the couple first saw each other, a license was obtained at Lamar, after which the ceremony was performed by Justice of the Peace Mountjoy of Webb City.
"Mrs. Delano notified her parents at Carterville immediately after the ceremony, and yesterday the couple were invited home to receive the parental blessing, notwithstanding the strenuous opposition exhibited previously. It is probable their home will be made in Webb City. Mrs. Daleno was one of the belles of Carterville. She is also well known in Webb City and Joplin. Delano is the son of Price Delano of Webb City."
Even if he had been able to vote in Carterville, Cecil Delano's vote would not have been necessary, as Carterville voters joined all the rest of the towns except for Joplin in voting Jasper County dry. Twenty-nine saloons were voted out of existence that day, while Mina Moss' zeal passing out white ribbons became the vehicle for Cupid's arrow leading to a Valentine's season she would not forget.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
Want to see the film?
"Kansas Saloon Smashers," the satirical short film by the Edison Studio from 1901, is linked in the online version of this column. It was a parody of Carrie Nation saloon raids.
