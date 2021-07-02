The Tri-State District has seen numerous actors and actresses leave to achieve success on stage and screen. One of the little-known actors whose life was cut short just as he was beginning to make a name for himself was James W. Corner.
James Walker Corner was born in Plattesville, Wisconsin, to Douglas and Mary Corner in 1915. Douglas Corner was a mining engineer who worked for the American Zinc, Lead and Smelting Co. He was transferred to Jasper County when James was an infant. The family lived initially in Carthage. They moved to homes near the company’s various operations in Waco, Granby and Joplin over the next decade.
In the late 1920s the family moved to Webster Groves, just outside of St. Louis. It was there that James became interested in school plays and took part in drama clubs. The school’s drama director took notice of his talent. He gained numerous leading roles in school productions.
Despite it being the Great Depression, the family was able to send James to Stanford University in California. An initial interest in mining engineering from his father’s career and experiences in Southwest Missouri changed once he enrolled in Stanford. The university community renewed his flair for acting.
Becomes an actor
In 1935-36, he was cast in seven plays. The university produced plays that had been staged or had just opened on Broadway. For example, the school’s production of “Yellow Jack,” a docudrama about the search for a cure for yellow fever, had opened in 1934 with James Stewart in the lead. Stewart later said it was the play that convinced him to go into acting. The Broadway production also starred George Reeves, later known for playing Superman, to whom Corner bore a strong resemblance.
The plays, “Paths of Glory,” an anti-war story from World War I that became a movie staring Kirk Douglas, and “Roadside,” an Arthur Hopkins play later produced as a radio production, were examples of the contemporary nature of the drama produced on campus. Dramatic productions included international plays such as “Lady Precious Stream,” a sharp look at how Chinese society viewed the West. And there was the frivolous annual production by the Ram’s Head drama society of its traditional “Big Game Gaieties” in 1936. Corner starred in each of them.
When he graduated in 1936, he went east to Connecticut where his family had moved. There he worked in local stock productions. It was then that Corner was discovered by the legendary playwright-producer George Abbott. Abbott’s list of performers mentored includes Carol Burnett, Desi Arnaz, Gene Kelly, Stephen Sondheim, Leonard Bernstein and Liza Minnelli. He cast Corner for the London production of the farce “Room Service.” When it finished its 1937 run, he returned to the United States and Broadway.
Corner landed a role in “What a Life,” where he played a youthful rival to the teen hero Henry Aldrich, played by Jackie Cooper. The play ran for 500 performances through 1938. Next, he landed a role in the comedy “Run, Sheep, Run,” which starred William Bendix. Corner was honing his acting chops.
Into the movies
In 1939, Paramount Studios decided to make a film version of “What a Life.” They brought back Cooper, Betty Fields and Corner to reprise their roles from Broadway. As part of the package, the studio cast him in “Winter Carnival” with Helen Parrish as the second couple. Both films were released in 1939. He returned to Broadway to take part in a couple of short-lived comedies, “Ring Two” and “Out from Under.” He also was cast in a few early TV productions in New York City.
He returned to California when RKO Studios signed him for a role in one of their Scattergood movies, “Scattergood Pulls the Strings.” Based on a series of stories by Clarence Buddington Kelland, Scattergood Baines was a leader in a small American town. He had a knack for outmaneuvering those who thought him an old bumpkin. Corner was cast as a chemist-inventor trying to invent television and whose fiance’s hard-hearted father would not grant permission for them to wed. While Baines was solving that problem, he also reunited a boy with his long-lost father and foiled a takeover of his small railroad. One reviewer of the B movie said, “If this film were any more heartwarming, it would catch fire.”
The film was released in 1941. However, everything changed on Dec. 7, 1941. Four days later, Corner enlisted in the U.S. Army. He enlisted as a private. However, with his Stanford degree and training as a survey crew member, he moved up the ranks to be named a captain.
When the U.S. 9th Army was formed just prior to the D-Day invasion, Corner was part of its 102nd Infantry Division, 405th Infantry Regiment, in 1944. The 9th Army moved across northern France along the Belgian border toward Germany. His younger brother, Douglas, was also in the 9th Army. They were able to be in contact throughout the campaign. In November 1944, Capt. Corner, acting as a scout, surprised a German troop shelter and took 19 prisoners.
Two weeks later, in action just days before the start of the Battle of the Bulge, Corner led “a furious attack” to capture the villages of Leiffarth and Roerdorf. The 29-year-old was killed in action on Dec. 2. He died near Beeck, near the Ruhr valley in western Germany.
He was awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart. The citation for the Silver Star read, in part, “Surprised a German troop shelter and took 19 prisoners, later led the company in a furious and successful attack.” He is buried in The Netherlands American Cemetery near Margraten, Netherlands.
According to his obituary published on Dec. 18, 1944, he was asked prior to being shipped overseas, “How does it feel to be a commander?” He replied, “Up until now, I’ve felt like an actor who rehearses right up until opening night, but never plays the part. I want to face the critics.” In the subsequent campaigns, Capt. Corner did not require a script in order to serve with bravery and distinction.
