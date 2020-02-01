Challenges created by World War II opened opportunities for many men and women to rise to the occasion in defense of our country. But for some, that involved overcoming hurdles placed in their way by traditional custom, policy and law. Kenneth Wofford, of Carthage, was one of those men. He became a pilot, one of the celebrated Tuskegee Airmen.
Wofford was born in Wagoner, Oklahoma, in 1922 to Clarence and Queenie Wofford. He was one of four brothers. The family moved from Wagoner to Carthage when he was 5 years old in 1927. He attended the segregated Lincoln School in Carthage, where he met his future wife, Willetta Mae Brinker.
They graduated from the eighth grade at Lincoln School in 1937. As Carthage did not maintain a separate black high school, its black high school students were sent by the public intercity bus to attend Joplin's Lincoln High School in the 800 block of East Seventh Street. Wofford graduated from that school in 1941.
In the days after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Wofford, as with many patriotic young men, went to the recruiting station in Joplin on Dec. 10, 1941, to enlist in the armed services. In a Globe interview from 2003, he said he was told that "there were no vacancies in the 'Negro units.' My country was at war, and I wanted to go fight for it, and they told me there were no vacancies."
Enlisted in Army
As manpower needs grew, restrictions on black enlistments relaxed. He enlisted in 1943. Wofford had wanted to be a doctor, but on taking the general aptitude test required of all enlistees, he scored high enough that he was eligible to study civil engineering. He declined going into that, as he had hoped to study medicine. After another round of testing, he scored so well that he was entered into aviation training.
Prior to the war, the Army had set up a testing and training program for pilots, navigators and bombardiers around the country. The Tuskegee Institute in Alabama participated in the program for its own students beginning in 1939. The standards set up by the War Department were so exacting it meant only the very best students passed, which made the pilots from Tuskegee an elite group.
After Republican presidential candidate Wendell Willkie in 1940 had pledged to integrate the military, President Franklin Roosevelt announced in January 1941 that an all-black fighter pilot unit would be created at the Tuskegee Institute. In March, the War Department established the 99th Pursuit Squadron, which became the 99th Fighter Squadron.
The first 13 pilots graduated a year later in March 1942. After combat training, the squadron was sent overseas to North Africa in 1943. They served in Italy and escorted bombing raids into Central Europe. It was there that the squadron earned the nickname "Red Tails" from Allied forces, as their aircraft tails were painted red.
The squadron had a superlative record protecting bombers. Records included shooting down five enemy aircraft in less than four minutes and shooting down three German jets over Berlin on March 24, 1945.
Career as a pilot
In the meantime, Wofford was working his way through the training. His class graduated, earning their wings in 1945, just prior to the war's end. His assignment was to the 477th Composite Squadron flying both P-47s and B-25s. However, the war ended before the squadron was sent overseas.
It marked the start of Wofford's 32-year career in the Air Force. He flew single- and multi-engine aircraft. He "served with Tactical Air Command, Air Defense Command, Military Airlift Command, United States Air Force Europe (twice), Pacific Air Command and Air University. He had periods of duty in joint-service capacities with the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and NATO."
In those years, he amassed 9,000 hours of flight time.
Upon retirement as a colonel in the Air Force, he became head of the Aeronautics Office of the Minnesota Department of Transportation for 10 years. Always active in veterans and community affairs, Wofford worked as a volunteer at a VA hospital, veterans service center and at local schools. He was outspoken on the importance of aviation and aeronautics education and making the most of opportunities.
His experience in the 477th Composite Squadron, which suffered problems because of the institutional racism of various commanders, led him to speak out. In a 2003 visit to Carthage, he said he worked to educate people about the "segments of American history that are not in the textbooks. Only in recent years are women and men of many ethnic backgrounds being recognized as being involved with American history. The courage, loyalty, patriotism and valor of these people are things you don't see in the pictures and history of America."
In addition to Air Force awards, he was named to the Minnesota Aviation Hall of Fame in 1999 and was honored as an elder statesman of aviation by the National Aeronautic Association in 2001. Along with 349 surviving Tuskegee Airmen, he received a congressional gold medal in ceremonies at the U.S. Capitol rotunda in 2007. Carthage inducted him into its Hall of Heroes in 2012. He died Sept. 5, 2010, at age 87.
"Aim high," the Tuskegee Airmen's motto, typified Col. Kenneth Wofford's outlook and life.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
