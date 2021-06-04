Talk of early day Jasper County entrepreneurs will bring up the names of men such as Thomas Connor, Thomas Cunningham, Edward Zelleken, Charles Schifferdecker, Howard Murphy and John C. Cox.
But one who was first among equals yet seldom remembered is Amos D. Hatten. In the early decades of the 20th century, he was just as successful as those men, though his attention was centered upon Webb City.
Hatten was born in rural West Virginia in 1859 to Milo and Emmeline Hatten. His father farmed, and Amos worked the farm with his father. He went to country schools and had a strong desire to better himself.
At age 15, he left West Virginia for summer farm work in Nevada, Missouri. There he heard about mining in Jasper County. He left the farm in 1878 to try his hand at mine work. He was unsuccessful on his first try. After a short stay, he left for the gold rush in Colorado, staying there for years.
But Jasper County held his attention, and he moved back to Webb City. He joined his uncle, Alvin Hatten, to buy out the mining interests of G.P. Ashcroft. The mine paid $100,000 in dividends in five years. That proved to be the first of a spectacular string of mining successes that led to real estate and banking.
Mine developer
Hatten didn’t confine himself to Webb City and Carterville mining properties. He handled properties in fields such as Thom Station, south of Carl Junction, Villa Heights, Alba and later in Waco. He had a reputation as a shrewd but honest business operator. He married Sadie Coyne, the sister of his business partner, Thomas Coyne, in 1888.
The partners formed several mining and land holding companies. This was because of the practice of holding leases on properties and then paying royalties to the landowners if the site was profitable. For example, his Rochester Land and Leasing Co. held the Alba land and sublet it to two mining companies, whereas his C.C. & H. Mining and Milling Co. operated mills on three different Missouri sites with each site able to mill 200 tons of ore daily.
The mills in 1906 operated with the latest power sources, natural gas and electricity. They employed 18 men who earned $2.75 a day. Ore earned $33,000 that year ($974,000 in 2021 dollars). It was the first concern to extensively re-mill rock and chat piles “at handsome profits.”
At this time, the first attempts to capitalize on the known lead and zinc deposits in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, were underway. While knowledge of the ore was no surprise, mine development was complicated by Bureau of Indian Affairs regulations that prohibited leases of tribal allotment lands. Emma Gordon, a member of the Eastern Miami Tribe, possessed a 200-acre allotment with the Quapaw Tribe. In 1905, drillers of a water well on her property discovered lead and zinc but could not get a lease because of the rules. Instead, they quietly bought up adjacent properties, waiting for the time when a lease on her land would be available in two years. To their surprise, the lease was granted to Amos Hatten in 1907.
The Emma Gordon Mining Co. became one of the most profitable mine operations in Northeast Oklahoma. Deeper deposits were discovered on the site. Five drill rigs and a 350-ton concentrating plant were in operation. With the aid of Eastern capitalists, it was incorporated for $1 million. It produced more than $2 million ($54 million in 2021 dollars) in lead and zinc until the lease expired in 1917.
From a mining camp it grew into a town, named Hattenville, in his honor. It merged with another little mining camp named Tar River. Its post office was named North Miami. In 1914, the post office took the name of the prominent Commerce Mining and Royalty Co. that had bought the camp, and the town became Commerce. Hatten had sold most of his stock in the Emma Gordon Mining Co., though he remained treasurer.
Capitalist and philanthropist
He turned his sights to other opportunities while still keeping a hand in some mine operations. His land developments included the Hatten subdivision in Villa Heights and the Wild Rose Cemetery in Webb City (adjacent to the Webb City Cemetery). The Coyne-Hatten Milling Co. in Carl Junction produced self-rising pancake flour. He served on the board of Jane Chinn Hospital from its founding in 1911 until the city adopted it in 1920. He was a founder and vice president of the Joplin Stock Exchange, which was established in 1908.
He was president of the Mineral Belt Bank and later president of the Webb City Bank. In August 1915, he proved his integrity when the Mineral Belt Bank failed as a result of embezzlement by the cashier. Hatten deposited $67,000 in the Webb City Bank to cover the deposits of the failed bank’s depositors. None of the depositors lost any money, though owners were said to have personally lost $20,000.
In addition to his many businesses, he took an active part in the Western Missouri Good Roads Association, which promoted and financed rock roads leading north to Kansas City and south to the Arkansas border. Through the decade of the 1910s, Howard Murphy was its president, and Hatten served as vice president. They bought equipment for Barton and McDonald county road construction when those counties would supply workers and subscription money. He was appointed to the Webb City Special Road District. He was a member for 40 years and its chairman at the time of his death in 1950.
His success was not without personal tragedy. In 1931, his 27-year-old son, Coyne Hatten, was killed after an altercation outside a Webb City drugstore. The son had gotten into a argument with James Creighton and three friends. Creighton pulled a revolver and shot young Hatten three times. After two trials, Creighton received a life sentence.
In the 1930s, Amos and Sadie Hatten gifted Webb City with two donations. The first to the school district was land on North Madison Street for a baseball and football field to be named Hatten Athletic Field as a tribute to their son, Coyne. It is now the location of Webb City High School. The land was transferred in January 1930. In 1928, Hatten purchased the building that had been the Webb City Baptist College from 1893 to 1909. In 1933, he donated the property located at College and Austin streets and land to the west to the city for a park and golf course. In 1936, WPA workers tore down the building, and its basement became the foundation for a new swimming pool. The park was named Hatten Park.
His one hobby was flowers, particularly irises. He collected irises and had a garden that boasted more than 350 varieties. When he thinned his garden, he would give away the excess. His zeal for irises led to the rumor that that was the reason Webb City was called the City of Flags — “flags” being another name for the flowers.
From humble beginnings on a farm in West Virginia, Amos Hatten took Horace Greeley’s advice and “went West.” He is one of many who found their fame and fortune in the early years of the Tri-State Mining District.
