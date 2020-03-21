Bill Caldwell: Annie Baxter and Maude Fones were dedicated public servants

With March as Women’s History Month, two Jasper County women were pioneers as the first women to hold county and municipal office.
Annie White Baxter is remembered as the first woman in Missouri to hold public office at a time when women could not vote. The daughter of John and Jennie White, her family moved from Ohio to Carthage as her father, a cabinet maker, set up a furniture factory in 1876. She was enrolled in Carthage schools and graduated high school in a class of six in 1882. She was reported to be “the most outspoken, most aggressive and most commanding person in her class.”
She took a job at the Jasper County Courthouse after graduation as a clerk and worked in the offices of county clerk, county recorder and county collector from 1882 to 1890. She was hired by county clerk George Blakeney. She excelled at organization and keeping the detailed records on property, licenses, taxes and elections.
Blakeney’s successor, John Wilson, appointed her deputy clerk in 1885. The appointment caused questions to be raised, as the deputy was empowered “to affix the county clerk’s signature and county seal on all official documents and perform all other official acts under the law.” Statutes said a deputy had to have all the qualifications of the clerk. Could a woman who could not vote fulfill those requirements? When Missouri’s attorney general ruled she could be appointed, the county court approved her appointment.
Her duties as deputy required keeping records of all county tax levies, computation of interest on county school funds totaling more than $225,000 loaned to county residents, settlements with township, county and state offices, and executing the orders of the county court. This was all work done by hand without mechanical aids. The precision of her work gained her the respect of county officials and the public — so much so that Wilson’s successor, Jesse Rhoads, continued her appointment as deputy clerk in 1886.
She married Charles Baxter in 1888 and stepped down to become a homemaker. However, shortly thereafter, Rhoads was incapacitated by paralysis, unable to fulfill his duties. She was recalled to take charge of the office once more.
In the 1890 Democratic county convention, she was nominated by the men as the Democratic candidate for county clerk. Her Republican opponent, Julius Fischer, did not treat her as a serious candidate. She, on the other hand, campaigned vigorously and had the support of county miners who canvassed for her, often singing the music hall song “Little Annie Rooney.” She won by 463 votes with 53% of the total vote. The questions continued about her fitness to hold the office.
Fischer contested the election in court. The case was heard in the circuit court of Greene County. The judge ruled in her favor and ordered Fischer to pay her legal fees. She became the first woman in Missouri to hold county office and the first female county clerk in the United States. That was 30 years before the 19th Amendment granting women the vote.
During her tenure as county clerk, the county courthouse was constructed. County offices were housed in various buildings, as there was no single courthouse; the previous one was destroyed in the Civil War. She assisted in the planning and construction of the new courthouse, a task beyond her official duties. Her work gained recognition from Gov. David Francis as he named her “Col. Baxter,” an honorary colonel on his staff.
In the 1894 election, she lost in a Republican landslide that swept all county offices. She and her husband left Carthage and moved to St. Louis. In later years, she served as land registrar in the Missouri secretary of state’s office and as financial secretary to the Missouri Constitutional Commission in 1922. She died on June 28, 1944.
About Maude Fones
Maude Fones was Joplin’s first female city clerk. She began her career as an assistant in the city clerk’s office on June 1, 1909, under the mayor-aldermen form of government. She was appointed city clerk on March 1, 1923, when then-city clerk Hiram Phillips resigned to become deputy county collector. Her salary was fixed at $1,800 a year without an assistant.
One of her first acts was to clear her office of spittoons. Smoking and tobacco chewing were forbidden. The story made the front page of the Globe on March 6, 1923. After that, Fones seldom made the news other than to certify election results or record other city acts.
When a recount of the 1940 city election was called for by one candidate, a police officer was assigned to watch over the ballots in her office. Upon learning that, she did not appreciate her office being “invaded” and went down to the office that night to keep watch over the officer, the Globe reported. She outlasted him by two hours and then put in a full day of work.
For 46 years as city clerk, she quietly worked under city commission and council-manager governments. She broke her hip in a fall in December 1968. While recovering at her niece’s home in Carthage, she died from a heart attack on March 10, 1969. City manager Robert Metzinger expressed the city’s sorrow, saying, “Miss Fones was a remarkable woman with an unparalleled term of service to the city. She was dedicated to her work.”
Both Annie Baxter and Maude Fones dedicated their lives to public service when women were not empowered politically. Their exemplary service went well beyond the expectations of the day, proving skill in public service is not limited by gender.
