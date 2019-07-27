In the 19th century, one of the most valuable pieces of property for a rural person was a horse or mule. Farmers depended upon them for planting and harvesting as well as transportation. The theft of a horse could cripple a farm family. With limited communication, thieves could often operate with impunity by crossing county or state lines.
In 1853, David McKee, a farmer in Clark County in Northeast Missouri, had returned to Missouri from the California gold fields. He had seen how vigilance groups in the mining fields dealt with thievery. Northeast Missouri had more than its share of thieves and outlaws, in his opinion. He had a reputation as a justice of the peace, a township assessor and a Mason. In cooperation with "the better citizens in northern Clark County in forming a secret organization, 'not to hang thieves, but to prevent criminality,'" he helped to form the Anti-Horse Thief Association.
McKee was a hands-on detective. He used disguises to capture thieves. One story told of him arresting a particularly dangerous thief but was too late to arrive at the county seat. He handcuffed himself to the prisoner until the next day when he could be safely delivered to county authorities. The AHTA served its purpose until the Civil War, when it languished. McKee had enlisted but was discharged in 1863 from war-related injuries.
The war had disrupted law enforcement, allowing a resumption of banditry. In September 1863, McKee relaunched the AHTA. A constitution was submitted in 1864 with eight chapters represented. The purpose was to investigate a case. Its "duty shall be to hunt two days diligently for the trail of the thief," in cooperation with the property owner, capture suspects and turn them over to proper authorities. Investigators were to be given $1 a day and reasonable expenses. Any member who refused to act on a pursuing committee would be fined $5.
Spread of AHTA
From those eight chapters at the relaunch in 1864 with McKee as president, the group grew to 184 chartered chapters and 4,973 members in 1885. By 1912, it had 1,113 chapters and 41,000 members in eight states.
A Missouri Historical Review article from 1951 pointed out that "the association was particularly strong at Springfield, Joplin and Webb City." By the turn of the century, Jasper County had supplied state officers from Carl Junction and Joplin. In 1904, state President William A. Weaver, of Carl Junction, enrolled the 20 charter members in Monett. Eight years later, Monett hosted the state convention. The Monett Times published a special edition on Oct. 9, 1912, that included the AHTA constitution, history and accounts of successful property recoveries.
Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri had the largest number of active of chapters. One strategy of thieves was to cross state borders to elude capture. McKee developed a countermeasure. When pursuit led into an adjoining state, part of the pursuit party would stay behind near the state border. The rest pursued, apprehended the thief and brought him back to the state line, saying, "Get out of here fast." The thief would cross the line and be caught by the waiting AHTA members. Oklahoma AHTA published its statistics over 10 years from 1899 to 1909. It claimed to have recovered $83,000 worth of property with more than 400 thieves caught and 272 convicted.
In 1901, W.W. Graves bought the St. Paul Journal in Southeast Kansas when Chanute served as host to the national convention that year. He founded the AHTA Weekly News, a newspaper to recruit new members and persuade similar groups to affiliate with the AHTA. In 1903, he convinced Joplin's Southwest Missouri Protective Association to merge with the AHTA. It was said his weekly newspaper reached 19 states and gave the AHTA a national presence.
Despite Graves' work over three decades, the AHTA was in decline. Its membership peaked in 1914. World War I changed rural life, members left for the war, many never to return, and mechanized farming and automobiles flourished. By 1918, a competing Anti-Automobile Thief Association had begun in Wichita, Kansas, as an insurance group. In 1926, the name was changed to the Anti-Thief Association in an attempt to keep up with the times. Locally, Saginaw held an annual picnic that attracted several thousand in the 1920s. As late as 1929, Joplin and Webb City members were chosen as state officers.
By 1932, Graves sold his printing business and left the organization. The Great Depression and Dust Bowl added to the decline of rural society. The AHTA shrank, though individual chapters continued as social clubs. The last national convention I could find information about was held in 1983, with officers from Missouri and Illinois. Here in Southwest Missouri, two chapters still exist — one east of Carterville and another in Saginaw.
When communication and law enforcement was limited, the AHTA served a purpose, until times changed and it was no longer needed.
