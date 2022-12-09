The exploits of Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are infamous.
The shootout in Joplin between the gang and Joplin and Newton County law enforcement officers in 1933 is quite well known. The house has even become a landmark.
But the last encounter with the Barrow gang in 1934 is perhaps not as well known and took place near Commerce, Oklahoma. The consequences of that shootout proved fatal for one law officer.
After their brief Joplin sojourn in April 1933 that led to the deaths of Joplin Detective Harry L. McGinnis and Newton County constable J.W. Harryman, the gang took to the highways.
They hit towns from Texas to Minnesota and as far east as Indiana over a three-month period. Banks and gas stations were favored targets. They sometimes took hostage robbery victims or police officers, usually releasing them a day or two later.
Prison raid
In December 1932, the gang’s lead driver, Raymond Hamilton, had been arrested and convicted of murder and armed robberies that earned him sentences of 362 years in prison. He was held at the Eastham Prison Farm at Huntsville, Texas.
Barrow had spent two years at Eastham, which he passionately hated. Though paroled in 1932, he harbored a dream of returning with a gang to take revenge on his jailers. Hamilton didn’t want any part of Barrow’s dream. Yet, a year later, he ended up serving out his sentence at Eastham.
Through the summer months of 1933, Barrow’s gang shrank as Clyde’s brother Buck was killed and Buck’s wife, Blanche, was arrested after a shootout in Iowa. Another member, W.D. Jones, left in August only to be arrested in Houston. It was down to Bonnie and Clyde.
In December 1933, Barrow started making his own plans to spring Hamilton and get his revenge in one fell swoop. About the same time, Hamilton made his own plans to get a cell mate, Jimmy Mullens, up for release, to contact Barrow. Mullens was released on Jan. 10 and immediately sought out Hamilton’s brother to contact Barrow. The brother made the contact, and Barrow, though reluctant at first, agreed. The brother visited the farm and told Hamilton there would be pistols stashed for him and Joe Palmer to find near a woodpile on the 14th.
It was foggy at 7 a.m on Jan. 14. When the work crew arrived at the field, Barrow and Mullens started firing automatic weapons from the roadside as Hamilton and Palmer fired at two guards who fled. In the confusion, some prisoners fell to the ground while Hamilton, Palmer and three others made their escape. One of the guards died.
When Bonnie picked up the seven men, Clyde took the wheel and sped away. He dropped off two who didn’t want to join up and sped north to Fort Worth. Palmer and Hamilton stayed with the gang for a couple months, then split. However, escapee Henry Methvin joined the gang as their third.
On Easter Sunday, April 1, 1934, two Texas highway patrolmen stopped their motorcycles to assist a motorist at an intersection near Grapevine. Methvin, Barrow and Parker opened fire on the two, killing them. The deaths created a public furor and the trio headed north to Oklahoma.
Commerce confrontation
Newspapers called the Tri-State District the gang’s hideout as they had pulled off successful robberies and escapes in the district. County and municipal lawmen in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri were on the lookout for them. False alarms were common the next two weeks. Officers surmised a Northeast Oklahoma hideout was their destination. That made front page news in the Globe, the News Herald and the Miami News Record.
On Friday, April 6, a truck driver stopped to help a stalled auto mired in mud. A couple of others stopped to help as well. Impatient, the car’s occupants told the Samaritans to hurry up or get shot. A passing motorist heard the remark and contacted Commerce police Chief Percy Boyd and constable Cal Campbell, reporting the car was near the Lost Trail mine west of town. The officers went to investigate.
The lawmen stopped well behind the car, got out and started toward it. Barrow put his car into reverse speeding toward the officers. His car spun sideways getting mired in the ditch again even as the men opened fire with automatic weapons. The chief and constable fired a few shots from revolvers when Campbell was fatally wounded and Boyd knocked down with a scalp wound.
Boyd was taken hostage by the outlaws. Barrow commandeered a passerby’s car. Loading Boyd into the back seat, they headed west and turned north bypassing Chetopa, instead stopping at Bartlett, Kansas, to get out and stretch. At times Barrow would speed down a straightaway at 90 mph, other times creep along a 20 mph or pull over and wait. They wandered in a generally northeasterly direction until they neared Fort Scott.
Boyd later reported the trio were sorry about Campbell’s death but joked about it all afternoon. He noted Bonnie was indignant about the photos the Globe had printed, saying she didn’t smoke cigars. Another surprise was that Bonnie kept a white rabbit with her in the car, feeding it carrots as it sat in the back seat.
Keeping to back roads, they wound up stuck in a ditch outside of Fort Scott in the afternoon. “A group of high school students came along and tried to push us out,” Boyd also reported, “but were unable to do so. Barrow ordered them to go on. Then he stopped a truck and made the driver pull us out.
“I (Boyd) never got out when he stopped like that. The windows were so muddy that no one could see in, and they covered me with blankets at such times.
“We drove down the main street of Fort Scott and once passed the police station. The man who rode in the back seat with me went into a grocery store and bought some food. Then they parked outside the town while we ate.
“They didn’t take the $25 I had with me and they seemed to have plenty of money. My shirt was bloody so Barrow gave me a new one and a necktie. He wanted to give me a new suit, but it was too small.”
They drove through Fort Scott for an hour looking for a different car to steal but failed to find one that suited Barrow. By 11 p.m. Friday they left Fort Scott heading south. They went 7 miles south and a mile west on a side road where Boyd was released, then turned back toward Fort Scott. They left him with the new shirt and tie, an overcoat (too small for him) and 30 pennies Barrow and Methvin gave him.
He walked to a farm with a telephone and called Sheriff Harry Kyle, who, with three deputies, met him and returned him to Fort Scott.
His call to his family at 1 a.m. was a great relief. His brother and a friend from Commerce drove to Fort Scott to take him back home. He was back on duty Sunday morning.
Boyd’s experience was typical of the chaos surrounding Barrow and Parker. One moment they were ready to spray lawmen with machine gun fire. The next they were giving a hostage pocket change and new clothing upon release.
One writer noted they had no purpose beyond the immediate present. “They were content with small robberies that just sustained their daily survival.”
That chaos soon scared Methvin, who so feared for his life that he turned them in a month later, which led to the police ambush May 23, 1934, in Louisiana that ended Bonnie and Clyde’s reign of bedlam.
