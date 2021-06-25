What kind of crops can you grow on a piece of property? Would it be better suited as pasture? Will it support a road? What about a house? These questions revolve around the kind of soil found on the property. Soil science can provide answers and options to a landowner. Curtis F. Marbut, a pioneer who helped mold the science of soils, went from teaching rural school in the Ozarks to international renown as a premier soil scientist.
Curtis Fletcher Marbut was born in 1863 to Nathaniel and Jane Marbut on the family farm near Verona in Lawrence County. Nathaniel Marbut had 12 siblings. Their prolific extended family lived along Flat Creek and Spring Creek valleys. Curtis attended the Marbut church and Marbut school.
Nathaniel Marbut was a farmer, but held education in high regard. School attendance was not optional, even as Curtis worked the farm. He said he learned to “plow and sow, to reap and to mow, and to be a farmer’s boy.” Jane Marbut had a strong influence on his education. He later wrote, “I owe more to her steady guidance in times of hesitation and doubt than to any other single influence.”
After completing the Marbut school, Curtis taught at that school as a teenager. He saved his money and attended high school at Professor Noah Maiden’s Collegiate Institute in Cassville. Maiden encouraged students to explore the natural world, especially geological features. That fascinated Marbut. Maiden encouraged him to enroll at the University of Missouri. Despite his desire for an education, he realized, once enrolled, he was “still a raw, uncouth country boy.”
The country boy’s diligence did not impress his fellow students despite his constant study. But his drive paid off with a bachelor’s degree in geology in 1889. He gained an appointment as a field geologist with the Missouri State Geological Survey in 1890. Curtis married his childhood friend, Florence Martin, in 1891. The couple had five children.
In 1893 he enrolled at Harvard where he received a master’s degree and studied for his doctorate. He returned to the University of Missouri in 1895 as an instructor of geology and mineralogy. He taught there until 1910. In 1904, he created a giant 15-by-12-foot, 3-ton papier-mache topographic map of Missouri for the St. Louis World’s Fair, for which he was awarded a gold medal.
Soil surveys start
In 1905, as a full professor, Curtis Marbut was appointed director of the Missouri Soil Survey. At that time, states took the lead through their land grant universities describing each state’s varieties of soil. In the U.S., the prevailing concept about soil focused on the underlying rock. Soils were described as granite or limestone soils. The geology, location and the chemistry of the soil were considered the predominant factors. It essentially considered all soils to have enough nutrients for plant growth without supplements, which affected temperature and moisture, not nutrient status.
The originator of U.S. soil surveys was Milton Whitney in 1899, first for tobacco lands. Whitney, a cigar fancier, boasted he could tell the soil type where the tobacco in a cigar was grown from smoking a cigar. Surveys were conducted for agricultural lands in the next decade. Whitney held to the geological evaluation of soil. He continued as chief of Bureau of Soils until his retirement in 1927.
A rival concept of soil formation had been developing in Russia since the 1870s. It looked at climate, drainage, vegetation, animals and time as important factors determining how soil formed in addition to geology. Russian scientists examined the soil horizon, the layer parallel to the soil’s surface that had different characteristics from the layers above and below it. A soil profile would show layers from top to bottom. A German translation of K.D. Glinka’s book on soils was read by Marbut in 1914.
Director of Soil Survey Division
Marbut’s life had taken a major turn in 1909 when his wife, Florence, died of pneumonia. He took a leave of absence from the university, and in 1910, he took a job as a soil scientist with the Bureau of Soils in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Three years later, he was made director of the soil survey division.
All through the rest of that decade, Marbut’s concept of soils was in transition. Glinka’s work influenced him as he did field work across the country. Though Whitney was resistant to changing his ideas, Marbut began to publish papers including concepts drawn from Glinka and his own research. He had moved from a very congenial atmosphere at Missouri to a bureaucratic environment resistant to change, which required much patience on his part. World War I slowed much soil survey work.
By 1921, he had come up with two major categories in classification: dark-colored soils of the central prairies and light-colored soils, leached in the eastern U.S. His 1921 paper was the first of several through the 1920s that proposed how to group soils east of the Rocky Mountains into classes. In 1922, he wrote about soils being natural objects “developed by natural forces acting through natural processes on natural materials.” and he listed ten items to be examined in describing a soil profile. That list is still largely unchanged today. By 1928, he had coined two terms for soils east of the Rockies as pedocals and pedalfers based on the calcium or aluminum content.
Throughout his time at the bureau, Marbut amassed data from field work. He instilled a scientific mindset in the soil surveyors because he emphasized the soil characteristics they were examining in the field. Though Whitney was in charge, Marbut was quietly working to change the way the bureau classified soils.
In 1927, the bureau was reorganized, Whitney retired and Marbut was a division chief with more independence. He had painstakingly translated the German version of Glinka’s book into English and published it that year. Marbut participated in the International Congress of Soil Science in 1927. There he presented his new, research-based classification system.
For the next eight years, he continually revised his system. In 1935, he took a six-month leave of absence. He traveled to England to attend the Third International Society of Soil Workers in Oxford. From there, he headed to Russia and then, on the Trans-Siberian Railway, to China at that government’s invitation to organize a soil survey. His plans included circling back through Southeast Asia and India, then Italy before returning to the U.S. While on the train, he caught a cold that developed into pneumonia. He died in Harbin, Manchuria, on Aug. 23, 1935, at age 72.
He had planned to retire to Barry County near McDowell. He had built a New England Cape Cod style home on his property but did not live to enjoy it. His ashes were buried at a nearby cemetery where his wife was buried.
The USDA published his revised classification in the 1938 yearbook, “Soils and Men.” It became the basis for USDA soil surveys. and — as Marbut did with his work multiple times — it, too, was revised and updated. He once wrote, “Although it is a fact that the soil is one of the great fundamental resources of the world which has been utilized by man as long as any other yet it has been almost the last one to receive any direct study.” Soil science in the U.S. owes a great deal to the diligence of the country boy from Barry County.
