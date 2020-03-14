After the death of her husband, Jim Reed, Belle Starr's life reflected her reputation as the Bandit Queen. It was seldom that she downplayed stories of her exploits.
In 1875, a year after Reed's death, the townsfolk of Dallas and Scyene petitioned Texas Gov. Richard Coke to take action to apprehend desperadoes who tended to congregate at Belle's home. Their petition noted that Belle was "no less celebrated in such exploits than her notorious paramour." It listed the outlaws who frequented the Reed home, then focused on Belle. "For such characters the latch string of the home of his family has ever hung out; and as courier, and if need be coworker of the band, she (Mrs. Reed) has done them good service. Donning often male attire, she has ridden hundreds of miles to apprise them of pending danger."
The hostility of her neighbors led her to sell the Scyene farm. She visited her hometown of Carthage and in 1879 lived with Bruce Younger, a half-brother to Cole Younger’s father, in Galena, Kansas, and then in Joplin. They were regulars at the “biggest honky-tonk in town, the Round Top” on Redhot Street.
Marries Sam Starr
The liaison with Younger was short, and in June 1880, she married Sam Starr in a Cherokee ceremony. They moved to Indian Territory at Youngers' Bend along the Canadian River about 50 miles west of Fort Smith, Arkansas. Starr was the son of Tom Starr, who was noted for his whiskey business and cattle and horse rustling. She was acquainted with the Starrs, as Jim Reed had used the Starr place as a safe house. The wedding license listed Starr as age 25 and Belle as age 27. She lost five years with the marriage.
The couple farmed a Cherokee allotment accessible only through an easily defended narrow canyon. While they planted corn and had horses, they also bought and sold horses without asking questions of the sellers.
That practice led to their arrest for horse stealing. They appeared before Judge Isaac "Hanging Judge" Parker in Fort Smith in 1883. They were convicted and both sentenced to a year in federal prison in Detroit, Michigan. Model prisoners, they were released at the end of nine months.
It wasn't long before Sam Starr was on the run, this time for a post office robbery. Meanwhile, Belle had her own problems. She had aided wanted murderer John Middleton by taking him in a wagon out of Indian Territory and obtaining a horse for him. Unbeknownst to her, she bought a stolen horse. Middleton died trying to cross a river, but the horse was recovered and traced back to her.
Charged with larceny in February 1886, she surrendered to the U.S. marshal in Fort Smith and posted bond. In May, she was accused of being a "gang leader" in Sam Starr's robbery, apprehended and taken back to Fort Smith. Her attorneys arranged bond.
Wild West exploits
While in town for the next few days, she exhibited her flair for drama by posing for a St. Louis Globe-Democrat photographer. He staged her on horseback next to a U.S. deputy. Another photo was with Blueford "Blue" Duck, a convicted murderer, which was part of his publicity appeal for a presidential pardon. Before she left for home, she was interviewed by A.A. Powe, a correspondent for several southwestern dailies. The story, littered with half-truths, angered her. He did not escape her wrath when he covered her hearing later in June. She spotted him waiting in a penned-in space for prisoners. She stalked over to him, grasped him by the scruff of the neck, bent him over the railing and whipped him with her riding quirt. Then she went into court, where she was released after witnesses could not identify her.
In November, she convinced Sam to turn himself over to federal authorities for an old misdemeanor, lest he be arrested by tribal deputies and face a hostile Choctaw court. He posted bond, and they stayed in Fort Smith. At the same time, Belle was approached by Fort Smith fair organizers to appear as a last-minute attraction. She agreed to lead a mock stagecoach robbery. The crowd was treated to Belle relieving Judge Parker of his watch.
The Carthage News reported, "Riding a horse bareback at full gallop, she broke clay pigeons and glass balls with rifle fire while in motion, varying the performance by leaping from the animal while moving at full speed, breaking more glass balls and clay pigeons from the ground with her rifle, then leaping back on her animal as it galloped past her again, still at full speed and continued her firing."
A month later, while at a dance, Sam encountered Frank West, and Sam accused West of shooting his horse. In the confrontation, they fired pistols, killing each other. Belle was widowed again. It put her in a difficult situation as she was not Cherokee and should be removed from Youngers' Bend. Never at a loss, she solved that by marrying Jim July, a 24-year-old relative of Sam's. She compelled him to change his name to Starr.
The next two years were quiet for Belle, though her son, Eddie, was arrested for larceny. A new neighbor, Edgar Watson, created problems for her after she learned he was wanted in Florida for murder. She tried to distance herself from him, lest the Cherokee authorities decide to expel her from the territory. He in turn convinced sharecroppers to avoid her as a bad influence. It was in this atmosphere on Feb. 3, 1889, while riding back from King Creek, that she was ambushed and killed by two shotgun blasts. Watson was the first suspect, but no evidence was conclusive. Other men were suspected, but no one was ever charged. The mystery of her assailant still remains as her legend lives on.
Belle was buried at Youngers' Bend. Her tombstone carries this epitaph: "Shed not for her the bitter tear; nor give the heart to vain regret; tis but the casket that lies here; the gem that filled it sparkles yet."
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
