Spy stories often catch the imagination with deeds of wit, daring and perilous escapes, especially if the spy is a woman. Belle Starr gained a reputation as a Confederate spy as troops and bushwhackers laid waste to Southwest Missouri in the Civil War. Tales of her exploits, both real and imagined, created a persona that stayed with her long after the Civil War ended.
Belle Starr was born Myra Maebelle Shirley on Feb. 5, 1848, to John and Eliza Shirley near what is now Georgia City in northwest Jasper County, where John raised horses. The Shirleys had moved to Missouri from Kentucky in 1838. The couple had six children: two daughters and four sons. The family was fairly well-to-do and saw to it that their daughters were well educated for the time.
Starr was an accomplished pianist and a skilled horsewoman. She was particularly close to her older brother John "Bud" Shirley. Together, they roamed the countryside on horseback, and he taught her how to handle a pistol and rifle, which she mastered.
In 1858, John Shirley moved the family to Carthage, where he set up a hotel and tavern. With his wife's hand in decorating and good food, the Shirley House gained good reputation. Local lawyers, businessmen, politicians and the curious frequented the hotel, as it was also a stop for Butterfield stagecoaches on their way to California. As a teen, Starr played piano to entertain guests and for church functions, weddings and socials.
Civil War adventures
John Shirley was a Democrat who supported slavery. Shirley House hosted many hot political discussions, and the young Starr was there to hear them all. As the war broke out and Confederate-sympathizing Missouri Gov. Claiborne Jackson fled south to Neosho from Jefferson City, Jasper County became a landscape of constant warfare. For three years, uniformed troops, guerrillas and bushwhackers crisscrossed the land, leaving it devastated and its residents retreating to safer havens.
Bud Shirley was part of a group of about 40 bushwhackers who operated on their own. But they needed information on the whereabouts of Unionists. Starr fed him news from the hotel or from her own wide circle of acquaintances. Even at 16, she was reported to have ridden alone across the countryside by night to inform her brother. Although tales were told of her encounters with Union troops, she survived those trips without harm.
Her most celebrated adventure concerned a "visit" to Newtonia. At the time, Union troops were there and had boasted they knew the bushwhacker Bud Shirley was in Carthage visiting his family at the hotel. He was on their list to apprehend.
There are several versions of the story. According to one account, a Union officer named Maj. Enos was in Newtonia and saw Starr there. He had been acquainted with her family years before and surmised her purpose was reconnoitering for her brother. He ordered her arrested and held in the Ritchey mansion lest she warn the family.
Alternating with bouts of furious piano playing and profane tongue lashings of the major, Starr was kept in the house until the major believed his men had an unbeatable head start. He let her go, saying, "Well, Myra, you can go now. My men will have your brother under arrest before you can reach him."
"I'll beat them yet," she told the daughter of Judge Ritchey. She took her horse, went a couple of miles down the road, then cut across country and forded Shoal and Center creeks to arrive well before the soldiers. Bud was nowhere to be found when the soldiers rode into town.
Just how factual this account is remains open to question. What is beyond doubt is that she served as Bud's eyes and ears until his death in Sarcoxie in 1864. His death created in her a burning desire for revenge on the men who killed her brother. She even promised to marry the man who fulfilled that desire.
The death of Bud was the last blow for John Shirley. He disposed of what was left of his property and took all his family in two Conestoga wagons to Texas, where son Preston had moved just prior to the war. He settled in the town of Scyene, southwest of Dallas.
Belle Starr marries Jim Reed
Two years later, Cole Younger, Jesse James and Frank James, along with other gang members, pulled off the Liberty bank robbery, taking $15,000 in gold. The gang took the gold to San Antonio, Texas, to a broker who exchanged it — no questions asked.
On their way back north, they stopped at Scyene and visited the Shirleys, whom Younger had known in Carthage. While some fanciful accounts talk of Starr and Younger having a whirlwind romance, she was enamored of another — Jim Reed, who had been one of Quantrill's raiders and who claimed to have fulfilled her revenge threat.
Reed and Starr married on Nov. 1, 1866, in Scyene. In 1869, Reed was involved in a robbery that led to two murders. For a while, he hid in Indian Territory until he decided to move the family to California for a new start. They lived quietly in Southern California for two years before he was recognized. He rode back to Texas while Starr and their two children took a ship around Cape Horn to Texas.
For a while, Reed tried his hand at farming, but he soon left Starr and the family to run with members of the Younger gang and, later, the Starr family gang in Indian Territory. He took part in a number of robberies — among them, the first daylight stagecoach robbery in Texas in April 1874. He was killed resisting arrest in August 1874.
Two years after that, Starr sold the farm, visited her hometown of Carthage and in 1879 lived with Bruce Younger, a half-brother to Cole Younger's father, in Galena, Kansas, and Joplin.
Area residents remembered the couple. She was a "mighty good-lookin' woman, well educated, quietly dressed — not tough like the newspapers made out" and that they "were no worse than the rest." They were regulars at the "biggest honky-tonk in town, the Round Top" on Redhot Street.
Thus began the next notorious chapter of her life as she gave asylum to outlaws on the run. But that chapter is for another day.
