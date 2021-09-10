At one time the highest paid actress in Hollywood, Bette Davis lived up to her ideals during World War II raising money for the war effort and opening the Hollywood Canteen for enlisted men in Los Angeles. Money raised by her appearance in Joplin for war bonds pushed sales from her appearances to over a million dollars in less than one month.
Sales of bonds to finance the nation’s war effort had been conducted during World War I. The federal government made use of posters with patriotic slogans such as, “If you can’t enlist, invest. Buy a Liberty Bond, defend your country with your dollars.” The bonds were sold as bearer bonds and negotiable. The smallest denomination was $50.
Here in Joplin, the southwest corner of Fourth and Main streets was nicknamed the “Liberty Lot” for the bond rallies held there despite flu epidemic restrictions on public gatherings.
Besides print media, celebrities took an active role in promoting Liberty Bond sales. Film and stage stars such as Al Jolson, Ethel Barrymore, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks and Charlie Chaplin all made appearances in bond rallies. Chaplin even produced a short film, “The Bond,” to encourage sales.
During the interwar years, the first U.S. Savings Bond, Series A, were issued in 1935, however, they were not negotiable. The owner had to hold them until mature at 10 years. Popular-priced denominations began at $25 (purchase price of $18.75). They gained the nickname “baby bonds” because of the low starting price.
World War II
When the Nazi blitzkrieg rolled across Europe in 1940, the prospect of U.S. involvement was not abstract. Secretary of the Treasury Henry Morgenthau proposed using back bond sales to finance war preparations. But, he modified the terms of the bonds. They were named “defense bonds.” Individuals were the target market for Series E bonds, which began at $25 with larger denominations available. Like the Series A bonds, they were nonnegotiable and had a 10-year maturity. President Franklin Roosevelt purchased the first one on May 1, 1941.
The U.S. Defense Savings Stamps were introduced for the smallest of investors. Stamps could be purchased for 10, 25 and 50 cents, $1 and $5. Sold in post offices where free albums could be obtained, a completed album could be redeemed and a Series E bond issued.
After the attack on Pearl Harbor, the bonds were renamed War Bonds. Volunteers rallied to solicit sales. When actress Carole Lombard, Clark Gable’s wife, appeared at a rally in Indianapolis raising $2.5 million in December 1941, her death in a plane crash the next day dramatized the work of volunteers.
As in World War I, screen stars were enlisted to popularize war bond sales. The movie studios committed performers to promotional campaigns. The Hollywood Victory Committee organized musical and variety show tours of military bases and camps as well as shortwave radio broadcasts sent to troops overseas. James Cagney and George Murphy chaired the committee. As segregation was in force, Hattie McDaniel headed the Negro Division. Bette Davis was the only white member of her troupe.
The Hollywood Victory Caravan in April and May 1942 was a two-week cross-country railroad tour of stars promoting war bonds. Performers such as Bob Hope, Groucho Marx, Bing Crosby, Olivia de Havilland, Claudette Colbert, James Cagney and many more appeared in 12 major cities.
Bette Davis visits Joplin
Hollywood stars continually promoted bond sales. September 1942 was “Salute Our Heroes Month,” a campaign for a billion dollars of bond sales. Jasper, Newton, Lawrence and McDonald counties had an $800,000 quota.
The motion picture industry was in charge of publicity. It assigned 600 stars to tour the country to promote war stamps and bonds. On August 30, it was announced Bette Davis, the leading actress for Warner Bros., had been assigned a Missouri and Oklahoma tour. She was to appear on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Memorial Hall in Joplin for a two-hour program with musical talent drawn from Camp Crowder personnel. There was no admission charge, but all who entered must have purchased a bond or war stamps.
The Globe and News Herald ran multiple stories about Davis. It was discovered that Mrs. Paul Wingo, of Joplin, had gone to school with Davis in Massachusetts in 1920. She still had a school photo with Davis.
Davis first went to Kansas City where she was presented with a portrait of her as the character Jezebel from the movie of the same name. The painting was auctioned off multiple times and raised $250,000. Next she traveled by car to Sedalia and St. Joseph for rallies. On Sunday morning, she was driven from Kansas City to Joplin.
When she neared Joplin, her car was escorted into town by state highway patrolmen and Joplin motorcycle officers driving down Main Street. Harley Fryer, impresario for the event, urged her to arrive in an open car so spectators who could not attend the show could see her along Main Street. A screen actress, Davis did not sing or dance. However, her reputation for playing hard characters allowed her to give a stirring, no-nonsense exhortation to buy bonds for this life and death national struggle.
The News Herald reported the next day, “During her talk to the audience yesterday, Miss Davis made a plea for continued voluntary support of the war effort by bond purchases, reminding her audience that if the democracies should lose the war, money would not be worth anything, so there is no point in ‘hoarding;’ and, on the other hand, if the peoples of the democracies do not go ‘all out’ in their support of the armed forces by providing the money necessary to prosecute the war, they cannot hope for a continuation of the present way of life.”
In a brief interview, she was asked about the “unpleasant” characters she portrayed. She replied such characters “live longer in the memory than others who are acceptable to the audience from the standpoint of personality traits.” She said it was her desire to interpret interesting people that prompted her to select some of her roles.
Her Joplin appearance raised $177,705, which pushed the totals of her bond sales in September to more than a million dollars.
Davis goes all out
When Davis talked about going “all out” in support of the armed forces, she had been going all out working with John Garfield and Jules Stein to open the Hollywood Canteen for enlisted men in Los Angeles. After her final Oklahoma appearance, she returned to Hollywood where an abandoned nightclub was being remodeled. Stein twisted arms of studio execs for money, and Davis was the public face whose energy was spent making it come together. The canteen opened in October 1942 and ran six days a week. Over 3,000 volunteers drawn from the ranks of stars, technicians and attendants of all kinds manned the canteen.
Davis served food and coffee, introduced performers and served as president. As actor Jack Carson said, “there were some real lookers at the Canteen ... but Bette was the one they clustered around.” When it closed in 1945, the canteen had served nearly 4 million servicemen and had a $500,000 surplus that was applied to veteran relief funds.
In 1980, she was awarded the Distinguished Civilian Service Medal for founding the canteen. As one writer put it, “She was a larger-than-life personality who didn’t suffer fools gladly, but I also always sensed that she was a woman who indeed had heart.” Those may have been the very characteristics that endeared her to her Joplin audience in 1942.
