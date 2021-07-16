When talking of criminals associated with the Tri-State District, Bonnie and Clyde are probably the most prominent. The Barker family gang had roots in Southwest Missouri too. But the one man most noted for murder and mayhem is William E. “Billy” Cook Jr. His murderous and aimless travel from Missouri to California to Mexico made him most wanted in the U.S. and Mexico.
Billy was born in 1928 to Wiliam and Laura Cook. The couple had, between them, 11 children. Billy was the second youngest. William Cook had worked in smelters.
Laura Cook died unexpectedly of a cerebral hemorrhage in 1933 when Billy was almost 5. William found caring for the children too much. He abandoned them after relocating them to a mined cave with some supplies. A social worker, Mrs. Vernie Goff Bryson, found the siblings living on their own. They were split up among local families and the Joplin Children’s Home.
Reform school and prison
Billy’s story had its own complications. After having a growth on his right eye removed, his eyelid would not open entirely. It created disgust and ridicule from other children. He was accused of having an “evil eye.” He became known for his temper as a child. Though he had been put into foster care with two families, conflicts grew to the point that he was given back to the state. One of the foster parents was abusive, which caused his return to state custody.
At age 12, he could not be placed in a home, so a judge put him in a boarding house. But he was truant. When the judge gave him a choice of the boarding house or reform school, he chose reform school. That lasted less than a year. His older sister, Beatrice, brought him to live with her, but he was not interested in that. She reluctantly gave back custody to the state.
By the time he was 15 he had assaulted and robbed a Joplin cab driver of $11. It earned him five years in the reform school from which he ran away in 1946. Apprehended, he was sent back to reform school, from which he promptly ran away. Theft of a car in Jefferson City landed him in Missouri’s penitentiary for five years more. While in the penitentiary he was known for his violent outbursts. One inmate mocked his eye, and Billy beat him severely with a baseball bat.
Crime spree begins
Billy was released on parole from the state penitentiary in June 1950. He went back to Joplin to find his father who was a pensioner by this time. They lived together for a little while. Billy talked about nebulous plans to “live by the gun and roam.” His father feared him but refused to turn him in. Billy tried to interest a prison pal, Harold Martin, to go in with him but Martin refused. He eluded Billy and hid until Billy left Joplin.
Billy drifted west to California where he worked in Blythe as a dishwasher in the fall of 1950. However, he headed back to Joplin as Christmas neared. On Dec. 30, he hitched a ride from Lee Archer near Lubbock, Texas. He pulled a gun on Archer and put him in the car’s trunk. Archer was able to use a tire iron to force the latch and rolled from the moving car. Cook drove about 350 miles to Luther, Oklahoma, where the car threw a rod. He abandoned it and hitched a ride with an Illinois car headed west.
The Illinois car was owned by Carl Mosser, of Atwood, Illinois. He, wife Thelma and their three children were on their way to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to see Carl’s twin brother. For the next four days Billy commandeered the Mosser car, forcing Carl to drive a circuitous route from Tulsa to Wichita Falls, Texas, then Carlsbad, New Mexico, to Houston, Texas, then to Winthrop, Arkansas, before heading north through Oklahoma to Joplin.
Twice, Carl Mosser tried jumping Billy when they stopped for gas. Once, in Wichita Falls, an elderly attendant saw their scuffle and ordered them out of his station before Billy overcame Carl. Later, the attendant did identify Billy. By the time they reached Joplin, he had tied up Thelma and the children in the back seat while he made Carl drive. In Joplin, Cook was spooked by a police car that drove by them twice but didn’t stop them. Then Billy directed them to the Smelter Hill area. Billy shot the family multiple times as well as their dog, dumping them into an abandoned mine shaft. He drove the car back to Tulsa where he abandoned it.
The car was found Jan. 3 by a deputy sheriff. The two-door blue Chevrolet was blood stained and riddled with bullet holes, though no bodies were near. Travelers checks made out to Carl Mosser were in the car. That launched a hunt for the bodies. When news broke, Archer’s kidnapping and the elderly attendant’s identification led to an all-points bulletin on Billy. Wanted posters were printed in the U.S. and Mexico.
Fleeing to MexicoMeanwhile, Billy had taken a bus and hitched rides back to Blythe. In Blythe, Deputy Homer Waldrip thought to check out an acquaintance of Billy’s at the man’s room in a motor court. Instead, it was Billy who opened the door, gun in hand. He made the deputy drive out into the desert aimlessly as he talked about the killings. He tied up Waldrip and left him in a ditch. The only reason he wasn’t killed was his wife, a former co-worker at the diner, had treated Billy kindly. Using the police car, Billy pulled over another vehicle driven by salesman Robert Dewey. He shot Dewey, put the body in the police car and drove off in Dewey’s car.
From there he headed south to Mexico. He met two prospectors when his car broke down 100 miles south of the border in Baja California. They offered him a ride. Once more, he took hostages. He forced them to drive south 450 miles into the Baja. He regaled them with stories of his killings. They didn’t try to overpower him when they rested because his one eye never closed and they couldn’t know if he was really asleep.
On Jan. 15, informants alerted Mexican police that the prospectors were missing and Billy had been spotted. The Tijuana chief of police, Francisco Morales, and Santa Rosalia police Chief Parra Rodriguez caught up with the three seated in a cafe. Billy was captured without a struggle. It was almost the same time as Joplin firefighters searching the Lee mine found the Mossers’ bodies.
Though there was no extradition treaty with Mexico, Mexican authorities viewed Billy as an undesirable. He was forced across the border where U.S. authorities arrested him. He was returned to Oklahoma where the Justice Department decided to try him under the Lindbergh kidnapping law, which carried a death penalty if decided by a jury.
Psychiatrists gave conflicting opinions about Billy’s sanity. One said he was sane and clever. Another said he was the most insane person he had ever met. The judge waived the death penalty and sentenced him to 300 years in prison. Outrage followed the sentence. Cook was remanded to California where he was tried for killing the salesman Dewey. The jury deliberated less than an hour and found him guilty. He was sentenced to death in the gas chamber at San Quentin prison.
He did have one visitor prior to his execution. Actress Ida Lupino visited him and obtained a release for use of his story.
He was executed on Dec. 12, 1952. His body was returned to Joplin, where he was buried in an unmarked location in Peace Church Cemetery, a day before the official burial date so that no one could desecrate his grave.
The next year, Lupino directed the film “The Hitch-Hiker” starring William Tallman as kidnapper Emmett Myers loosely based on Billy Cook’s kidnapping of the prospectors in Mexico. That film noir made sure Billy Cook’s spree lived on in popular culture.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.