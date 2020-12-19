Christmas giving can often be focused on family and friends without much thought for those in need. For RoMere Martin, giving to those less privileged became a vocation that occupied almost half her life. Having known poverty as a child, she made it a goal to see that Christmas could be special for families in need.
Rosa Marie Grinnell was born in 1911 to Ona and Rosa Grinnell on the Potawatomi Nation Reservation in northeast Kansas. Her father was a member of the Potawatomi Nation, and her mother was a member of the Chippewa Nation. When her mother died during the flu pandemic of 1918, she and her four siblings were placed in the Haskell Institute for Native American children in Lawrence, Kansas, which served as an orphanage as well as a boarding school.
Rosa lived at Haskell for 10 years. One of her enduring memories of life at Haskell was Christmas. For boarding students, even though they were required to live at the school for at least four years, they could receive Christmas packages from home. But as a resident orphan, she remembered Christmas gifts amounted to "a cheesecloth sack with an orange, an apple, some hard candy and a popcorn ball." It was a lonely life. One solace she found was taking part in the school's literary, speech and debate clubs.
Into show business
She left Haskell and moved to Phoenix as a teen. Her good looks and vivacious personality led to winning a beauty contest for Miss Original America in 1928. She moved to California in the early 1930s.
It was in Los Angeles that she learned a movie studio was looking for an "Indian girl." She landed a part in a movie based on the life of Jim Thorpe titled "The Legend." While the movie was filmed, it was never shown. She stayed in Hollywood, changed her name to RoMere Darling, and became a professional dancer and actress. She worked in numerous films as a dancer and uncredited background character. She was lauded in a photo layout by PIC magazine as Miss Real America of 1938.
She worked in films including "Laughing Boy" (1934), "Son of Fury" (1942), "Brazil" (1944), "Anchors Aweigh" (1945), "Unconquered" (1947) and "The Cowboy and the Indians" (1949). Her roles ranged from a Polynesian woman to a Brazilian dancer to an American Indian.
She had married Harold Rogers, from the Seneca-Cayuga tribe in Northeast Oklahoma, who was a U.S. Army Air Force tech sergeant. While she was on set for the film "Mrs. Mike," she learned his plane had been shot down over Budapest, Hungary, in World War II. She came back to Tiff City for his funeral, then returned to finish the film. Upon its completion, she left California and moved to Tiff City.
Two years later, she married Julius Martin. They operated a gift shop in Tiff City. One day, she was reminded of life at Haskell when two girls she knew told her they couldn't attend graduation because they had no formal dresses. So she started a "formal bank" to collect formal dresses and suits for students.
Box 14-A begins
In 1952, she decided to give food and clothing to four local Native American families at Christmas time. The next year, she helped eight families, and the year after that, it was 16 families.
Meanwhile, the Turkey Ford (Oklahoma) school's 4-H Club gained her attention as a mentor teaching Native American dances. In 1953, the club's nine-member dance troupe won the Ottawa County 4-H contest, then moved up to become Oklahoma state champions, which garnered them a place in the national 4-H Share the Fun contest in Chicago. While in Chicago, they appeared on "Don McNeil's Breakfast Club," a regional television program. They were so well received that they were called to New York City to appear on the NBC program "Ted Mack's Original Amateur Hour," which was broadcast nationally.
The notice the troupe gained also worked for Martin as well. She became known for her dance instruction and for her charity work, which became known as Box 14-A, her own post office box in Tiff City.
Through the 1950s and 1960s her charitable work grew to include families from ten tribes in the Four-State Area. Her practice through the year was to collect toys for children, purchase food and accept donations of clothing for "Distribution Day." It was not uncommon for her to receive a dollar in the mail from donors with limited means.
A few days before Christmas, volunteers from service clubs, scouts and friends would gather to help her sort the food, toys and clothing into boxes for delivery to those unable to attend. Other volunteers would prepare a dinner for those who attended and the volunteers. Families as far south as Tahlequah, Oklahoma, took part. Translators were on hand for those who spoke only their tribal languages.
Often, she would set the scene by riding into Tiff City with Santa in a mule-drawn wagon filled with Christmas candy to be handed out to children. Santa would later greet them individually and present them gifts. At its peak, more than 1,800 people from more than 360 families were served.
She was honored for her work by area service clubs, given a letter of national recognition by President Richard Nixon in 1972 and was interviewed for a People magazine story.
Her energy began to lag in 1978 as health problems and rising food costs limited her ability to keep the charity drive growing. A battle with larynx cancer lasted a year until her death on March 26, 1979, at age 67. However, volunteers continued in her footsteps for another 13 years.
Thousands of people benefited from her drive and willingness to sacrifice to make sure others did not experience Christmas the way she had as a child. Her "dream come true" and personal dignity inspired others to follow her example as she served her community with joy throughout the year and especially at Christmas.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
