The Tri-State District often saw ad hoc volunteers respond to emergencies such as fires, floods, tornadoes and mine disasters. Fire departments were small. Many fire departments depended upon volunteers and mutual aid agreements with neighboring towns to meet the danger of large-scale fires. Frame construction was the most common and the most at risk during any fire. Public buildings were not immune to fire dangers.
In 1928, Carl Junction discovered the bravery of an unexpected group of volunteers during the disastrous fire that destroyed the city's West Town School.
Carl Junction grew up as a mining camp and railroad junction. Its heyday as a mining town was the first two decades of the 20th century. Boosters saw nothing but good times ahead with such a winning combination. The News Herald had an advertising feature focused on local towns with a full page of business ads and positive local news items.
In the May 18, 1913, ad, Carl Junction boosters promoted a bond issue for a new high school building to replace the 1887 Knight School. Carl Junction could be a new suburban residential town if "progressive citizens" worked together to vote for bonds for a new school to attract new residents. The ad ran a couple of days before the bond election. On May 21, the next ad boasted overwhelming passage of the bonds — 215 for to 39 against.
A new school
Plans called for a "thoroughly modern structure of 12 rooms, auditorium and basement, as well as other modern features." The two-story building was estimated to cost $13,000, saving the district $3,000 by reusing materials from the old Knight School. Boosters said it was the first step among many to awaken civic pride and increase the city's prestige.
As might be expected, the architect for the school was Joplin's celebrated A.C. Michaelis, who took bids and supervised construction. The school became known as the West Town School and opened in 1914. While the Knight School was being demolished, classes were held in local churches and store buildings.
Visions of an ever-growing, mine-based community dimmed after World War I. The town's population peaked in 1920, then declined as miners moved to the new mine fields opening up in Northeast Oklahoma. The school's population declined as well so that the West Town School housed first through 12th grades. This was the scene on the evening of Thursday, March 29, 1928.
The janitor had banked the school's furnace and left the building around 4 p.m. He was the last person to have been in the building. About 6:30 p.m., the fire was discovered. The cause of the fire was unknown. Possible causes put forth were of a fire in the basement lavatory that worked its way up to the roof or sparks from a steam-powered train that ignited the roof, as the Frisco tracks were just a short distance from the school.
The alarm was raised when the fire ignited the roof. Carl Junction firefighters laid hose to a fire plug two blocks away but were hindered by low water pressure. Water would not reach the roof, so they "confined their efforts to the rooms on the first and second floors." Joplin and Webb City trucks responded to the mutual aid call, but by the time they arrived, the fire was out of control.
Scouts respond
When the fire sirens first sounded, Lester Johnson, 16, a Boy Scout who lived a block from the school, rushed to the school thinking he could go inside to save records from the school office. However, the risk was too great to enter the building, and adults prevented him from following through on his intention.
It was then that he was the first to see ashes and embers from the fire landing on the roof of the school's nearby gymnasium. The roof was already smoldering. He ran over to the gym and climbed to the roof. (Newspaper accounts do not describe how he managed this.)
Once on the roof, he was aided by other scouts from his troop. They handed up to him a water hose. "With this, he played a stream of water over both sides of the roof, quickly extinguishing any flames which had started. Doris Hanby, seeing the necessity of keeping as much water as possible on the top of the roof because of its proximity to the flames from the other structure, stuffed his coat into the drain pipe in an effort to keep the water from running off quickly."
Five other scouts helped remove valuables from school rooms to safety.
Webb City and Joplin firefighters concentrated their efforts on saving the gym and nearby frame buildings. The school was a total loss, including the football team's new equipment. All that was saved were auditorium chairs and the school's piano. Superintendent A.W. Smith estimated the loss at $40,000 to $50,000, but the district carried just $9,000 in insurance.
Despite its straightened financial status, the school board called for a bond election to replace the building with two one-story units, one for grade school students and one for high school students. "The board will adopt this procedure if the cost is not too great," the Globe reported. A new West Town School, a tri-level building constructed in 1929, served the district in various configurations for the next 53 years until it was torn down in 1982.
In the interim, grade school and high school students took up their classes the next Monday in local churches.
Johnson, who had been studying to pass a firemanship merit badge, had followed the work of the fire department over the preceding year. So it was no surprise when the need arose for a volunteer — he was ready to practice the Boy Scout motto, "Be prepared."
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.