Readers often send emails about how a particular column resonated with family history. Sometimes they will stop by with a photo or an item they've found. Last week, I was glad to talk with Allen Shirley, who came by to show a piece of local history he ran across: a union membership ribbon.
The ribbon was for members of Local Union No. 193 of the Brewery & Ice Workers of Joplin. It's a double-sided ribbon. One side has the union's colors: red, white and blue (though the blue has faded to a greenish tinge) with a metallic fringe. The reverse side is black and white with the same information but with the words "In Memoriam" in the center.
At the beginning of the 20th century, Joplin was starting to develop its own set of manufacturers that required skilled trades. In addition, retail and wholesale businesses were being located here because of the excellent rail connections. Breweries founded by Nicholas Zentner, Charles Schifferdecker, Edward Zelleken and George Muennig slaked the public's thirst in the last quarter of the 19th century.
Brewery & Ice Workers Union
Muennig's Middle West Brewery manufactured beer and ice. In 1900, he sold the brewery. At that time, the Brewery & Ice Workers local gained a foothold in the city. The American Federationist journal in 1901 carried a report on trade unions in Joplin. "The Brewers & Ice Workers Union is making great headway and is one of the banner locals in the city. They succeeded in getting their scale signed and are getting along very nicely." It concluded: "All unions are progressing and we hope to make Joplin a good union town."
In 1907, Middle West became the Home Brewing Co. on East Seventh Street west of the Kansas City Southern tracks. Its competitor, the Redell Manufacturing Co. at Sixth and Virginia, sold wholesale whiskey, wine and beer as well as ice. It leased bar equipment to saloons. By 1914, the union had 70 members and boasted every brewery worker in the city was a member.
Bartenders had their Joplin Bartenders Union No. 827. Considering that Joplin had as many as 49 saloons in 1919, the local was well represented with 60 members in 1914. Members displayed a "Blue Label Bar Card" in their saloons "to help the bartenders elevate themselves."
The unions served as both trade and social organizations. The Joplin Trades Assembly and Building Trades Council beginning in 1910 sponsored a Labor Day parade. It provided publicity for brewers and bartenders. Year by year, they marched or contributed a decorated wagon to announce their presence.
As baseball was everyone's favorite sport, the Joplin Union League was founded in 1916. Brewers manned one of the eight teams from among the 27 trade unions in town. The league was in addition to the Trolley League for area town teams and minor league baseball.
The brewers and bartenders knew they had staunch foes in the temperance movement. Revivalist Billy Sunday's Joplin campaign in late 1909 brought that home. In 1910, unionists in St. Louis and Kansas City formed the Anti-Prohibitionist Trades Union League. It included brewery workers, bartenders, cigar makers and waiters, "and all other affiliated trades whose existence is threatened by prohibition." The Joplin Local No. 193 was active in state trade association meetings, with its own delegates advocating their views on constitutional amendments in 1910.
The brewery workers did not strike in Joplin but were successful in keeping their wages close to the state levels. By 1918, brewery and ice workers in St. Louis earned between $25 and $30 a week ($430 to $517 in 2021 dollars). The Joplin local successfully negotiated a $4-per-week increase to $21 a week that same year ($360 in 2021 dollars).
Prohibition
It was World War I and Prohibition that finally demolished the alcohol industry unions. To direct grain to the war effort, federal regulators shut down all breweries on Nov. 30, 1918. The News Herald reported on Sept. 19 the proposed shutdown would close 19 breweries, put 10,000 men out of work and close 1,000 saloons in St. Louis alone. Joplin was no different. Home Brewing Co.'s 35 employees were out of work. Although saloons could keep open with existing stocks, they eventually ran dry.
The 18th Amendment took effect on July 1, 1919. The enabling Volstead Act was severe. Brewers had expected beer of moderate strength would be permitted. Instead, all intoxicating beverages with alcohol content of 0.5% or more were prohibited. If brewers could produce no alternative products, they were out of business.
Both Home Brewing and Redell Manufacturing tried to change with the times, but within two years they closed. The saloons closed unless they could transition into restaurants, which hotel bars did. But even Joplin's infamous House of Lords only survived until 1922.
Ice plants stayed in business, though workers' bargaining strength was drained by the loss of brewers. While an ice worker strike in 1920 over an open shop clause was settled, a citywide Open Shop Association of businesses was the handwriting on the wall for local unions. The Brewers & Ice Workers Union became the International Union of United Brewery, Flour, Cereal and Soft Drink Workers of America in 1920 and later merged with the Teamsters Union in 1973.
The heyday of those trade unions in Joplin was the decade of the 1910s. Despite the city's wet status, they could not withstand the national tide of Prohibition nor the local antiunion movement. Liquor wholesalers and retailers returned once the 18th Amendment was repealed in 1933, but neither the brewers and bartenders unions nor the local breweries and saloons made a comeback.
