In the golden age of movie studios, fans kept up with the latest news reading the syndicated columns of Hedda Hopper or Louella Parsons. They could make or break aspiring stars. However, they weren’t the only ones covering the stars. Buena Vista Stine, of Joplin, carved out her own career in the world of magazines.
Buena Vista Lane was born to James and Leona Lane in 1896 in Purdy. Her family moved to Joplin, where she attended school. Upon graduation from high school, she married Amos Myrel Stine, of Joplin, in 1917. They couple lived in Joplin until 1920, when they moved to Mesa, California.
The couple’s only child, a daughter, Jean, was born in 1920. Stine was interested in writing and took part in several women’s clubs in Southern California. Her first recorded publication, “The Unknown Appeal,” appeared in the magazine Hot Stories: Peppy, Sizzling, Spicy in December 1929.
It was sometime in the early 1930s she took a job with the movie magazine Hollywood Lowdown. Fan magazines had been around since the early 1910s. They copied the format of popular magazines of the day. At first they were the creations of movie producers. However, as the industry grew and studios became established with stables of actors and actresses, independent fan magazines were founded to meet the demand for information about popular movie stars. Access to movie stars was freely given in the early years. Women readers were their primary clientèle.
Fan magazines had become so popular that by the 1930s they had the potential of escaping the control of the movie studios. As an adjunct to the Hays Code that regulated content of movies, the studios began to issue Hays cards. This accredited a writer and gave the writer access to the studios and their stars. Without a Hays card one could be easily blacklisted.
The lowdown
Hollywood Lowdown was a popular monthly fan magazine published for about two decades. It wasn’t top tier as Photoplay, Modern Screen or Motion Picture Magazine. But it was specialized as a trade magazine and as a fan club magazine. It maintained directories of clubs across the nation for all the famous stars. Reading through the list can be nostalgic although many of the stars with popular clubs have been long forgotten. Its trade content involved promotional ads for actors, courtesy ads thanking fans for support and ads by casting agencies.
Stine had her own column. It was titled: Fan to Fan (Comment on Current Pictures). In it she had short paragraphs about actors in the public eye. Usually it concerned their current films with her own commentary on how handsome, talented, beautiful or how much improved each individual was. For example in her April 1935 column, she took two pages to tout 21 stars specifically along with their co-stars. In that column she noted a talented newcomer, John Beal, aka James A. Bliedung, of Joplin, who had just finished his first big film, “The Little Minister,” with Katharine Hepburn.
Her column tended toward short movie reviews. She didn’t elaborate on the hot scandals of the day, though the “lowdown” on the so-called “private” lives of stars was not ignored. It appeared in another writer’s column.
She was an active member of the Southern California Women’s Press club and the National League of American Penwomen as well as the socially prominent Pleiades Club.
Her many contacts in the movie industry and Los Angeles society led her to found a salon, which she named the Conversation Club, nicknamed the CCC, in 1941. The nickname came from conversation, cooperation and coffee. She hoped the club would be the scene of “many voices, many opinions, but no announced topics ... to create better understanding between individuals.” She hosted the club in her home in Hollywood. While the club began with some fanfare in 1941, by mid-1942 she suspended meetings for the duration of the war with the intention of resuming after the war.
Turn to novels
It was her interest in contemporary events that led her to write a series of novels. Her first novel was titled “Blood Kin.” It was loosely based on her background in the Ozarks.
Seen through the eyes of Florrie Pearson, the youngest daughter in the family, she told their story with “brutal frankness ... the mad, unsavory escapades of her blood kin. The frustration of abject poverty, turbulence in America from 1917 to 1942, and last, but not least, their hot blood” led to the family’s many problems.
Stine did not find a commercial publisher for her book and self-published it and all her books through Wetzel Publishing Co. in Los Angeles in 1942.
Throughout the pages of the Los Angeles Times and other Southern California papers, Stine began to be referred to as, author of “Blood Kin.” Her experience working publicity made sure that her books were always connected to her name.
She followed that up with “Loud With Laughter” in 1943. It followed the story of a somewhat naive young woman who started work in a cigar factory in the Depression and eventually worked in a defense plant. While the heroine’s husband was overseas, she suffered loneliness and temptations galore. Yet despite it all, she remained a hopeful, patriotic American wife and mother. Always the promoter, Stine sent a copy to Vice President Henry Wallace, which his office acknowledged.
Stine’s next three novels — “Half World” in 1944,“Not a Joy Forever” in 1945 and “The Talented Wench” in 1950 — continued themes of social problems, the status of women in the postwar economy, marital fidelity in a postwar world and race relations.
She did not shy away from controversial topics. One reviewer said of “Half World”: “It makes a daring though subtly submerged analysis of the most pertinent and universal question of closing and post-war days: The Woman Question.” Looking back, another writer saw it as strictly a melodrama but still an early feminist work. With her last novel, published in 1950, she worked as a lecturer for civic organizations and clubs.
She made a triumphal visit to Joplin in 1953 when she was honored by the Joplin chapter of the Missouri Writers’ Guild. A dinner at the Connor Hotel was attended by area notables such as Dolph Shaner, Lyda Pyles, Don Grafton and J. Byron and Letha Fly. She and husband Amos were traveling Southwest Missouri gathering information for a future book, which she hoped to title “I Remember Joplin.” Her Joplin book never came to fruition.
She continued her club work and lectures in Southern California for the next few years. She died on Jan. 23, 1965, at age 69.
While she endeavored to treat serious topics in her books, read today they have a distinct melodramatic flavor, which reflects her years of writing for fan magazines. They were an outgrowth of her sincere desire to bring people together from diverse backgrounds to converse on serious issues. That desire was as important an enterprise then as it is today.
