After World War I, veterans took an active role to maintain the ties built through service at home and abroad. Veterans of the Spanish-American War had been encouraged by the Grand Army of the Republic, but they were restricted from becoming members. Being a veteran was not an automatic door into the existing fraternal organization.
As a result, Spanish-American War veterans formed their own societies under the general umbrella of the United Spanish War Veterans. When World War I ended, those veterans followed suit and formed a separate organization — the American Legion.
Joplin's Legion Post 13, named for Robert S. Thurman, founded July 13, 1919, was very active with 450 members within a year of its formation. It organized a variety of activities such as military dances, picnics, a baseball league and a band. However, one thing was missing. How to remember and honor the veterans who died in the war — that was an open question.
Thousands of memorials to veterans were built in the 1920s. Just what qualified as an appropriate memorial varied from nation to nation. In France and Germany, nonutilitarian monuments were preferred. Britain had both monuments as well as hospitals and clock towers. In the U.S., there had been a backlash criticizing poorly designed Civil War monuments, which led many cities to build memorial libraries, hospitals, parks and auditoriums.
Memorial Hall proposed
Joplin had gone through two decades of major building construction by the war's end. Mining was still the leading industry, keeping the city flush with cash. Through the first months of 1923, discussion on the topic of a fit memorial occupied Legion members. On July 19, the post took the initiative and presented a formal proposal before the Joplin City Commission. Post commander W.D. Myers said opinions had solidified around construction of a memorial hall.
"We feel that it is our duty to foster such an enterprise, for as an American Legion post, we should strive to perpetuate the memory of those of our number who died in the world war," he said. "Cities all over the country have built and are building memorial halls instead of monuments, for they serve a double purpose — they keep fresh in the memory of the people the sacrifice made by those who died in the war, and at the same time they serve the living. (The) Robert S. Thurman post is proposing this building to honor departed comrades and to serve the citizens of Joplin."
What the post proposed was a $250,000 bond (or $3.7 million in 2019 dollars) election to build a Legion memorial hall to be used for community meetings and conventions. "Tentative plans called for a brick and concrete building with a minimum seating capacity of 4,000. The hall would cover half a block and would consist of a large auditorium and basement. ... A memorial tablet bearing the names of all Joplin men who gave their lives in the service would be placed in a conspicuous place."
Choosing a location included a provision for ample "motor car parking." Myers foresaw the hall as self-sustaining with revenue from conventions, stock shows, entertainments and other meetings. Said Myers: "So far, Joplin has done nothing substantial to perpetuate the memory of her soldier dead, but a memorial hall, if erected, would stand for all time as a monument expressive of the patriotism and loyalty, as well as the civic pride, of the city."
Mayor Taylor Snapp said he favored the city attorney preparing an ordinance with details of the election date and choice of judges and clerks for the election. In reporting the proposal, the News Herald's headline showed the mood of the commission: "Passage Thursday is virtually assured." Within a week, the election was set for July 24.
Bond election campaign
The Legion sponsored a slogan contest for the campaign. Of the many entries submitted, "Lest We Forget" was the winner.
Besides Legion members, city notables campaigned in support of the bonds. John Malang, the Rev. Cliff Titus and Harry Landreth met with booster clubs around the city, appealing to patriotism and decrying any local partisanship.
The name chosen for the building was Memorial Hall. A form letter in support of the bonds stated: "Other cities have followed this plan. Carthage is just finishing such a building. Independence and Coffeyville have each such a memorial. Other cities in our neighborhood have shown a similar appreciation of the sacrifices of their sons. Joplin should not fall behind."
The News Herald and Globe endorsed the bonds. The News Herald urged supporters to do "missionary work" to bring others to the polls. The Globe's Sunday editorial, "Lest We Forget," detailed the changes of the past six years. It noted that when listing the deceased four years earlier, the paper had editorialized "the citizens will be ready to erect some kind of a suitable memorial to them — one of a permanent nature which will stand forever as a monument to the glorious sacrifice made by the defenders of Old Glory."
Early voting was heavy, though an afternoon downpour was said to have cut down the total vote, the News Herald reported. Tabulation showed the bonds passed by a 3-1 margin, well over the two-thirds majority required. The total vote was 2,677, with 1,909 in favor and 678 opposed. The Globe commended Legion members who volunteered time and money to lead a campaign marked by "a fine spirit of harmony and cooperation."
In one month's time, a fraternal order had proposed a $250,000 bond issue, the city commission had adopted it and set the election for the following month, and voters had approved it overwhelmingly. It is seldom the wheels of municipal government have moved so quickly.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.