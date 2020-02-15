Carterville was one of the first mining camps outside of Joplin. The camp grew after W.A. Daugherty found lead on land he purchased from James G.L. Carter. Daugherty platted a town that he named for Carter and filed the plat on Sept. 10, 1875. Within a year and a half, the town numbered 500 residents. It was incorporated in 1877 and then organized as a fourth-class city in 1883.
As a mining camp, schools were not the first concern of the miners. It was in a country school district with a four-room frame schoolhouse located on what became North Pine Street near where the city water tower is today. It was named the Washington School. Built in 1875, it had a "long homemade desk for writing," and students sat on benches. Water was carried in from the nearby Stout Spring. The school was closed in the early 1880s.
The district rented a building on Main Street as a school until 1879, when the owner made it into a drugstore. The old Washington School was moved to Fountain and Main streets along with a two-room addition that doubled the size of the building.
Mines in and around Carterville were among the most productive in the county, attracting more and more miners, families and businesses catering to the mines. The 1880 census recorded 483 residents. By 1890, the population had increased 497% to 2,884 people.
The cyclone of 1883 that devastated Oronogo, leaving two dead and 33 injured, passed through Carterville as it swept southeast. The storm destroyed the Washington School.
Need for more schools
The city responded to the loss of Washington School by building a new two-story, four-room frame schoolhouse in October 1883 on East Hall Street. It was named the Central School. Two more rooms were added to the north side in 1889.
As the city grew, a movement for better schools began in Carterville in the late 1880s. Carterville voters passed a bond issue of $8,000 in 1889 to build a new school on North Pine Street near the location of the original Washington School. The property was purchased for $600. A brick school building was completed in 1889. It was two stories with six classrooms, a library and principal's office. It was named North Heights School. The school's athletic field was just south of the school.
As mining strikes increased on the southeast side of the city known as Johnstown, residents followed the mines. As homes were built near the mines, students had to walk a considerable distance to Central School, which was becoming overcrowded.
T.N. Davey donated a site at the corner of Jefferson and First streets for the construction of a new school to meet the need. Funds from the $8,000 bond issue were used to construct a brick school building completed in 1891. This school was known as the Third Ward Building and also as the Johnstown School. The building was almost identical in appearance to North Heights. The Johnstown School contained four classrooms. It was located on the top of a hill and had a large playground over several acres.
In the subsequent 10 years, the city's population almost doubled, reaching 4,445 in 1900. The Carterville Record, edited by T.J. Shelton, promoted civic projects in its editorials. School populations were an item it tracked. For example, it noted 848 students starting the fall 1906 school year.
By 1904, the need for a school to replace the old Central School was pressing. The frame building was cut in two and moved to Wilson Street, where classes were held until a new brick school was constructed. The new building cost $26,000. It had 12 classrooms, a library, the superintendent's office and an auditorium with a capacity of 650 people. It had "water closets," though they were outside, and drinking water was kept in water barrels outside. It was not until years later that the water was piped into the school and restrooms were added in the basement.
Miners leave, schools decline
The first sign that the district was beginning to experience financial difficulties was the trouble it had financing the installation of a water line from Hannum Street north along North Pine Street to North Heights School. In 1914, the school was cited for unsanitary drinking water barrels by the board of health. The cost of running 500 feet of water line to the school was more than the district could afford. After discussions with the city council, the city extended the line, with the school making payments in installments.
The background to this financial trouble was the discovery of large lead and zinc deposits in Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma. While the mines in the Carterville area were still productive, the ground had been worked for more than 20 years. The new deposits opening up in Oklahoma were more extensive. Through the 1910s, whole mills were dismantled and moved bodily to Oklahoma. Miners followed, and Carterville's population began to decline from its peak of 4,539 in 1910. It continued to fall by almost half to 2,434 in 1920.
That led to the closing of the North Heights and Johnstown schools. North Heights was put up for sale but could not be sold. Eventually, the schools were torn down and the materials used for a junior high and gymnasium at the Central School in 1923. In 1928, in order to meet the size required to benefit from state education money, the district annexed property north of the city, including the Carterville cemetery and western portion of the old Lakeside district. It became the Consolidated District 91.
Carterville schools paralleled the growth and decline of the city's mines.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
