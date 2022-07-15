Long-held family businesses can influence a community for generations. That proved to be true in the case of Edward Knell in Carthage. Knell’s business acumen, work ethic and community service created a legacy that was taken up by his children. The fair he started rivaled the state fair for a quarter of a century.
Edward Knell was born to Fred and Rosalie Knell in Bayfield, Ontario, Canada, in 1854. The family lived in Canada for 10 years before moving back to Switzerland. His older brother, Albert, had moved to Davenport, Iowa, where he had a furniture and upholstery business. When Edward was 15, he immigrated to the U.S. to live with his brother and work in his business.
Over the next four years, he worked in upholstery businesses in Chicago and Cincinnati, Ohio. At 19, he returned to Davenport to set up his own furniture and upholstery business. His brother had moved to Moline, Illinois, in the interim. Edward’s reputation for honesty and quality work was a hallmark of his trade.
Moves to Carthage
He married Susan Wheelock from Moline in 1875. After a series of severe winters in the upper Midwest, the family moved in 1882 to Carthage, where he purchased the Hurley & Dingle Furniture Co. with George Howenstein. Their partnership lasted two years, with Knell taking full control of the business in 1884.
Furniture shops in that era often offered funeral services on the side. Manufacture and sale of coffins was a variety of furniture always in demand. The Hurley & Dingle establishment had offered this service.
When Knell took charge, his decided he wanted to improve the quality of the funeral services he offered. To do this, he enrolled in the Clark School of Embalming in Cincinnati, Ohio. In 1887, he graduated and applied for a Missouri embalming license. His license was No. 7 in the state. He was the first licensed embalmer in Jasper County.
In 1897, he built the Knell building, made of Carthage stone, on the northwest corner of Third and Lyon streets. It was designed as a funeral chapel, the first in the county. The mortuary’s horse and buggy shed occupied the north half of the block.
His devotion to duty, hard work and empathy for the unfortunate established his reputation in the city. He also offered an ambulance service. By this time he had brought his daughter, Emma, into the family business. She had obtained her embalming license in 1899 and handled funerals for women and children.
But business was not his only passion. One part of the funeral service was taking the casket to the cemetery in a hearse. Well-groomed horses and hearses could be quite elaborate. Knell was a great connoisseur of horses. Teams of horses for his hearses and ambulance were top notch.
Not all of his horses were used for funeral processions. He was reported to have purchased a horse named Ben McGregor for $3,000 in 1882 ($86,000 in 2022). He had six horses of note that raced competitively. In 1908, he bought a racehorse for $10,000 cash ($317,000 in 2022). In the same story it was reported a Russian emissary had set sail to negotiate the purchase of one of Knell’s horses. Historian Joel Livingston wrote “the best horses now owned in the county have come from his farm or were sired by a horse which he brought here.”
Knell Fair
With a stable of racehorses, Knell needed a place to exercise and train his stock. His racehorses were prize winners across the Midwest. The Knell farm was located on the northwest side of Carthage along Spring River near where the intersection of Interstate 49 and Missouri Highway 96 is today. The half-mile track for training his horses was known as the Knell Driving Park.
He had the idea to start a Jasper County fair in 1902 but could not interest enough backers for a joint stock company for that purpose, so he decided to do it himself. He spent $21,000 ($714,000 in 2022) to build the fairgrounds. The track, complete with grandstand and judges’ platform, was the nucleus around which the fair was constructed. The fair offered agricultural, livestock and homemaking exhibits and competitions besides the horse races in 1902.
Knell began as organizer and manager of the fair in addition to his mortuary business. Daughter Emma was his secretary. For three years, he managed the fair by himself to great success. By 1905, it had grown to be more than he could manage single-handedly. Though he called it the Jasper County Fair from the start, it was known by the nickname the “Knell Fair.” He relented and its published catalog, over 100 pages long, bore the name “Big Knell Fair.”
He advertised the fair in area newspapers. Tickets for the four-day event were originally 25 cents. The Missouri Pacific Railroad offered special passenger rates to Carthage during fair week. Harness racing and running races took place daily. Novelty horse races were held, such as a five-horse relay race with the four changes “made while the horses are going at full speed.” Additional attractions included parachute drops from hot air balloons, exotic animals such as ostriches, aeroplane exhibitions, auto and motorcycle races and contests of all kinds.
As in most fairs, prizes were awarded to livestock and poultry. But other prizes went to the people who traveled the greatest distance in a four-passenger automobile, the prettiest baby and strongest woodsmen team. A Hudson five-passenger, 4-cylinder, 25 HP automobile was given away in 1910. A contest for the most popular lady at the fair awarded the lucky lady a piano, a Victor Talking machine and a gold watch. As one ad said, “Where can you see more for 25 cents?”
Its success persuaded others to join him when he finally incorporated the fair in 1905. He continued to manage the fair for three more years, but by 1908, the workload was too great and he resigned. He was succeeded by Frank Boland. Emma Knell continued as secretary. She soon became the actual manager of the fair, though she kept the title of secretary. The fair grew to rival the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, with many of the contractors, such as the auto racers, appearing at both venues.
The family mortuary continued as Emma and her brothers, Fred and Frank, took on more of the responsibilities. Edward suffered a debilitating illness for several months that led to his death on Dec. 24, 1910, at age 56.
The funeral for a celebrated funeral director was an elaborate one. Livingston recorded, “Carthage had seen no larger or more impressive funeral than that held over the remains of this distinguished citizen.” Morg and Prince, one of his favorite teams in service for 16 years, pulled the hearse all draped in black. Hundreds of people accompanied the cortège to the cemetery to pay their last respects.
He was remembered as an advocate for Carthage. Said his eulogist, the Rev. Van Wagner, “He gave time, money, energy to whatever would enhance the public good. He originated and founded and carried to success, alone and single-handed, our present successful and valuable county fair. In many valuable ways he advertised this city far and wide. ...He loved this city and made sacrifices for it.”
