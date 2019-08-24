Bill Caldwell: Chain letter craze held out false hopes in 1935

In the 1930s, Americans struggled through a multitude of crises. Beginning in 1929, the stock market crash wiped out many small investors. Then a cascade of bank failures swept the country, leading to a bank holiday in 1933 when President Franklin Roosevelt worked to merge small banks and stabilize the banking system. While this was going on, the Midwest and Plains states were hit with devastating droughts resulting in the Dust Bowl.
Radio personalities such as Huey Long, Father Charles Coughlin and Dr. Francis Townsend claimed to know how to solve the nation’s financial and social problems. They attracted large audiences eager for solutions. In the Tri-State District, with lead and zinc prices in decline, mines closed or operated on a part-time basis. The number of unemployed workers hovered over 10 million by 1935.
Dime chain letters
It was in this economic landscape that Denver, Colorado, became the epicenter for a get-rich-quick scheme for people desperate to grasp what seemed like a sure thing. Chain letters involving prayers or good luck had been common. A “dime chain letter” started in Denver. The chain letter asked the recipient to copy it and send it to five friends, who must send it to five more friends. In the letter was a list of names. The receiver put his name at the bottom and then sent a dime to the name and address at the top of the list, which was removed in the copy sent to the five friends. The idea was the person’s name would eventually work its way up to the top. As the letters multiplied, eventually some 15,625 people would be expected to send a dime to the top name, who could receive $1,562.50.
It was on April 20, 1935, that the Denver postmaster reported his office was being swamped with the letters. The Globe carried an Associated Press account that postal receipts had jumped $20,000 in 12 days and were still climbing. Several people took offense at the postmaster’s characterization of the letters as illegal, claiming they had already received amounts from $10 to $100 and hoped to receive the full $1,562.50. In response, the postmaster said the fraud would be putting fictitious names on the list so one person could receive the major portion of the first money brought in by the letters.
While it started in Denver, it quickly became a craze that spread east to St. Louis and branched out to Southwest Missouri. The Globe reported Webb City had begun to receive chain letters by May 1. On May 2, Joplin Superintendent Ernest Boggs said between 600 and 800 chain letters had been received the previous day. Six extra employees had been hired to handle the load, with more hires possible if the “deluge” grew to as many as 5,000 daily. Even then, some employees were working 16 hours a day to handle the load. One woman had called Boggs to ask if chain letters were illegal. When he said no, she replied she would add him to her chain letter list.
Other businesses experienced a surge because of the craze. Typewriter rental agencies had their most traffic in years. Print shops such as Joplin’s Ozark Press offered “chain letter forms” of five for 10 cents. Notaries did good business as writers sought their services to certify the names and addresses in their letters were legitimate.
Springfield in a frenzy
Joplin’s fad didn’t begin to compare to Springfield’s frenzy in the next week. On May 9, the AP reported: “Everybody in Springfield seems to be crazy. The chain-letter fad that started mostly as a joke, yesterday became a frenzy, and today had suddenly developed into big business.” Chain-letter businesses opened in empty storefronts with clerks and notaries. One would start a letter, write the names on the list, mail the money to the top name and have the notary certify it had been mailed. Then they’d sell a copy as legitimate. As quickly as the one was sold, they would start a new one with their name at the bottom and begin the process all over.
Customers crowded the stores clamoring for “cheater-proof” letters for chains for $2, $3 and $5. Drugstores, beauty shops and restaurants offered letters to their customers.
Everything depended on no one “breaking the chain.” One post office official said that “only 20% of persons receiving chain letters make any effort to keep the chain intact.” One distinctive feature of the “dime chain letters” of 1935 was they did not include good luck/bad luck statements. Later versions included promises and warnings such as: “An Army officer received $5,000 from sending out the letters. A housewife received $3,000 and a high school student received $1,000, so you can see that it pays off. Beware! If you break the chain, you will have bad luck. One woman was in a car accident when she broke the chain. Another woman was sued for divorce. A man lost his job. A high school student failed to pass in three subjects. Bad luck will follow you if you break the chain!”
Joplin’s Boggs said the office had handled all kinds of chain letters in his 30 years of experience, though money chain letters were something new to him. “It’ll wear itself out just like the rest of them did,” he predicted. He was right. By the end of May, the frenzy had died down.
In mid-May, a Globe columnist poked fun at the phenomenon, claiming to have discovered a $5 chain letter carved on King Tut’s tomb promising good fortune for obeying, “but woe to the one who breaks this chain. Do not break this chain. Beware of the curse of the pharaohs. Signed: R.O. Shadday, R. Orville Shadday, Rolland Shadday, Rolland Oroville Shadday, R. Shadday, and Rolland O. Shadday.” A Globe editorial compared the craze to fads of the 1920s such as miniature golf, mah jongg, flagpole sitting, making home brew, marathon dances, and the most ruinous of all — the stock market craze of 1929. “What a bunch of sheep we are, anyway. Or maybe one should say goats.”
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
