Despite starting as a rough-and-tumble mining camp, Joplin successfully made the transition into a regional wholesale and manufacturing city by the start of the 20th century. In step with the commercial success, the city boasted its public philanthropy with the creation of charitable organizations — notably, the Joplin Children’s Home.
In 1899, Christina Barr saw the need for a home for orphans and destitute children. She started a campaign to raise money for a home and obtained a cottage at 708 Pearl Ave. in January 1900. Within the first year, the orphanage moved twice to accommodate the increasing number of needy children.
In 1901, Gilbert Barbee, editor of the Globe and owner of the House of Lords, donated a 12-room building at 1051 Virginia Ave. A state charter was granted the Children’s Home, and it occupied that building until 1905. The building was overcrowded by 1904, and another campaign was begun to construct a suitable orphanage. Land was donated by John H. Taylor at Third Street and Comingo Avenue. Charles Schifferdecker, Barbee and Tom Connor donated sizable portions of the $30,000 raised for the cost of construction.
New home for Christmas
As the building neared completion, disaster struck when a fire destroyed the Virginia Avenue building on the eve of Thanksgiving Day in 1905. The children were distributed to homes and a shelter on Main Street for the next month.
Then, on Dec. 26, they received the institution’s largest single Christmas gift — the new home at Third and Comingo. The children paraded from 925 Main to the new home.
The Globe set the scene: “The freedom of the march was keenly enjoyed, and the children fairly reveled in overflowing good spirits as they tripped happily toward the goal upon which their young hearts had been set for so many months. Upon reaching the home, it was with difficulty that the sponsors, Mrs. Dona Probert and Miss Ruth Benton, restrained the youngsters from tearing upstairs and down to get the full details of their new quarters in the shortest possible time. But finally their curiosity was satisfied without wrecking the place, and life in the new home was begun.”
The Joplin News Herald’s Statistical and Industrial Annual for 1911 reported on the achievements of the 11-year-old institution.
It pointed out the only source of regular income for the orphanage was the annual tag-day sale. The women of Joplin would cooperate and take up a stand on business street corners and request every man, woman and child to buy tags. In the years preceding 1911, tag sales generated about $2,000.
However, any festive activities were not included in the budget, a fact made abundantly clear in newspaper articles.
Christmas festivities depended upon contributions from the public.
During the first two decades of the 20th century, the Globe and News Herald supported causes and led public opinion. Barbee controlled the Globe until 1910, when A.H. Rogers took over the paper. P.E. Burton, editor of the News Herald, supported numerous progressive causes.
Burton promoted the general needs of the Children’s Home on the front page and editorial page of the News Herald. But during the Christmas season, he regularly sounded the call for citizens to be generous to the children at the orphanage. Short two-column, boxed editorials often appeared on the front page noting the spirit of Christmas “being better to give than receive.”
Feast or famine
For the children, the Christmas holiday could be feast or famine depending upon the mood and economy of the city that year. Some years the donations would pour in and the News Herald would list the donors and their donations, financial or otherwise. Other years were problematic. Another recurring factor was the fluctuating number of children. The numbers ranged from as few as 58 to 100.
In 1911, the News Herald noted on Dec. 6 there was a fine Christmas tree but the fixings were lacking.
It cited matron Idonia Daniels, who had received a letter from a sister matron in a town across the state line whose citizens thought Christmas an “unnecessary affair.”
In response, by Christmas Day, the Junge Bakery had donated cookies, the Independent Candy Co. donated 50 pounds of candy, Thomas Fruit Co. contributed vegetables and cranberries, the Westers Oyster Co. gave four quarts of oysters, and there were donated oranges and turkeys. Money was given for specific purposes such as $50 for 50 pairs of overalls, boys suits and stocking caps. Linens, hair ribbons for 30 girls, 30 dolls, 40 books and five scrapbooks were also on the list.
The next year, just days before Christmas, the News Herald noted there was no turkey for the 82 children. By the next edition, four turkeys had been delivered as well as 82 “brand-new quarters” with the proviso that the children spend them as they wished.
The year 1912 was also notable for its Christmas tree. Since 1906, an engineer for the Missouri Pacific White River line would donate a large fir tree. He would call the matron, “This is your railroad friend. Your Christmas tree will be here in plenty of time,” and hang up.
It took several years before his identity was learned. In 1912, W. C. Jones sent the tree as usual. However, it never arrived. The News Herald made light of the loss, saying it was “not a very sophisticated tree to ship to Joplin and that the lights of the city together with the noise and bustle of the place confused the tree ... When last seen, the tree was joyriding about the city in an automobile. Like other joyriders the tree had an accident, which may account for its strange disappearance.”
Joplin teachers sent out a rescue party but their borrowed car broke down and there was still no tree. A local dealer saved the day and sent a substitute the next weekday.
When in 1912 the South Joplin Booster Club learned 24 of the 82 children at the home had to eat standing up due to a lack of chairs, they solicited chairs, blankets and quilts from merchants along Main Street. They went store to store with a large van parked out on the street and asked for contributions. The News Herald story listed the donors and their contributions and “their willingness to help.” The club made clear it expected other city clubs to follow its lead.
The day after Christmas was described as the “morning after,” where the children couldn’t think about a meal, having filled up on turkey and mashed potatoes. The matron said there was “still sufficient candy and nuts on hand to keep them sick until after New Year’s.” They were treated to shows at two theaters and yet another meal.
Even after the city adopted the Children’s Home by special election in 1913, festivities were not part of the home’s annual budget. City residents continued to provide Christmas food and gifts to make sure no one was left out on Christmas Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.