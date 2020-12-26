Bill Caldwell: Civic and social clubs were a sign of metropolitan status

While reading through the News Herald's Statistical and Industrial Annual for 1913, a section on civic clubs for men and women caught my eye. The role of civic clubs was important enough to be listed as a part of the district's annual progress report. As Joplin was an aspiring metropolis, reports on the multitude of clubs were proof it was no longer just another transient mining camp.
Clubs were present from the city's foundation as so many new settlers brought with them their past club memberships and experience. Fraternal organizations such as Masonic orders were some of the first and most prominent. Church-related societies were geared toward women. The premier businessmen's club was the Joplin Club, which became the Commercial Club, then later the Chamber of Commerce.
By the 1890s, as mining money injected permanent investment in the city, clubs focused on specific purposes began to appear. For example, the Joplin Public Library Association founded in 1893 grew out of women's clubs calling for a public library. Picnics sponsored by the association and literary clubs raised $1,000 (about $29,500 in 2015 dollars) through that decade for the future library.
I've written about the city's booster clubs in addition to the Commercial Club. The East, South and West Joplin booster clubs as well as clubs in Villa Heights and North Heights all pushed for commercial and municipal improvements for their area. Negotiations back and forth for support in city council meetings could be extremely competitive. That usually made mayor a one-term position until Mayor Jesse Osborne learned how to rise above the rancor and become mediator among the clubs.
Clubs for women
The News Herald's 1913 annual spent a page on the role of women's clubs in the city, leading with this paragraph: "Seldom is a city to be found in which there exists the high order of women's clubs as those of Joplin. There is a club in Joplin to meet the ideal of almost any woman, whether she be a lover of literature, music, art, domestic science or politics, or interested in charity. For those who do not wish to take up any study, there are card clubs, and of those there is a splendid array."
Three notable innovations took place in 1912. The first was the formation of a Civic Club for women, which grew from members of several different study clubs. Alongside it arose another club focused on a contemporary issue. Second, on the heels of St. Louis and Kansas City establishing suffrage clubs, Joplin women founded the Joplin Equal Suffrage League in 1912. Next was the Little Women Club in North Joplin. Its members were 14 and younger. Their goal was to promote charitable work among young people in the city.
Established literary clubs included the oldest one, Unity, founded in 1884 as "The Chautauqua Circle," the Reciprocity Club and the Emerson Club. All were members of the Federation of Women's Clubs. Additional study clubs included the Wednesday Study Club, the Travel Club, the Ridpath Club and the Niangua Club, which was open to men and women "to study contemporary world movements." The News Herald noted Joplin's P.E.O. chapter, established in 1907, had international connections.
Church, card and sewing clubs were too numerous to list. The new Thousand Member Sewing Club was 200 members strong and rapidly growing. Its meeting places were to be Joplin public schools.
That pointed out a difference between the clubs for men and women. Men's clubs such as the Elks Club or Masonic orders had their own buildings. Women's clubs did not have extensive finances. They tended to meet in members' homes on a rotating basis unless it was a church-related club. For example, Lenora Livingston, wife of attorney Joel Livingston, was a "social favorite and a club woman," which meant she hosted clubs in their home.
Civic projects
The Century Club founded in 1897 began as a literary and musical club. However, its purpose changed to focus on charitable works such as the Joplin Children's Home. The medically needy gained the attention of the Hospital Corps, which provided financial assistance.
The report did not leave out the Women's Christian Temperance Union. There were three chapters in Joplin working for prohibition. They also inaugurated the Children's Home and encouraged revival movements such as the monthlong Billy Sunday revival in 1909.
Women played a prominent role in the Joplin Provident Association, which grew out of the Charitable Union, that looked after the needy and infirm. It, too, financially supported the Children's Home.
All through the decade of the 1910s, the clubs took an active part in events such as the Joplin cleanup day begun in 1910.
Even though women could not yet vote, they rallied to support county projects such as the establishment of a county almshouse at Fair Acres, south of Carthage. The campaign began with a report by a club woman on the despicable conditions at the farm and gained the attention of other club women. The almshouse appeared on the agenda of every club in newspaper society pages. Members canvased homes door to door. On Election Day in 1914, the $75,000 bond issue passed by a 5-1 majority, spearheaded by women's clubs. In a similar manner, the clubs were a driving force behind the two-year campaign to build a county tuberculosis hospital, culminating in a $100,000 bond election that passed just short of a 3-1 majority in 1915.
Civic betterment was the goal of all the clubs. Toward that end, Frank Yale, Commercial Club secretary, suggested that each resident ask themselves this question: "How can I best serve the city?" While men's civic clubs were better financed, women's clubs, despite their lack of suffrage, were a powerful influence when focused on specific projects to improve community life.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.