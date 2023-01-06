At the turn of the preceding century, disputes between capital and labor were common throughout industrial America. In Missouri and Kansas, strikes among streetcar companies were common. But the Southwest Missouri Railroad Co. was a notable exception to that strife. Some of its practices appear to have forestalled union organization and tapped into prevailing regional attitudes.
Streetcars and interurban trolleys were looked upon as the latest improvement on passenger transport as U.S. cities grew in the last quarter of the 1800s. These growing cities had poor sidewalks, poorer streets and a wealth of vehicles drawn by horses, which contributed an average of 10 1/2 pounds of manure a day to the streets. Streetcars offered a cleaner, smoother and quicker alternative.
In Jasper County, A.H. Rogers started the Twin City Railway Co., a two-mile mule car line, between Webb City and Carterville in 1889. He electrified the line, renaming it the Southwest Missouri Electric Railway Co. in 1893.
It was the brainstorm of Webb City Mayor C.S. Manker to include in the 1893 ordinance authorizing the franchise for Rogers’ interurban line the provision that the “principal offices, power house, car barns, etc., should be located in Webb City.” Instead of losing business to Carthage or Joplin, that provision made Webb City the hub of the new interurban system.
On Aug. 21, 1896, Rogers made official his purchase of Carthage’s Jasper County Electric Railway and later the Joplin and Galena Electric Railway, reaching a total 27 miles of track.
‘One great family’
As a result of Manker’s foresight, Webb City benefited for the next three decades by the presence of the line’s offices, power house and shops. Joel Livingston’s “History of Jasper County” reported the company had 250 employees in 1912, with half of them living in Webb City.
In 1904, the company held its first banquet for its Electric Railway Club, a company union, in the “Old Ten Spot,” according to company attorney Allen McReynolds.
The annual banquets reviewed the previous year’s accomplishments, which was commonplace. The event was held over two evenings so all the employees could attend. However, the ongoing theme from year to year was the mutual loyalty expressed by company and men.
Over the years, speakers invited included local notables. Their recurring refrains were mutual loyalty, uncommon courtesy, cooperation and efficiency. Speakers from conductors to trackmen expressed similar sentiments. A conductor named Lauderdale referred to the officials and employees as “one great family, working harmoniously together in conducting one of the greatest enterprises in the Southwest. ”
Opposition to such sentiments wasn’t far afield. Gilbert Barbee, who had been editor of the Joplin Daily Globe, lost control of the paper to Rogers in 1910. Two years later, he started a rival, the Joplin Morning Tribune. He hated Rogers with a passion. Every and any problem with the streetcars became a front-page story, often accompanied by a highlighted editorial.
While his ire was most often directed at Rogers personally, he never missed an opportunity to try to drive a wedge between management and employees. His favor rested upon the Joplin & Pittsburg Railway Co., which he heartily championed.
Webb City clubhouse
On March 24, 1910, the Daily Globe reported Rogers and the Southwest Missouri Railroad Co. were jointly building a new clubhouse for employees. It would be located next to the car sheds on Madison Street in Webb City.
The building was 30 feet by 90 feet and three stories tall. Expected cost was $20,000. It resembled a YMCA. “There will be reading and rest rooms, writing and dining rooms, a modern bath room equipped with shower, needle and tub baths. There also will be a modern kitchen where lunches will be prepared for the men.”
When the clubhouse was informally dedicated on Dec. 15, 1910, the first part of the sixth annual banquet was held. The Daily Globe and News Herald both reported the gathering was intended to be a “family affair,” and that “good fellowship prevailed between the trainmen and the officers of the company.”
The clubhouse was intended to serve the trainmen throughout the year and “provide for evenings of entertainment, by lectures or programs of choice music, at which the employees of the road and their families find opportunity of realizing the great value of the fine new clubhouse which has been provided for their use.”
In addition to the benefit of the clubhouse and its social activities, the company offered through the club, to employees unable to work through disability or injury, a weekly indemnity through a “sick fund” to which each employee contributed 50 cents a month. The club had in excess of $1,000 in its fund.
Then, in February 1913, officers of the company and club arranged a blanket life insurance policy for employees. The $1,000 policy cost $1.40 a month divided equally between company and employee. At the time of reporting, 200 employees took advantage of the offer. There was no age limit, as some of the insured were older than 70. The first beneficiary was Mrs. Dora Humphrey, wife of James Humphrey, a track foreman who died in Feb. 28, 1914.
Wages grew slowly from an average of 12 1/2 cents an hour for a 12-hour day ($1.40 a day) in 1900 for conductors, motormen and agents, while trackmen earned $1.10 a day. That wage rose in 1915 and varied from 21 cents ($2.52 a day) to 26 cents an hour ($3.12 a day) and was raised once more by federal regulators to 50 cents an hour ($6 a day) in 1920.
Looking back, while the benefits and wages seem minimal and paternalistic, they need to be seen in light of the times. Strikes by streetcar workers were commonplace from the 1890s to 1925. St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield and Pittsburg, Kansas, each had multiple streetcar strikes. Dynamite hits, mob violence and deaths were not unknown. Just across the state line, the Joplin & Pittsburg Railway Co. experienced 11 separate strikes or walkouts from 1908 to 1919.
By contrast, the amicable relationship between workers and officials in social activities here was reflected in the workplace. In all the years of the Southwest Missouri Railroad, it did not experience a strike. For A.H. Rogers, the Webb City clubhouse served as a visible symbol of men “well satisfied with their work.”
