Route 66 has achieved iconic status over the last 100 years as the Mother Road, often in terms of the Okies traveling west during the Dust Bowl in the 1930s or of family vacations in the 1950s and 1960s.
But before commercial airlines were common, the Mother Road was one route taken by celebrities on the way to Southern California.
It meant Joplin businesses were surprised at times by big name stars stopping in Joplin on their treks west. One of those was comedian Ed Wynn in 1945.
Ed Wynn was born in 1886 as Isaiah Edwin Leopold in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His father, Joseph, was a prosperous milliner. However, Edwin had no interest in going into the family business. Rather, as a child he demonstrated a gift for comedy by parading around the shop wearing women’s hats. In later years, he was quoted saying “a comedian is not a man who opens a funny door; a comedian is one who opens a door in a funny way.”
His desire for the stage was so strong that he left high school at age 15 to join a touring vaudeville company. So he wouldn’t embarrass his family, he created a stage name from his middle name, Ed Wynn. That first company folded while touring Bangor, Maine, stranding the young man. He took a job playing piano in a brothel until he could save enough money to return to Philadelphia. It wasn’t long before he was back in New York to join another troupe.
Wynn took performing seriously, he wasn’t just a comedian. He learned to play several musical instruments, played supporting roles for various acts and soaked up all the information he could about operating a touring company. He observed that comedians at that time did anything for a laugh. Risqué or racial jokes were common fodder. Wynn decided early on he could be funny without them and stayed true to his decision.
Becomes Broadway star
He and comedic partner Jack Lewis, the “Rah Rah Boys,” developed college student sketches. Their act ran on Broadway 98 weeks, earning $200 a week. At 19, he had become a vaudeville star. He went on to the Broadway musical “The Deacon and the Lady” in 1910. This led to his big break in 1914, when he joined Ziegfeld’s Follies. He had worked up a specific style that included a squeaky voice and lisp, a stable of puns and a comic but thoughtful demeanor clothed in cartoonish costumes.
The Ziegfeld contract didn’t last. He was billed with W.C. Fields in the “Follies of 1915.” The story goes Fields was performing a skit at a pool table, while Wynn was under the table mugging for the audience. When Fields discovered this, he walked around the front of the table and knocked Wynn unconscious with his pool cue. Wynn left Ziegfeld for the Shubert chain. He and Fields were bitter enemies until the actors strike of 1919.
When choristers went out on strike in 1919, though a star making $1700 a week, he walked out too, leaving his props — 50 costumes and 300 hats. He was forbidden by a court order to appear with the strikers. But at a benefit for strikers, he sat in the audience. When the emcee pointed him out, he stood up. “’Of course the orders of the court must be obeyed,’ he said, adding that, “If I had been able to appear tonight, I had in mind telling you a story.” He thereupon proceeded to perform an entire act from the third row of the audience.” That got him blacklisted.
Creative as ever, he formed his own production company. His most famous revue was “The Perfect Fool” in 1921. He took the title as a nickname for his signature persona who appeared in various guises for the rest of his career.
He moved to radio in the 1932 headlining “The Fire Chief” sponsored by Texaco. Comfortable with audiences, he feared a quiet radio studio, so he arranged for a live studio audience who watched a full theatrical-style performance. He was said to have made a million dollars over three years in the depths of the Depression.
In 1934 he started his own network, the Amalgamated Broadcasting System. It crashed in four weeks leaving him $300,000 in debt, divorced and with a nervous breakdown. For two years, he was out of the limelight until his son, actor Keenan Wynn, persuaded him to come back to the stage in 1937. He turned down the role of the Wizard of Oz’s wizard in 1939 in favor of Broadway.
Entertains Joplin mechanics
During the war, Wynn appeared in “Stage Door Canteen,” a 1943 all-star ensemble about the Hollywood USO. His career seemed at an end as brash vaudeville comedy was replaced by the smoother styles of Bob Hope and Jack Benny. At the war’s end he decided he was done with Broadway. Alone after his divorce for six years, he loaded up his car and headed for California.
While on Route 66 about 45 miles from Joplin, his “automobile, which if not so heavy, could be described as the traditional black, slinky model developed a broken fan belt and eventually a mangled radiator.” He limped into Joplin about 4 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 1, 1945. The car came to rest at R&S Motor Sales Co., then located on the southwest corner of Fourth and Pennsylvania.
For the next two days, mechanics labored to repair his car. Wynn spent his time with the mechanics entertaining them with stories and jokes, some admittedly on the “shady” side, though he was quick to tell a Globe reporter that his show jokes were “good, clean fun.”
“Out of character,” the reporter wrote, “the Ed Wynn acclaimed through stage, radio and motion pictures as the world’s greatest comedian, is a serious person — a crusader at heart, and a deep thinker.
“His crusading is concentrated on re-establishing legitimate theater in its own right. ‘I love it,’ he explained, and added: ‘A town the size of Joplin has every right to see right here all the Broadway shows it wants.’ Legitimate theater, as an art, will live always, Ed Wynn declared.”
While he was entertaining the mechanics, Joplinites who heard of his plight stopped by to say hello and were cordially greeted as though they were friends of long standing. One visitor was James Wendell Phillips Sr., who had been booked on the same shows with Wynn in “the good old days of stage fanfare and footlights.” Both men were with the Al G. Field Minstrel show. Wynn was performing his specialty hat act, which grew into multiple iterations including the famed Texaco fire chief hat routine. Phillips’ act was playing two five-string banjos at the same time. His claim to fame was playing the wedding march on the banjo for Mae West’s wedding when she was mere 14 years old.
The R&S mechanics did their best and Wynn was back on the road on the second day. His conversations with the reporter and Phillips had been nostalgic and focused on the past, speaking as “an onlooker from the sidelines.” Said Phillips, “You know, there aren’t many of us old vaudevillians left.”
They couldn’t know that in five years Wynn would have his own TV show, leave comedy to successfully portray characters in dramas such as “The Diary of Anne Frank” and act in Disney films such as “Mary Poppins.” The next two decades unexpectedly opened new roles for him, or as vaudevillians would say: “The show must go on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.