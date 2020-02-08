Journalism in the early years of the preceding century was often marked by a sensational writing style. Reporters often inserted all kinds of editorial judgments as asides while reporting their stories. Stylebooks were not common, and reporters were permitted to take liberties, even in feature pieces, that would be seldom found in today's newspapers. Literary quotations and purple prose livened up accounts as well as padded the word count so as to fill empty column space.
In honor of Valentine's Day, I wanted to pass along this little gem in its entirety as it ran in the Joplin Morning Tribune on May 28, 1912. It exemplifies that early style, and it could have been pulled from the script of a Hallmark movie.
-----------------------------------------------------
Gust of Wind Aids Dannie Cupid; Also Dannie Wilson
"It is an ill wind that blows no one good."
And when a playful gust of the southern breezes last night swished 100 brand-new business cards from his table in a room on the fifth floor of the Connor Hotel last night, that saying came to the mind of D.A. Wilson. He had just had those cards made in Joplin yesterday and he was sore to see the air filled with his personal belongings.
"Whoever said that 'it was an ill wind that blows no one good' is a prevaricator," he muttered to himself as he threw open the window and watched them scatter down the street.
However, Mr. Wilson was wrong. It happened that one of the cards happened to drop in front of Miss Violet Maybray. What impelled the young woman to stoop and pick up the card is not known, but it is known that she did, and when she saw the name she gave a start.
"Why, that is Dannie," she said to herself. "I wonder how in the world his card ever happened to drop down here?"
Then, to her surprise, another card dropped down in front of her. She picked it up. It was the same name and business address.
"How singular? Why, he was in New York three years ago, and that was the last I heard of him," she said.
But her surprise had just started, for another card whirled and spinned through the air and fell on the top of her large hat. She grabbed the card.
"Well, what do you think (of) that? — nothing but Dannie's cards in the air, and I have been thinking of him all day."
However, there was no joy in Dannie's room. He clamped on his straw hat and slipped into his coat. He strode down the corridor of the hotel in a bad humor. Dannie jabbed viciously at the electric bell, and when the lift came up, he growled out: "Down."
"Yes, sir," said the elevator boy, and he crowded over to one side to keep out of the way of the enraged man.
The truth has to be told in this story: Dannie started around the little hallway towards the bar, when he happened to glance towards the clerk behind the register. He was talking to an exceptionally pretty girl.
Dannie stopped and turned around. He looked again and then stared. Could it be possible? Was that Violet? When Dannie came to himself, he saw that it was the one girl in the whole world for him. He walked over to her, and in an instant their hands clasped. The clerk got busy trying to find a key to one of the rooms, while the bellhops suddenly became interested in the marble stairway.
"You see, it was like this," said Mr. Wilson last night to a friend. "Violet and I have been sweethearts for years. Some time ago — three years, I think — we had a little lovers' quarrel. We left each other and both were too stubborn to give in. She has been on my mind ever since, and she pleads guilty to the same thing. I left New York then and went to traveling on the road. Now —"
"Oh, wait a minute," chimed in the charming Violet, "let me tell the rest. I have been visiting relatives in Chanute, Kansas, and stopped over here while on my way back to Kansas City, where my aunt lives. This evening I was passing along in front of the hotel and happened to see a card drop before me. What made me pick it up I do not know, but my curiosity seemed to get the better of me. It was Dannie's card. I was greatly surprised, but more so when several more came floating out of the air. They were all Dannie's cards, and I thought it was raining them. Then I decided possibly Dannie might be in the hotel and I stepped in to see. You know the rest."
"No, he doesn't," said Dannie. "We leave tonight for Kansas City, and the next thing you know it will be Mr. and Mrs. Wilson."
Happy Valentine's Day.
