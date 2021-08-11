Desperadoes from the 19th century became fodder for penny novels and lurid newspaper accounts. Fictionalized as rustic Robin Hoods, the violence surrounding their crimes meant they seldom lived past age 35. Gangs formed, dissolved and reformed by the day. But seldom was a gang destroyed in a matter of minutes as happened to the Dalton gang during its attempted bank robbery in 1892 in Coffeyville, Kansas.
The Daltons came from a family of 15 siblings, the children of James and Adeline Younger Dalton. The family moved from the Kansas City area to a farm outside of Coffeyville in 1886 before moving to Oklahoma in 1889. The couple had 10 sons and five daughters. Adeline was an aunt of the notorious Younger gang. Four of her sons, Gratton or “Grat,” Bob, Bill and Emmett, formed the nucleus of the Dalton gang.
James Dalton had been a horse trader and raised horses. He raced them in California in the 1870s. Sons Ben, Littleton or “Lit,” and Frank moved to California taking jobs as muleskinners in 1877, followed by Cole, Grat and Frank in 1880. Grat was known as a saloon fighter. Two years later, Frank, 23, was offered and accepted a job as a deputy U.S. marshal in Fort Smith, Arkansas. Their brother Marion, who went by “Bill,” moved to California, married and settled on a ranch near San Luis Obispo.
Dalton lawmen
Frank earned a reputation as a brave and efficient lawman. Though notoriously underpaid, he sent his paychecks home to help the family. His duties took him through Indian Territory, often alone. He asked his brothers Bob and Grat to become deputies to accompany him on posses. They did.
In 1887, while pursuing a trio of whiskey runners charged with stealing horses, Frank and a deputy confronted the three in their camp. Frank was shot and the wounded deputy believed him dead. The deputy retreated to Fort Smith for help. A different outlaw came across Frank. He killed the marshal before help could arrive. Frank was buried in Coffeyville and is listed on the U.S. Marshals Service Roll Call of Honor.
Bob, Grat and later Emmett continued to serve as deputies after Frank’s death. They served for the next three years. Bob organized a police force for the Osage Nation. He took along Emmett as his deputy. Grat worked out of Fort Smith.
But in 1890, Bob and Emmett began stealing horses in the territory and selling them in Colorado. Grat tried to send them provisions, but was arrested and jailed in Fort Smith. He was released in hopes he would lead officers to his brothers. However, they had fled to New Mexico and then California.
The Dalton Gang
The two brothers arrived at Marion’s place and worked the ranch. Grat joined them later in the year. In 1891, Bob and Emmett attempted to rob a Southern Pacific train and the train’s fireman died in the crossfire. They hid on Marion’s ranch. The local sheriff could not find the two, but suspected all the brothers. Marion helped the two leave California, but he and Grat were soon arrested. Grat escaped with two others in a jailbreak in September 1891. Marion stayed in jail to mock the sheriff and was later acquitted. He sent his family to his wife’s parents and left for the Dalton ranch near Kingfisher in Oklahoma Territory.
Bob and Emmett, meanwhile, were robbing trains in Oklahoma with Dick Broadwell and Bill Powers. Trains in Wharton, Leliaetta, Red Rock and Adair were hit. Grat rejoined them in late 1891. Gang members came and went. The gang was culled down to the brothers, Broadwell and Powers. Money taken was $40,000, which didn’t last.
A last robbery was planned to get enough money to leave the country. Bob had designs on a daylight, two-bank robbery to establish the Daltons’ name and outshine the James gang. He chose Coffeyville, their old hometown. Two banks, the Condon bank and the First National bank, were across the street from each other. Splitting the gang, they could simultaneously hit the banks first thing in the morning and be out of town before anyone was the wiser.
Emmett opposed the idea as he had gone to school there. He was well known by townsfolk and was reluctant to get any friends hurt in crossfire. Bob had his way and the plan went ahead. Horses were to be tied up in front of each bank. In and out was the plan. Bob did not allow any reconnaissance for fear of recognition. That was their undoing. Eighth Street was being repaired and the hitching posts had been removed.
Coffeyville bank robbery
Around 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, 1892, the Dalton gang rode into town. Two of the Daltons wore wigs and beards hoping to fool onlookers. When they saw the hitching posts gone, they put their horses in a nearby alley, later named Death Alley. A shopkeeper saw them march out of the alley, walk past him and split up to enter the banks. He recognized one as a Dalton. Once past the shock, he shouted to men in the store, “The bank is being robbed.” The cry was taken up around the plaza. Men hastened to the hardware store to get rifles and ammunition, and take up positions around the banks. Marshal Charles Connelly was making his way from a livery stable to the alley where the horses were.
In the Condon bank, a quick-thinking teller said the vault had a timed lock that would open in another 10 minutes at 9:30 a.m. Grat said he’d wait — another error. In the First National, Bob and Emmett forced the tellers to fill their sack with money. Using the bankers and customers as a shields, they started out the front door. Two shots were fired at them from the drug store. They pulled back inside, Bob took a couple shots outside the door before opening the back door and leaving to go around the block to the horses in the alley across the street.
The Condon bank was an island in the middle of the street. When Grat, Broadwell and Powers heard the shots, they left for the alley. Crossing the street, they were in the line of fire from the Isham hardware store next door to First National bank. All three were wounded, Grat and Powers mortally. Powers made it to his horse, but received another killing shot before he could mount it. Grat shot and killed the marshal who had run across a vacant lot into the alley where the horses were. Still not down, he faced his opponents and was shot down next to where the marshal lay.
Broadwell, though wounded, hid in the alley for a moment before mounting his horse. He rode perhaps 20 feet when a townsman shot him. He didn’t fall, but his horse took him about a half-mile out of town, where he died.
Bob and Emmett had reached the junction of the two alleys where the horses were standing. Bob saw a man crawling out a rear window and took a wild shot at him. Then he stepped into the open junction looking up, suspecting gunmen on the roofs. Instead he was open to gunfire from Isham’s hardware store. Hit, he staggered to sit next to a pile of dressed curbstones still firing his rifle. He roused himself to seek refuge in the barn on his left, firing at his gun twice more. But another shot felled him.
Emmett had not been hit as he hid in the side alley. When he mounted his horse, he was hit three times in the arm, leg and groin. He managed to keep hold of the money sack and could have ridden away. But he saw Bob struggling, turned the horse around and offered to pull his brother into the saddle. Bob whispered, “It’s no use,” as Emmett was hit in the back with the blast from both barrels of a shotgun. That shot knocked him from his horse.
The Dalton gang was demolished in the 12-minute battle. Emmett was the only one still alive, but had 23 gunshot wounds. In addition to Marshal Connelly, George Cubine, Charles Brown and Lucius Baldwin all were killed near the Isham Hardware store.
In the aftermath, Emmett Dalton was convicted of murder and given a life sentence. A model prisoner, in 14 years he was pardoned. He moved to California, became a Realtor, author and marketed his notoriety into acting in Hollywood. He portrayed himself in a 1918 movie from his book “Beyond the Law.” He died at age 66 in 1937.
The Dalton gang carved out a name for itself alongside the James and Younger gangs in the waning days of the Old West. But their bravado met its match in the determined resistance of the townsfolk of Coffeyville, Kansas.
