The expression "a small-town girl with big-city dreams" could have been written about columnist Dorothy Roe Lewis. Her life as a journalist typified the changing status of women in journalism through the first half of the 20th century.
Dorothy Roe was born to Daniel and Anna Tibbs Roe on May 18, 1904, in Alba. She went to school in Webb City.
Her career in journalism started with the "King Jack" yearbook. In her senior year, she shared duties as the yearbook's art editor. It was Henrietta Crotty, the veteran English teacher, who broached the idea of writing as a career.
In a 1957 column, Roe remembered Crotty as an unassuming woman. She "patiently, ploddingly, determinedly drummed into our skittering minds a yardstick by which to measure and appreciate great literature. Toward the end of my senior year, she inquired tentatively of me what I planned to study in college. I said I guessed I'd take education and be a teacher. Most of the women in my family had been teachers at one time or another. There weren't many occupations open to women.
"She said, rather timidly, that teaching was a hard life, and why didn't I try to write? This was a new idea, and I examined it curiously. From that day, my favorite teacher turned into a slave-driver. She slashed at my theme papers like a dyspeptic copyreader. She made me write reports over and over until they won her grudging approval. After graduation, she compelled me to apply for a scholarship at the state university. When the scholarship came through, her face shone full like a full moon. She patted my shoulder and said: 'We did it!'"
Roe graduated as the salutatorian of her class in 1921 and completed her degree in journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1924.
First writing jobs
She moved to Arkansas, where her parents lived, and took a job at the El Dorado Daily News — first as a shopping columnist, then a full-time reporter. She took a trip to Los Angeles and landed a job with the Examiner writing a shopping column, though she moved back to Arkansas a few months later.
Her dream of writing for a major newspaper drove her to Chicago, where she got a job as a feature writer for the Herald-Examiner. That didn't last six months.
She moved on to New York City. Within a day, she landed two jobs: a part-time position with the International News Service and as a freelance feature writer for the New York World. Constantly changing jobs would have labeled her a "boomer reporter," the term for transient reporters who took jobs for a short time and then moved on to "greener pastures" across the country. Newspapers often hired such writers with no expectation on either side of permanent employment and with little or no negative connotations.
She remembered writing for her next paper, the Brooklyn Times. She remarked editors had little use for "newfangled methods of newspapering" as taught in university. The "fresh approach" was the style of the day. Her editor sent her to cover the first day of the World Series. She had never covered sports.
"I described the goings-on the way I saw them," she said, "and after that was sent to describe other things about which I knew as much as I knew about baseball — Brooklyn ward politics, prize fights, chess matches. Since my ignorance covered a wide range of subjects, the opportunities were practically endless. I even wrote a Wall Street column."
She was briefly married to artist Haile Hendrix, with whom she had a daughter, Joanne. After a short sojourn back in Arkansas, she returned to New York City to be hired as a feature writer for Universal News Service. Her bright and snappy style stood out. Globe references in the 1930s describe her as holding "a high position with The Associated Press."
She married reporter John Lewis in 1937. After a failed attempt to start a newspaper in New Jersey, they returned to New York in 1940. She landed a job as women's editor for King Features Syndicate. The next year, she was named Associated Press women's editor, and her second daughter, Judy, was born.
Loving journalism
The Globe and News Herald carried her bylined stories starting in 1943. Generally, the topic was the newest fashions. After the war, fashion writing regained its footing without having to refer to wartime limitations. She began by comparing post-war styles with those of prewar years. She was able to meet the leading designers of the day, developing a good working relationship with Lilly Daché.
Daché was a self-made woman who had immigrated to the U.S. with little money but a great sense of style. She began as a milliner, becoming famous for hats for Broadway and Hollywood stars, but transitioned to creating accessories, perfume and costume jewelry. Her joie de vivre made her a great character for an autobiography. Roe was the woman to edit it. "Talking Through My Hats" was published in 1946. It was well received. Ten years later, Daché's "Glamour Book," which Roe edited, described how to create a personal style.
In 1960, Roe left the AP to teach journalism at MU even as she continued to write a column for the Chicago Tribune-New York News Syndicate. She published her own book, "The Trouble With Women Is Men," in 1961. She retired from the faculty in 1974, continuing to write columns and editing the Columbia Missourian until 1980. She freelanced until her death in 1985.
Journalism Dean Earl English recalled Roe's work at The Associated Press as "a breakthrough for women in journalism. She was the most successful pioneer in the field of women's Page 4 news. When I met her at the AP in New York, she was probably the only woman in the room. She could sense a story for a mile."
Roe herself recalled in 1963, "I fell in love (with journalism) the first day I checked in for duty as a beginning reporter on the Columbia Missourian. It was love at first sight, and it has lasted a lifetime."
From being a small-town girl, Dorothy Roe Lewis was able to pursue and achieve her big-city dreams, pointing the way for others.
