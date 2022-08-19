A common character in Westerns, often a charlatan, is the itinerant medicine drummer. Usually taking the title of doctor and promoting a wonder drug that would cure any ailment from head to toe, the drummer offered medicinal hope for people living far from doctors or pharmacies.
Thomas Sayman was one drummer who made the transition from one-horse wagon to multimillionaire with his products first manufactured in Carthage.
Sayman was born in 1853 in Richmond, Indiana. His father was a traveling tinker who left the family for months at a time. The family was abysmally poor. Thomas was one of their six children.
When he was 9, he ran away from home. Within a year he joined up with a circus touring Canada. He later became a trouper with P.T. Barnum’s circus, though he was never featured in any of the acts. Yet what he absorbed from his time with Barnum’s circus served him well when he struck out on his own.
He claimed to have entered a medical school at age 18, studied for four years and earned the title “Doctor,” though in later years he never named that school. In those days after the Civil War, medicine men were all doctors.
Patent medicine salesman
He experimented with various formulas involving herbs. He claimed to have found an herb called “soap root” while traveling through Texas. It became the foundation for his first product: Sayman’s Vegetable Wonder Soap. He set up an office and laboratory in Carthage.
Distribution of his soap was a one-man operation at first. He had a horse-drawn medicine wagon that advertised his soap on its sides. He had a regular circuit through Missouri and Kansas where he would sell the soap and other products. With a carnival barker’s spiel, he claimed the soap would wash away everything but sin. His soaps and tonics were all vegetable-based.
During this time he married Rosa Anna Steagala. They had five children, all born in Carthage.
In the late 1870s, he would stop in a town, promote his wares and then leave some stock with the local drugstore in the hope the owners would replenish their stock the next time he came through town. His soap and salves did sell, and his statewide tours grew as well.
All through the 1880s, he continued touring, as his sales found a ready audience. He detested bandits. While he never spoke of being robbed during his tours, he always carried firearms. His favorite was a revolver he named “Ol’ Becky True-Heart,” which he carried for decades in a shoulder holster.
As his wealth grew, so did his eccentricities. Besides brandishing Ol’ Becky, he commonly would challenge men to a head-butting contest. Those who took him up on it discovered it was no joke. Slamming heads like mountain sheep, the challenger would go down. Sayman would tap his skull as if to say he had the harder head, never telling anyone he had metal plate in his head.
Move to St. Louis
By 1890, Sayman’s business was growing by leaps and bounds. The Carthage Press noted he had sold 45 gross of soap to dealers in Carthage alone and had regular customers in all the area towns.
No longer did he canvass for customers, but his salesmen fanned out across the region with sample kits offering Sayman’s products to drugstores. In 1894, he decided he had outgrown Carthage. In order to meet growing demand, he moved to St. Louis.
Two years later, he and his wife were embroiled in a scandalous divorce trial. She accused him of threatening her with a gun, while he said she wanted to poison him. He made the “unprecedented” request that she retake her maiden name; because his products were so famous, he feared she would try to profit off his name with competitors. The judge said he didn’t think he could do that but awarded custody of their five children to him.
Sayman expanded his line of products to include spices, food colors, drink flavorings, shampoos, vanishing cream, liniment, herbal tonics, herbal extracts and more.
Yet for all his showmanship and canny acumen, he realized he needed help with his business. In 1914, he asked a friend’s advice about finding someone to help prepare a sales plan. The friend knew of a woman working for the Watkins Co., a rival company that sold products to drugstores nationally. He went to Wisconsin to meet Luella Maycroft, who had worked her way through multiple positions from newspaper typesetter, reporter, bookkeeper and vacation relief for any and all jobs. He was impressed with her and offered her a $100-per-month salary at a time when clerks averaged $14 per week. Her tact and experience proved invaluable. The next year they married.
For the next 22 years, she was called upon to be “diplomat, psychologist and peacemaker with employees who had been discharged or relatives who were estranged.” Sayman’s behavior grew more erratic over time. His cantankerous attitudes often landed him in court. He lost a Food and Drug Administration charge of misrepresentation of a product and was fined $1,000, which he paid in $1 and $2 bills. His frequent brandishing of Ol’ Becky would see police officers amiably relieving him of the pistol, quieting him down and then returning it.
Roaring River
In November 1928, Sayman was traveling through Barry County on vacation. He was familiar with John Brunner’s attempts to turn Roaring River into a resort. The 3,500-acre property had a small hydroelectric plant, electric laundry, ice plant, camps and a hotel. The property had gone into foreclosure.
Sayman learned of the sheriff’s sale in Cassville and appeared at the courthouse. There was only one bidder there. When that man bid, Sayman bid higher. The bids kept rising, as Sayman would not be denied. When his opponent bid $103,000, he bid $105,000, which ended it.
The sheriff told him it was a cash sale. Sayman replied he would have the cash when the paperwork was ready to be signed. In the next month he learned the trout were mortgaged and he did not own them. Frustrated, he donated the property to the state for a park in December.
In the 1930s, Carthage Press publisher Eliel Dale campaigned for establishment of a municipal park. Sayman, always ready to support Carthage, took part in the development of the park and was present at its dedication on July 5, 1937, just months before his death on Sept. 6, 1937.
One of the most colorful characters to transition from penniless boy to multimillionaire, Sayman personified the “rough and heedless individualism of these last-frontier days,” said the St. Louis Star and Times.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.