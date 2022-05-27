An old-time circus conjures images of elephants in parades, lions in cages, sideshows filled with eccentricities, little boys crawling under tent flaps and a ringmaster’s booming voice. After the Civil War, traveling circuses toured the countryside, entertaining towns for a day or two before moving on to the next town. However, it took decades of work to build up their reputations as suitable family entertainment.
Traveling animal acts, usually horse shows, can be traced back to the original states in the late 1700s. The first circus elephant was imported in 1796. The female, Rajah, entertained spectators from New York City to New Orleans, including President John Adams. Animal menageries became more common by the 1820s. In 1825, Joshua Purdy Brown adopted the use of a canvas tent, which could be put up and torn down quickly with minimal help. It allowed wider-ranging tours.
Tours spread west with the Erie Canal and steamboats on major rivers through the 1830s. By the 1850s, circuses appeared to be well established and growing in popularity. The Civil War halted that, with some shows stranded on the wrong side of the border, their animals and gear confiscated. Once the war ended, horse-drawn wagon shows resumed.
Joplin’s first circus
The first circus hit Joplin in 1873. The unnamed circus was headed for Baxter Springs, Kansas, then famed as a prosperous cowtown, when the owner heard of the mining boomtowns of East Joplin and Murphysburg.
Instead of staying in Baxter Springs, he loaded up his wagons and on Saturday night crossed Spring River to set up camp on the “hog trail” between East Joplin and Murphysburg, which is now Broadway. Surprised residents woke up Sunday morning to find a circus in their backyard.
The circus presented two performances attracting a large throng of farmers and miners. The show itself was “pretty good,” as remembered by Col. Charles Glover. But it was the aftermath that was memorable. Some of the sideshow’s confidence men “tried to hornswoggle several hard-rock miners out of a large sum of money. Several rows ensued, and they were anything but nice. The show got out of town, all right.”
In 1911, the News Herald interviewed three old circus men, William McCall, William Lucifer Underwood and H. Hardelia, who had retired to Joplin. Their remembrances threw light on the shady practices of those early circuses.
“These old-time circuses sure used to clean out a town,” Underwood said. “There was always a bunch of ‘fakirs’ that went with the show and paid big concessions. The games they used to devise were many and varied, ‘Yankee ingenuity’ being a mild term to apply to it. What money wasn’t taken in at the gates or by the shell games was usually cleaned up by the ‘gooseberry’ crowd that followed the circus, and while the people were watching the performance, raided the houses. Sometimes the ‘gooseberry’ bunch was in cahoots with the show and sometimes they were not, but they usually made a cleaning. Some small towns were literally wiped clean by the circus bunch.
“The ‘rubes’ did not always take the cleaning peaceably. When they got a chance to get their breath and compare notes, they usually came down on the circus with blood in their eyes. The ‘fakirs’ had moved on to greener pastures by this time and were ready to work the next town. The circus hands had to bear the brunt of the storm. One experienced stake driver with the heavy, banded circus stake could usually clean 12 or 15 ‘rubes,’ but just the same there was much blood shed and cracked heads. Many a man has been killed in these fights.”
Circuses often skirted the law by sending out an advance man known as the “fixer.” He scouted city officials who could be bribed to look the other way while confidence games took place in the sideshows. Other times, he would befriend the mayor and city marshal, getting them too drunk to stop the games.
Growth of big tops
Little shows such as Charles Hunter’s Combined Shows that employed Hardelia and Underwood were tiny. Hunter, who later owned the Crescent Hotel in Pittsburg, Kansas, had one rail car, a camel, two ponies, six or seven mules and two or three horses with a crew of 25 roustabouts and “fakirs.”
In 1880, P.T. Barnum merged his show with James Bailey’s and formed the three-ring circus. He adopted specialized circus rail cars in 1872. The Greatest Show on Earth traveled across the country, taking advantage of discounted railroad rates. By the 1890s, Barnum & Bailey used 85 cars in four trains. The first held the commissary and stables; the second and third held the tents, parade wagons and caged animals; and the last one carried the animals that did not require cages.
Besides the technical achievement of managing crew and animals, Barnum was emphatic about raising the reputation of the circus to make it respectable. Hardelia and Underwood had mentioned the addition of detectives to the circus staff who sought out and ran down “fakirs.”
Barnum promoted the idea that the circus was a family. Over the years, the Globe and News Herald ran advance stories, provided by the circus, about the lives of circus women. They emphasized the sheltered lives of women performers and spouses. School for circus children was not neglected. Women were encouraged to save money. Homemaking arts were promoted. They were the picture of middle-class respectability.
Joplin, with its excellent rail connections, became a regular stop for Sells, Barnum & Bailey, Hagenbeck-Wallace and other railroad circuses. After the turn of the century, the land around 20th Street and Maiden Lane was the circus grounds. The nearby Frisco line provided easy access for multiple trainloads of animals, gear and crew.
In the 1910s, a parade through town was routine. Barnum & Bailey parades were between 1 and 2 miles long. They wound from Joplin Avenue to Main Street, then down to 20th and west to the big top. Streets were always crowded with young and old. In 1910, Superintendent G.V. Buchanan told the News Herald there would be no school on Sept. 15. Children would be so overcome by curiosity that no productive schoolwork could be done, he said. Necessary last-minute maintenance would be done that day so the children would not be needed in the buildings anyway.
World War I brought an end to the heyday of railroad circuses. The war’s railroad regulation forced changes to circuses, as did the growing popularity of movies. Still, there were some who didn’t see it that way. “Asked by an American magazine interviewer during the 1919 tour if the circus would ever be altered by progress, Charles Ringling responded: ‘It never will be changed to any great extent, because men and women will always long to be young again. There is as much chance as Mother Goose or Andersen’s fairy tales going out of style.’”
