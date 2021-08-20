Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.