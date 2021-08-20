A feature once common to almost every newspaper in the country in the first half of the 20th century has long disappeared from today's newspapers. The newspaper poem could be found on editorial pages or as fillers scattered across the paper. By far the most popular newspaper poet was Edgar A. Guest, often tagged the "Poet of the People."
Edgar Albert Guest was born in Birmingham, England, in 1881. His parents, Edwin and Julia Guest, immigrated to the U.S. in 1891 when he was 10 years old. They lived in Detroit, Michigan. Guest went to public school in Detroit but had to drop out of school at age 17 when his father died.
Two years before, in 1895, Edgar had taken a job as a copy boy for the Detroit Free Press. It marked the beginning of a 64-year career there. In a few years, he was promoted to cub reporter, then labor reporter, waterfront reporter and police reporter. As police reporter, he had the graveyard shift from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.
He eventually became assistant exchange editor. The exchange editor was responsible for culling information from other newspapers, magazines, periodicals or books to use for filler. Depending on the editor, poetry could be among the items selected for use.
After working on temporary assignment as assistant exchange editor clipping items for reprinting, Guest decided he could write verse just as good as what he had collected. So he submitted a poem to the paper. It ran on Dec. 11, 1898. The paper's Sunday editor, Albert Mosley, didn't automatically allow staff submissions to be printed. But he allowed Guest's first poem to run.
Before long, Guest was regularly offering poems for the paper. He was given a weekly column titled “Blue Monday Chat,” in addition to his work as exchange editor. It was popular and it turned into a daily column, “Breakfast Table Chat.”
That was the routine for about 10 years until 1908. He was standing in the rain as the only mourner for a colleague whose work was relegated to be forgotten in the newspaper's morgue when he decided he needed to change his poetry. To set apart his verse, he chose to write with distinct meter and rhyme.
Syndicated poet
Guest's homey, folksy style caught on with Detroit readers. His popularity led the Free Press to offer his poems for syndication.
He appeared on the Joplin News Herald's editorial page as early as Aug. 27, 1913. That poem “The Lure that Failed” was about a father trying to coax his daughter to go to bed by using purple prose to describe the joys of dreamland. It concluded: “'I know what you mean,' she said to me, 'An' I don't wanna go to bed.'”
The Globe ran a few of Guest's poems on the editorial page in 1916 when the poems coincided with topics of the paper's lead editorials. But it was in 1918 that publisher A.H. Rogers “was struck by the homey sentiments of the then-budding Detroit newspaperman-poet, and ordered the syndicated series.” On Sunday, March 24, 1918, the paper proudly announced it had obtained “Eddie” Guest's “Just Folks” to start that Tuesday in the daily paper.
The paper compared him to poets Eugene Field and James Whitcomb Riley. “He partakes much of the wonderful genius of these greatly loved Americans and has the same ability to make the common things of life seem sweet and wonderful and worthwhile. ...He will make you feel sad once in a while, but only for a moment: He never leaves you feeling that way. And he will make you smile often and make you feel just brighter and better scores and scores of times. ...They have been termed the best single feature that any newspaper can get, these daily poems by Guest, and The Globe knows its readers will like them.”
Meanwhile, readers had been asking where they could find his poetry in print. Guest and his brother, Harry, had the idea to see if they could self-publish a volume of his collected poems. Harry was a typesetter who worked for the Free Press. They invested in a case of type and began setting pages in the attic of Harry's house. Printing eight pages at a time, the 136-page book took some time to assemble. But “Home Rhymes” was completed with an 800-copy run in 1909.
It required another two years to print “Just Glad Things,” but with an order of 1,500 copies. Their third book, “Breakfast Table Chat,” printed in 1914 with 3,500 copies and sold out in two Christmas seasons. His fourth book was published by Reilly & Lee Co. “A Heap o' Livin'” sold a million copies in 1916. The title from one of his most popular poems described what it took to make a house a home. Collections of Guest's poems became bestsellers. He published 32 books in all.
Over time, some 300 newspapers ran his “Just Folks” column. The poems were generally 14 lines long and continued to reflect homey themes. In 1922, his poetry entered another genre — greeting cards. George Buzza purchased exclusive rights to Guest's poems for use in greeting cards and reverse-paintings, also called mottoes. Buzza Co. cards were printed on quality stock with vivid colors and embellishments in art deco style. The cards and reverse-paintings are collectibles today. It was reported that in 1923, 600,000 Guest cards were sent throughout the year.
Speaking in Joplin
All this time, Guest continued to work as a poet for the Detroit Free Press. His popularity led NBC to produce a weekly 15-minute radio program, “Guest in Your Home,” which ran from 1931 to 1942.
A surprising Joplin connection to Guest revolved around Fern Wilder. Joplin's own impresario knew Guest was a favorite of Globe readers. Even though he was not a public speaker, she persuaded him to appear in Joplin and helped him arrange a five-city tour in 1940. He was convinced he would be a failure as a lecturer and apologized when he arrived in town.
That evening, he gave a reading of his poems at the Connor. He told of his early days working in a drugstore and how hard it was to grow his favorite yellow roses in Detroit. “There were many moist eyes in his audience that afternoon as he read and interpreted poems and discussed his thoughts about living. Yet, still oblivious to the fact that he had spellbound his listeners, he wrote on an autographed photograph for Mrs. Wilder as he departed: "From Your Never-Should-Have-Come Friend.” She described him as “the most sincerely modest man I ever met.”
He continued his column up until his death at age 77 on Aug. 5, 1959. The Globe editorialized his passing by quoting the late editorial page editor Philip Coldren. He wrote the key to Guest's greatness was “that among the thousands (12,800) of Guest poems, 'there has not been a single one that has promoted wickedness or meanness or anything else but kindness and gentleness and peace and hope.' This then is the profoundly rich legacy of 'The Poet of the People' to the world of people he loved."
