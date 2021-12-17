Talk of founding fathers of Joplin often revolves around the names of Patrick Murphy, Tom Connor, Charles Schifferdecker, Elliot Moffet, John Sergeant and others. But one sometimes overlooked is Edward Zelleken. In Joplin’s early days, he was noted for business acumen and philanthropy.
Zelleken was born in Altdorf bei Nürnberg on Jan. 1, 1839, in Germany. When he was 21, he immigrated to the U.S., settling in Cincinnati, Ohio. He worked as a cooper, or barrel maker. He married Annie Margaretha Grome in September 1865. He died in 1919 after much success in business in Joplin and area.
After the Civil War, a business failure in 1866 led him to “go west and grow up with the country.” The Zellekens settled in Sedalia, Missouri, for two years.
They moved to Baxter Springs, Kansas, in 1868. There he opened a brewery, which he operated until 1880. Kansas was a hotbed of the Temperance movement, being the home base of Carry Nation. While temperance had popular support, the German immigrant community offered vocal opposition thinking it was a threat to their beer supply but also about the adverse impact that prohibition might have on immigration. German newspapers had begun to paint a desert-dry picture of Kansas for their European brethren.
One of those immigrants who arrived in Baxter Springs was Charles Schifferdecker. He had worked in a brewery in St. Louis and had made the acquaintance of Zelleken, who advised him to move to Baxter Springs and work for him in the brewery in 1875.
The men worked well together, so much so that after nine months, Zelleken set up a wholesale beer and ice business in Joplin and Schifferdecker moved to Joplin to operate it while Zelleken stayed in Baxter Springs to run the brewery.
For five years the businesses operated successfully. However, in 1878, the election of John Pierce St. John as governor of Kansas sounded the death knell for Kansas brewers.
St. John was an ardent prohibitionist. He persuaded the Legislature to present a prohibition amendment to voters in 1880. The amendment passed and Kansas became the first state to go dry.
The brewery closed in 1881 in accordance with the Kansas law. The Zellekens moved to Joplin. A prosperous man by then, Zelleken built a stylish new, eight-room Italianate mansion on the corner of Ninth Street and Joplin Avenue for the princely sum of $16,000 in 1882.
The Zellekens and their six children lived there for five years. In 1887, Zelleken, a devout Catholic, sold the house to the Sisters of Mercy for their convent. The nuns used it as a residence and a boarding school for girls.
Zelleken had issued a challenge to Joplin’s newly rich to transform Joplin into a real metropolis by constructing homes and businesses of substantial character. His own new home at 406 Sergeant Ave. in Queen Anne style reflected this. That home was finished in 1893.
Move into mining
He was not content to limit himself to the beer and ice business before he moved to Joplin. The mine fields in Cherokee County had just been discovered in 1877. He saw that as a promising investment opportunity. He along with other investors formed the South Side Town & Mining Co. The company bought a farm on the south side of Short Creek from German farmer Egidius Moll for $10,000 and incorporated the town of Galena later that same year.
Through the succeeding decades, his mines were productive and made him wealthy. He continued to have close ties with Galena business and fraternal organizations for the next 40 years.
It looked as though all his businesses were successful. Along with Col. W. Phelps and Patrick Murphy and Tom Connor, he owned the Joplin Water Works Co. They retained control of it until it sold in 1899. He also was a stockholder and vice president of the Miners bank.
One of his disappointments was a woolen factory. In 1893 Zelleken, Schifferdecker, Charles Henderson and T.A. McClelland established the City Woolen Mill Co. located at 11th and Main streets. However, as Zelleken was to later admit, it never paid a dividend. It closed, but the men held on to the real estate. In 1911,the Inter-State Grocery Co. purchased the site for $40,000, which gave a “handsome profit on the woolen mill disaster.”
Zelleken was also one of the owners of the Inter-State Grocery Co. Joplin’s extensive railroad connections made it a natural location for wholesalers. By 1914 annual business volume was $1.43 million with a goal of $3.5 million within three more years. The directors decided to construct a new industrial wholesale building at 11th and Main. The five-story building would be made of reinforced concrete with a complete basement. Estimated cost was $1 million. It is the Gryphon Building today.
While it seemed Zelleken had the Midas touch, he was generous to good causes from the time he moved to Joplin.
He contributed money toward the building of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic church and its congregation, and the Catholic church in Galena. Over the years the numerous fund drives for St. John’s Hospital saw his name among the leading contributors. He supported Red Cross drives and the Salvation Army. He gave money to the city of Galena for relief of the poor. His private charities were kept private, but known to have been numerous.
He was a road booster and contributed substantially toward the fund for the concrete road from Joplin to Miami, Oklahoma. His subscriptions to the Liberty loans during World War I were heavy.
Joplin’s German Community
The German community in Joplin was large in the 1870s. In 1876, 50 German-Americans formed Turnverein Germania as a social club. Zelleken was among the founders and had served as president. Its hall, constructed in 1891 at the southeast corner of Third Street and Joplin Avenue, was a frame building that covered the entire 50- by 120-foot lot. It was the setting for many big social events of the city.
A year after war had been declared on Germany, anti-German sentiment had grown to such heights that in April 1918 a mob stormed a delicatessen owned by Gustav Brautigam, a longtime Joplin resident.
He escaped violence but two weeks later members of the Turnverein Germania decided to disband the organization and donate the hall to the Red Cross. Zelleken, 79, was still an active member.
He suffered from heart disease the last year of his life. He died on Nov. 29, 1919, at age 80.
While he did not gain the public acclaim of men such as Connor or Schifferdecker, Zelleken found his success working behind the scenes in business and philanthropy.
