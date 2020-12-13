Bill Caldwell: Electrical Progress Exposition displayed a future powered by electricity

While the Tri-State District was an early adopter of electricity for mine operations and commercial and city lighting, applications for home use such as home appliances was at first restricted to affluent customers. Utility companies and manufacturers strove to popularize electric appliances through trade shows. Joplin's Memorial Hall hosted such a show in December 1933.
Electricity use got its start in Joplin in 1887, when William Sergeant and Oliver Moffett built a steam-driven electric generation plant in what is now downtown Joplin. Four years later, Moffett built a dam at Grand Falls on Shoal Creek for a hydroelectric plant. Construction of the dam was completed in 1891 and operated with an output of 1,000 kilowatts. It supplied power for electric lights to Joplin, Webb City, Carterville and adjacent areas in Jasper and Newton counties.
The Doherty Dam at Lowell, Kansas, on Spring River was intended to supply electricity for mining operations that before had maintained boilers that powered steam-driven belt and pulley drives on their machinery. It began operation in 1905.
However, appliances for the home were uncommon prior to World War I. Appliances such as electric coffee pots, toasters or boilers were found in hotels or restaurants, if at all. The war changed that. A surge of inventions applying electricity to household purposes in the 1910s began to reach the public in the 1920s.
For example, as late as December 1920, the Globe had regular ads from furniture stores for refrigerators — that is, ice boxes. The ice box held blocks of ice from 25 to 125 pounds. A top-of-the-line ice box could be purchased for $49.
Interest in appliances
Five years later, the new Frigidaire was available. This "complete refrigerating plant" was advertised as cheaper than ice. However, the price was "only $190," and for $55 more, its cabinet could be installed at the factory. Even though the Delco Light Co. offered convenient terms, the price limited the district's pool of buyers.
By the time household appliances began to enter the market in the late 1920s, the Tri-State District was already beginning to feel the decline of lead and zinc markets. When the stock market crash of 1929 hit, leading into the Great Depression's depths of 1932 and 1933, few area residents had money for such conveniences.
Furniture stores, the leading commercial bakeries and the Joplin Globe-News Herald joined forces to stir up interest in electrical appliances. In November 1933, the Globe announced the combined businesses planned a three-day Electrical Progress Exposition, which it hoped to be an annual event, to be held Dec. 6-8, just in time for Christmas, in Memorial Hall. Including "progress" in the name was in tune with the times. Posters for the 1933 World's Fair in Chicago showed shining lights, art deco skyscrapers and futuristic trains and planes.
To draw the public, the promoters arranged an extensive show of musical and dance performers. A photo of the eight women forming the chorus line accompanied the first story. The professional musical talent was through the R-K-O musical revue, from supper clubs in Memphis, Tennessee, and Boston, along with a local band. Admission was 15 cents.
Advertorial content ran as small articles about products in the newspapers along with ads from participating businesses, which ran over the three-day event. Radios, refrigerators, ranges and washing machines were big-ticket items advertised. Smaller household appliances including waffle irons, coffee pots, toasters, sewing machines, lamps, fans, clocks, auto radios, sun lamps, mixers and sweepers were mentioned but not advertised. Prices were generally not included in the ads, though some big-ticket appliances ran in the $70 to $80 range, with convenient terms, of course.
Grand affair
Memorial Hall was decorated in red and green silk drapes on four chandeliers with opaque glass "covered with modernistic symbols." The Muralier light fixture influenced by the Chicago World's Fair designs was supplied by the Chandelier Shop. Opening night saw a large crowd visiting the booths and watching the "snappy stage show presented by the combined companies of Francis Elwood and his Flaming Youth revue and Joan Manners and her All-Girl revue," according to the Globe reporter.
Electrical novelties reported were a photoelectric tube that turned on a radio when a visitor stepped into the shadow of the beam focused on it. An experimental television and an electrical robot had been promised, but neither one was displayed. But there were glass-encased washing machines. Preset tuning was offered on Grunow radios for favorite long- and short-wave stations. An Electrolux gas refrigerator with no moving parts was another eye-catcher. A cluster of lights marked each of the junctions of booth aisles. McPherson Sign Co.'s booth featured Neon Rainbow tubing for outdoor, indoor and flashing signs.
Elwood served as emcee for the two bands, Aline Morris (a blues singer), two dance teams, Dorothy Harris (a "hot-cha" dancer) and Syril Kay, who danced sheathed in gold. Background music was performed by the Redings Mill casino's Korean Club band, the Honey Boy Syncopaters led by Ernie Williamson. In all, 31 entertainers held the stage for more than an hour each night.
Reporting on the last night highlighted the stage show as it was broadcast by WMBH with a live audience. A major prize was given out by each of the exhibitors at the conclusion of the show.
The exposition received one mention a week later in a story on Christmas gift ideas but otherwise disappeared from view. Billed as an inaugural event, it was never repeated. While the entertainment may have attracted the most attention of attendees, it would take the post-World War II recovery for residents to take full advantage of the electrical items on display over those three nights.
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
