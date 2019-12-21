Bill Caldwell: Engineer was Santa Claus to little Alba girl

The most reprinted newspaper editorial is "Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus," which first ran in The New York Sun on Sept. 21, 1897.
The Joplin Daily Globe reported this story of a real-life Santa on Jan. 4, 1914.
"This is the picture of four-year-old Ellen Lucile Shaw, who has discovered that Santa Claus may disguise himself in the person of a big, busy locomotive engineer.
"Little Ellen lives with her father and mother in a house quite close to the Missouri Pacific railroad tracks on the outskirts of Alba. Being very much like other little girls, Ellen has always been greatly interested in the great, powerful engines that go roaring by her home several times a day. Along early last summer she found that one of these big engines, pulling a passenger train, went thundering by on its way from Fort Scott to Carthage every afternoon at almost exactly 6 o'clock, and she formed the habit of watching for it. She loved to hear the noise it made and to see the black smoke pouring from its smokestack, and she was interested in the big man — at least he is big to her — who sits in a little window directly behind the engine with his hand on a lever. One night this big man looked right at Ellen and waved his hand and Ellen, a little startled, waved back at him and smiled."
Waves from Doorway
"This was how it began. After that Ellen was very careful to be close to the track at 6 o'clock each night. She always waved and smiled, and the big man in blue never failed to return the greeting. Sometimes, too, he added a friendly little toot of the whistle that other folks probably supposed meant a crossing, but which Ellen knew was meant just for her.
"When October came it began to grow dark by the time the train was due. One or two nights Ellen felt sure 'her engineer,' as she called him, could not see her, though he had waved as if he did. 'He won't wave at me any more when he can't see me,' she told her mother, so that understanding lady suggested that she stand in the light of the open doorway when the train went by, and Ellen gladly did so. Happy in the thought that she was being remembered she returned the thoughtfulness of the engineer in kind. Sometimes the train was late, sometimes, no doubt, the engineer was tired, and certainly sometimes Ellen was sleepy, but the exchange of greetings was rarely missed.
"Now it happens that this engineer goes by Ellen's home with another train early each morning. He goes by so very early that even Ellen's papa hardly ever is up yet, and of course Ellen is sound asleep, as all little four-year-old girls should be. Christmas morning this train was on time and the smoke was piling out of the smokestack, looking blacker than ever against the white snow, and the big wheels were roaring along the cold steel rails that led down by Ellen's home. But when the big engine got close to the little house something seemed to be the matter. Passengers felt the brakes jammed against the car wheels and looked out of the windows to see if a station had been reached. Then the train, with a great grating and grinding, came to a complete stop and they looked out and saw the big engineer climbing out. They grumbled and said something about a 'hot box.'"
'For the Little Girl'
"A few moments later there came a rapping on the front door of Ellen's home and her papa, aroused from sleep, asked a little crossly, 'Who's there?' A strange voice asked him to come to the door and see. Considering what day it was, he might have suspected it was Santa Claus, but he didn't. However, he went to the door and found a big man dressed in blue, with a box of things that he shoved into Ellen's papa's hands with the brief explanation, 'For the little girl.' Then he hurried back to his engine and a minute later the wheels were roaring on the rails again and the black smoke was piling from the smokestack.
"What was in the box? Well, you may imagine. Just about such things as you would have put in a Christmas box if you happened to be a big engineer without any children of your own and wanted to remember a little mite of a girl who had watched for night after night for months to smile and wave a little chubby arm in greeting as you rushed by."
'Hello Ellen'
"When Ellen awoke and found the box of toys and goodies and the pretty doll and a Christmas card wishing her a Merry Christmas 'from the engineer of engine 8748, whom you have been waving at the past summer,' she simply had to do something in return. So that night, instead of standing in the doorway of her home when the train went by, she was at the station, and when the big engine stopped for breath her papa lifted her up the cab steps and she shyly handed to her engineer a little gift of her very own selecting.
"If you happen to be traveling on the Carthage & Western branch of the Missouri Pacific soon and pass through Alba, this little story will make you understand some things that you ordinarily would not. For example, if the engine suddenly gives two cheerful little toots you will know it isn't talking about a crossing, but is saying, 'Hello, Ellen!' and if you see a little girl standing in a doorway waving out at the passing train you may be assured she isn't waving at you."
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.