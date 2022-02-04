Often an artist is identified by a singular creation. Eva Jessye’s artistry was not limited to a single field. As a choral director, she saw her life’s work as preserving and enlarging her musical heritage, which included music, poetry, film and theater.
Eva Jessye was born in January 1895 in Coffeyville, Kansas, to Al and Julia (Buckner) Jessye. Three years later, her parents separated and she was raised by her mother’s family. Her great aunt, Harriet, with whom she lived, sang spirituals, which stirred what became for her a lifelong love of the genre.
At great sacrifice, her relatives paid for her to enroll at 13 in Western University in Quindaro, Kansas. An uncle went without shoes to contribute toward her tuition. She became the choir director’s assistant due to her gifts in sight-reading, harmony and vocal skills. She won awards for harmony work and poetry. She graduated in 1914.
Jessye taught school in Muskogee, Oklahoma, and then obtained a teaching certificate from Oklahoma’s Langston University in 1917. She worked as a church musician and played piano for a movie house learning the blues and vaudeville music.
Move to Baltimore
In 1919, she moved to Maryland to work as music director for Morgan College in Baltimore. She founded its first choir but received little support from administrators. She taught the choir a variety of musical styles; the college president disagreed with that approach, thinking the choir should only learn traditional Black spirituals. The conflict led to her resignation in 1920.
She went back to Oklahoma to teach for five years at Tullahasee before going back to Baltimore. There she worked for The Baltimore Afro-American as a proof reader, then a reporter. In 1926, she published “My Spirituals,” a book of songs she arranged along with her own poems.
She moved to New York where she joined the Original Dixie Jubilee Singers. The choir sang regularly before shows in short programs of folks songs and light classical pieces at the Capital Theater for conductor Eugene Ormandy. It also sang for Edward Bowes, an MGM vice president, on “The Major Bowes Family Radio Hour.”
The choir appeared in the Harry Pollard film “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” in 1927. Her visits to workers in cotton fields in the South led her to compose “Sold Away to Georgia,” which became the movie’s lead song.
It was Bowes who hired the choir for King Vidor’s film “Hallelujah” in 1929. Jessye took the choir to Hollywood for the filming. She said, “I knew to put little moans and groans and things that would make it real.” It was the first all-black musical. After this, the choir was renamed the Eva Jessye Choir.
Big Break for the Eva Jessye Choir
Despite the Great Depression, Jessye was able to take the choir on tours across the country. She could be a savvy impresario. In 1934, the choir was scheduled to audition for the experimental play by Virgil Thomson and Gertrude Stein, “Four Saints in Three Acts.”
Thomson was unsure the choir was up to it, concerned they wouldn’t be on time or enunciate the “nonsensical” verses clearly.
Jessye arranged the audition at 10 a.m. She spent all night deciphering the music, then called choir practice at 8 a.m. By 9:30 a.m. when she dismissed the choir, they were familiar with the work. When the choir arrived at 10, “they hit that thing 90 miles an hour,” Thomson is quoted as saying. “My God, I’ve never seen such note reading in my life.”
The play was also important as Jessye demanded her choir be paid for rehearsals. She worked against discriminatory pay, kickbacks and nonpayment of choruses. Getting paid $15 a week including rehearsals was a breakthrough for all professional choirs then, Black or white.
George Gershwin saw the play and chose the choir for his folk opera “Porgy and Bess” in 1935. Her contract called for 16 singers to be trained by her and that she be announced as choral director in the program. When other actors refused to play a washer woman in the play, Jessye took up the role. It began a more than 30-year association with the play. Performers and producers would come and go, but in the revivals the one constant was Eva Jessye.
The 1942 revival had an eight-month run on Broadway followed by a 47-city tour. She gained the title “guardian of the score” as Gershwin entrusted her with the score with his handwritten notes. A performance for President Harry Truman at the National Theater was important, as it was the first time Blacks were able to attend without “the stigma of segregation.”
All during World War II, she donated the services of the choir for benefit concerts. She wrote “Freedom is a Thing Worth Talking About” for a Russian War Relief program. Her work earned a government citation. Following the war, she and the choir took two European tours, including one at La Scala, the famed opera house in Milan, Italy.
The “Porgy and Bess” tour in 1953 took place after 350 Broadway performances, then all through the U.S. and 26 countries.
She revisited Coffeyville for the first time since her childhood in 1952 and was warmly received. It led her to write “Heart of the U.S.A.,” which focused on the history of Kansas.
Jessye moved the choir to Lawrence, Massachusetts, in the mid-1950s. While the Eva Jessye Choir was on tour, she worked with a local choir sponsored by the Greater Lawrence Council of Churches. Its performance of her oratorio, “Paradise Lost and Regained,” so moved the audience at the Fitchburg Church of Christ that segregation during worship services stopped.
Her choir’s base was moved back to New York City in 1960. She volunteered their services for Martin Luther King’s March on Washington in 1963. They sang “We Shall Overcome” and “Freedom is a Thing Worth Talking About” on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
Jessye’s energy continued strong throughout the 1960s with tours and acting in the films “Black Like Me” and “Slaves.” The choir was disbanded in 1970 and she moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan, in 1972. The decade was filled with more work and honors.
Upon learning the University of Michigan had no collections on Black music and musicians, she spent her own money, fundraised and contacted her multitude of musical contacts for contributions. It was tremendous success adding many historically unique items to the collection.
In April 1978, she was critically ill in an Ann Arbor hospital. Gene DeGruson, Pittsburg State University associate professor of library science and special collections librarian, visited her in the hospital and she began to recover. That visit led her to come to PSU as artist-in-residence, a post she held until 1983. She brought along tons of papers, music and memorabilia for the Eva Jessye Collection at PSU.
She moved back to Ann Arbor where she wrote poetry and worked on her autobiography. She died in 1992 at age 97.
Looking back on her long and full life, she replied to a question about being Black and elderly in Kansas, “I often think if I had been white, where would I have been? Perhaps not anywhere. Because I think I had it made, you know. Who’s that who said he took the path less traveled by? Robert Frost? I took the color less desirable and it made all the difference.”
