In Joplin’s early days, the city’s theaters were part of vaudeville circuits that provided contemporary plays, operettas, musical, novelty and comedy acts. Yet concert level musicians seldom made appearances unless they had a local tie, such as local operatic tenor Walter Wheatley. However, that changed when Ferne Donahue married Joplin pharmacist Jay Wilder.
Ferne Donahue was born in northeast Missouri in Clark County to J.P. and Hester Donahue in 1893. Her interest was music. She studied at the Kansas City Conservatory of Music before enrolling in Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, and she graduated in 1914.
Upon graduation, she took a job with the Redpath Chautauquas Company in Chicago, Illinois. The Redpath company, a lyceum business, which grew into a chautauqua circuit in Ohio in 1912. The business provided all kinds of performances, lectures and classes of educational value. The chautauquas usually took place in the summer months. Redpath booked the venues, arranged schedules and worked with local sponsoring organizations so a smooth summer schedule could be maintained. Donahue worked in the promotion department.
Next, she took a similar position with the Community Bureau of New York. The Community Bureau began as the Community Motion Picture Bureau, an affiliate of the YMCA. It provided movies and stereopticon slide shows for the YMCA, schools, churches, chautauquas, boys’ clubs and women’s clubs. When the U.S. entered World War I, the bureau provided film and slide shows for military camps in the U.S. and abroad. In all, her planning and promotional experience gave her the perfect background for what would become her life’s work.
Just how she met Jay Wilder is uncertain. Jay Wilder was born in Mount Vernon, Missouri. He had gone to the School of Pharmacy at Washington University in St. Louis. He worked as a pharmacist in Dallas, Texas, and in Webb City before purchasing a store on First Street in Joplin. He moved his drugstore to the corner of Third and Main, which he operated for about 30 years. The couple were married in 1922, and she moved to Joplin from Mound City, Kansas.
Civic Music Association
When she arrived in town, there was already a club promoting concerts. The Joplin Fortnightly Music Club had organized just after the war. It sponsored an ambitious schedule of concerts for the 1921-22 year season. It offered nine performances of which that of violinist Efrem Zimbalist was most renowned. All of the concerts were vocal or instrumental soloists save for one local orchestral offering. Concert tickets were $2.50 a performance with $7.50 for a season ticket.
The club disappeared from the newspaper archives after that season. A new incarnation appeared in May 1925 as the Joplin Civic Music Association. First notice was an ad in the Globe’s society page inviting membership for annual dues of $5 for adults and $3 for students. Payment could be made in $1 installments. The concert schedule was reduced to four events spaced out between October and March instead of the nine in 1921. The membership goal was 2,000 adults and 1,000 students because its venue, Memorial Hall, could comfortably seat 3,000. Instead of being a club, this was a business. The Civic Music Association was “an organization formed recently by Joplin businessmen to provide for Joplin and the community the highest class of musical and theatrical entertainment at Memorial Hall.”
Looking back, one can see the experienced hand of Ferne Wilder at work. As an officer of the organization she worked to make the organization self-supporting with membership dues to finance operations. In the first announcement, she made sure that the popular Paul Whiteman orchestra was listed as one of the potential offerings for the first season. The Kiwanis Club sponsored a half-page every Tuesday with local news and ads for its members’ businesses. The CMA was cited as a worthy way to use Memorial Hall, lest it be a “white elephant.”
One of the concerts was a collaborative performance of Haydn’s oratorio “The Creation.” Three professional soloists from New York and Chicago were contracted to sing with 200 choristers drawn from Joplin and surrounding cities. Another prominent performer in 1926 was cellist Pablo Casals.
The Globe’s editorial page gave regular endorsements of the CMA touting the talents on the schedule. It said, “Aside from these arguments, you should feel that the Joplin Civic Music Association is one of the finest community projects we have known here, and deserves your support merely from the standpoint of good citizenship alone.” With regular support from clubs and the papers along with ads and reasonable ticket prices, the CMA continued for about seven years until the depths of the Great Depression.
All-Star Concert Series
By 1930, financial distress had hit everyone. The CMA was reorganized in 1931. Frank Wallower, a prominent mine operator, was named president with a group of six vice presidents, all leading Joplin businessmen and women, along with 38 additional directors. Wilder was secretary. It was significant that three of the directors were all Globe executives: Cowgill Blair, general manager; Philip Coldren, editorial page editor; and Ray Cochran, managing editor. Editorials and ads appeared in the Globe and News Herald for memberships. Prices were put at $5 for adult and $2.50 for student memberships.
Despite this extensive support, the organization floundered after 1932. But that didn’t stop Wilder. In 1934 she started a new organization with herself as the sponsor. She named it the All-Star Concert Series.
She gained a Chamber of Commerce endorsement that September. In a letter to civic groups in town and the area, it said, “It is an opportunity to see and hear real talent in the person of world famed artists; and that your citizens will want to take advantage of these concerts. Selections were made after giving careful consideration to the class of entertainment enjoyed by the people of this district.” Wilder’s knowledge of her audience was seen by presenting a favorite singer from a previous season and including up-and-coming movie baritone Nelson Eddy. Eddy came back two more times to rave reviews in the next 15 years.
Her seasons had four events, usually with this format: one popular performer, an orchestra, a classical singer and an instrumentalist. In 1935 she brought back the Monte Carlo Ballet Russe by popular demand. Later that year, the opera “Faust” was presented with four soloists and 111 Joplin high school students providing instrumental, choral and ballet support. The professionals were from the Chicago Civic Opera Co. T. Frank Coulter, head of the Joplin High music department, directed the orchestra and chorus.
For the next 20 years, she presented All-Star Concert Series performers in Joplin and Springfield. In 1938 she sponsored the Clare Tree Major troupe to perform as a children’s theater for four years. During World War II, she began the Joplin Town Hall series, which featured nationally known figures and speakers, and was held in the roof garden of the Connor Hotel.
She officially retired in 1955. However, she continued to bring attractions to Joplin from time to time into the 1960s. She also served as executive secretary to Travel Clubs in Joplin, Pittsburg, and Eureka Springs, Arkansas.
Her husband Jay died in 1957. She died in 1975 at age 82. The couple had no children.
It’s hard to overestimate her influence on the musical scene in Southwest Missouri. She knew the right balance of high and popular culture that could sustain the interest of her audiences. She also understood the strength of media and used it to good advantage. When a reader got to the last line of a story about an upcoming event with the phrase “sponsored by Mrs. Jay L. Wilder,” they could be assured of quality entertainment. It didn’t get any better than that.
