The Tri-State District had its share of colorful characters through the years, but it also attracted those whose business savvy was combined with a sense of philanthropy. One such man was Frank C. Wallower, often remembered as the owner of the Mission Hills Farm, which became the Missouri Southern State University campus. Mining was his business and the impetus for his lifelong charitable works.
Wallower was born in 1882 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Elias Z. and Maria Wallower. E.Z. Wallower was a newspaper publisher in Harrisburg. He was part of a group of Harrisburg investors who invested in Southwest Missouri mining operations.
After a visit in 1885, the elder Wallower purchased his first property in 1888. But his success was not limited to mining. He bought the southeast corner of Fourth and Main streets in Joplin in 1891 for the unheard-of price of $16,000 to construct a five-story office building. He changed his plans from office building to a six-story hotel, which he named the Keystone after his home state of Pennsylvania. It opened in 1892. Despite his business interests in Joplin, he did not make Joplin his home.
Moves to Joplin
Son Frank Wallower's education revolved around engineering. He graduated from the exclusive Lawrenceville School in New Jersey in 1899, then received engineering degrees from Princeton in 1903 and Columbia University in 1906. He lost no time moving to Jasper County to manage his father's mining properties. At 24, he seemed well prepared for the mine fields.
While details were not recorded, in that first year, he suffered an accident at a mine that appears to have been caused by inexperience. A dynamite cartridge he was handling exploded, causing him to lose his left hand and a finger on his right hand. His condition was serious enough that his fiancee, Marie Russert, rushed from her home in New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Joplin in February 1907 to be at his side while he convalesced, his condition being uncertain. A planned June wedding and auto trip through Europe was scrapped, and the couple married in March.
The accident did not end his mining career, but it gave him an enduring interest in mine safety and the well-being of miners. For a time, he managed the Keystone Hotel for his father. But mining continued to be his passion. Property in Carterville and Webb City occupied his attention through the first decades of the 1900s. His Daylight, Birddog, Dishrow, Orange, Cumberland and Trinity mines were major producers in Jasper County. He was an early developer in Picher-Cardin with the Golden Rod mines — his most famous and productive.
When Charles and Jane Chinn announced they were going to fund a hospital in Webb City to specifically care for injured miners, Wallower was one of the supporters. He was named to the original board of directors in 1910.
The Jasper County Anti-Tuberculosis Society actively urged mine operators to clean up the mines. Owners were becoming much more conscious of the hazards of dust, which caused silicosis and often led to tuberculosis. The first official visit of a U.S. Health and Mining Department mine rescue railroad car took place in 1914 and was sided near Wallower property in Webb City. In December, the Southwest Safety, Health and Sanitation Association was formed to combat mine dust. Wallower was on the board of directors.
Wallower leased the Monticello mine south of Carterville. In 1915, miners struck his mine because of chronic dust problems associated with two adjoining mines. A News Herald article reported Wallower and the other two owners reached the first joint agreement in the district, whereby a common ventilation suction fan would serve all three mines to remove dust and smoke.
American Zinc Institute
As the needs of World War I combatants spurred efficient, industrial cooperation, local mine operators became more aware of the zinc industry's need for a voice. In July 1918, representatives of regional producers met in St. Louis to form a national organization to promote the use of zinc and speak for the industry. Wallower was named to the board of directors and was later president in 1923. When he returned home, the Tri-State Chapter of the American Zinc Institute was formed. It merged with the older sanitation association.
Wallower's concerns for miners continued in the short 1919-20 depression following World War I. At Tri-State chapter meetings in 1920 and 1921, he advocated operators do everything possible to help out-of-work miners. It was suggested idle ore-hauling teams could help with road construction. The depression had hit miners and producers alike.
Never idle, he diversified with an ice plant in Webb City, began a heating oil business in Joplin, owned casualty and fire insurance companies in Oklahoma, and built a electrolytic plant making nitric acid in East St. Louis, Illinois.
In 1925, he began a 14-year association with the Southwest Missouri Railroad. His family had been investors in the first streetcar lines in Joplin. He was general manager of the line, led the transition to buses and was named a receiver when the streetcar line suspended in 1939.
Wallower's father died in 1941. Wallower closed out his interest in the Keystone Hotel and associated Keystone businesses in 1944. In 1940, he and Juanita, his third wife, purchased the Buchanan estate on Newman Road. He installed an electric generator for the rural property and raised Hereford show cattle. They renamed it the Mission Hills Farm.
Although he retired from his mining interests in 1946, he encouraged his wife to participate in the Jasper County Social Service Association, which remodeled and managed Elmhurst and Fair Acres in the 1950s and 1960s. They sold the farm in 1964. After some years of failing health, he died at age 87 on Aug. 4, 1970.
A Globe editorial remembered him as "one of the very last of the real giants among the original explorers and developers of the lead and zinc mining industry of the Tri-State District. Mr. Wallower was a deeply compassionate man as well as a man of dignity and grace."
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.