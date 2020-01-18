The year 2020 has a number of upcoming centennials. One such is the 100th anniversary of the year the spitball was outlawed in Major League Baseball. One of baseball's best and last spitball pitchers was born in Joplin.
Frank Shellenback was born in 1898 to John and Caroline Shellenback, and he was one of five siblings born in Joplin. His father was a machinist. The family had moved from Ohio to Joplin some time prior to 1891. They lived in Joplin until 1910, when they moved to Los Angeles.
Shellenback, a versatile athlete, attended Hollywood High School, where he played football, baseball, basketball and rugby. In 1915, he pitched a no-hitter and began playing semi-pro ball. He briefly attended Santa Clara University before enrolling in Hollywood Junior College, where he was offered the job of assistant baseball coach.
In March 1916, he tried out for the Pacific Coast League's Los Angeles Angels but didn't make the team. In summer, he worked as an ore assayer and pitched in a semi-pro mining baseball league in Ely, Nevada. In July, he moved to a copper league team in Ruth, Nevada, where he pitched eight straight wins.
Joins the White Sox
In 1917, he was picked up by the Chicago White Sox to take spring training with them in Texas. He worked with White Sox pitchers and said it was there that he learned the technique of throwing spitballs.
In a 1939 interview, Shellenback said: "For three years, I tried to get (Eddie) Cicotte to show me what he did to his shine ball, but that was a secret old Knuck never revealed. He'd start to show me: 'You get some dirt,' he'd explain, 'and rub it in well. Then you rub the ball on your pants leg like this. Then ...' but that was as far as he ever got. I'd have Birdie Lynn hold balls after he had warmed up Cicotte. I'd study them and do what I believe Cicotte did. But I'd throw the ball with everything I had, and it would be as straight as a string."
The spitball was one of several pitches termed "freak" pitches that were common throughout the 1910s. Pitches such as the mud ball, Vaseline ball, shine ball or emery ball were common. Those involved marring the surface of the ball to cause it to break downward to home plate. The effect was to make batters top the ball for grounders. The years from 1900 to 1920 were known as the Dead Ball Era. Pitching had the edge on hitting. Some baseball historians have cited the spitball and similar pitches as contributing causes for the low-scoring games and few home runs.
Shellenback's technique was to suck on slippery-elm tablets and spit on the ball. Even though he would not throw the pitch all the time, he would make an elaborate show of bringing his glove up to his face to throw batters off balance.
He was moved by the White Sox organization in 1917. He played for three teams over that summer, accumulating a 12-9 record. The White Sox signed him up again for 1918 as older pitchers were involved in military work. As a 19-year-old, he was ineligible for the draft. He played in 28 games with a 9-12 record but the lowest earned run average for the team. The spitball was his signature pitch, which he would not give up.
Frozen in the minors
He was on the roster at the start of the 1919 season, but by midsummer, the veterans returned from the war. He pitched on July 5, then was dropped from the rotation and sent back to Minneapolis in the minors. He finished the season there with a 7-3 record. He never returned to the major leagues.
Moving to the minors was a mixed blessing. As he left in midseason, he was unscathed by the later Black Sox scandal that hit the team as it played the 1919 World Series. He was sold to Oakland in the Pacific Coast League in January 1920.
However, in February 1920, Major League Baseball owners and umpires had made the decision to outlaw the spitball and other "freak" pitches. A compromise of sorts was worked out for two designated pitchers from each team whose signature pitch was the spitball — those players could continue to use the pitch through the 1920 season. In December, that was extended for the 17 chosen men until they retired from the game. Shellenback by that time was in the Pacific Coast League; he had not returned to the White Sox, nor had he been named as one of the 17.
The league grandfathered him in, and he continued as a pitcher and player-manager for four teams in the league from 1920 to 1938. He said he liked the Pacific Coast League because it required less travel and more time at home, and he could keep his spitball. He racked up a 295-178 win-loss record, which is the record number of wins for any single minor league circuit.
In 1935, he was named player-manager of the Hollywood Sheiks, which were moved to San Diego and renamed the Padres. One of the young players on his roster was pitcher-outfielder Ted Williams. He moved Williams from the pitching mound to the outfield. The Padres let him go after the 1938 season. That made him the last legitimate spitball pitcher in professional baseball; Burleigh Grimes, who retired in 1934, was the last MLB spitballer.
He went to the St. Louis Browns as a pitching coach for a year, then the Red Sox and the Tigers. Health issues caused him to step away from the game for two years. The Giants took him on as a pitching coach, minor league supervisor and scout from 1950 to 1969.
Even though he couldn't pass along his spitball technique, he advised upcoming players such as Williams and Juan Marichal. He gained the nickname "Teacher."
He said, "I learn something new every day — you can't learn it all at once, not even in a lifetime."
Bill Caldwell is the retired librarian at The Joplin Globe. If you have a question you’d like him to research, send an email to wcaldwell@joplinglobe.com or leave a message at 417-627-7261.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.